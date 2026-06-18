"A bit of a cylinder, a Christmas bauble, and a petri dish," are the words designer Lex Pott uses to describe the Portable LED Lamp he designed for IKEA's PS 2026 collection. On paper, it doesn't sound like it should work, but oh, it does. Falling somewhere between a street lamp silhouette and an exposed bulb, it's sleek and modern, and comes in three punchy colorways: a vibrant green and blue, blue and burgundy, and red and burgundy.

The battery-operated portable lamp has three dimming settings and stretches 22cm high, so it's perfect for placing on a shelf, desk, or dinner table without obstructing your view. It would even work to add a bit of extra glow to your kitchen counter, as its glass and metal make-up would be very easy to clean. Honestly, the biggest question is which colorway you'd pick.

Lex says he found inspiration from the last IKEA PS Collection, which was launched almost 10 years ago. "The common denominator was explicit exploration, experimentation," he says. It included now iconic designs — including the Railway Lamp, which came in a steel cage — and provided Lex "the freedom to think openly and use that heritage and legacy towards new openings."

IKEA IKEA PS LED Portable Lamp £22 at ikea.com One of the best things about a portable lamp is that they often have dimmable settings, giving you absolute authority over ambience. This one comes with three levels — 100%, 30%, and 10%. It’s durable, as the LED lamp is battery-operated and easily rechargeable. One review says, "Perfection in size and luminosity."



Livingetc was invited to a preview of the collection, and the tables were beautifully illuminated with IKEA's new PS Portable Lamps. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

While IKEA's PS 2026 Portable LED Lamp is a winner in my eyes, if you're looking for something a bit more unique (that's not also all over your TikTok FYP), below I've sourced some equally kaleidoscopic portable table lamps to shop.

IKEA’s PS 2026 collection has pleasantly surprised the design world, proving that true creative innovation is still possible. As part of the collection, Lex Potts also designed a twisting floor uplighter — the three-in-one lamp that functions as an uplighter, a spotlight, and a reading lamp, which is as carefully crafted as its portable cousin.

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