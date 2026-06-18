IKEA's New £22 PS Portable Lamp Is Perfect for Adding Extra Light (and a Bit of Fun) to Kitchen Counters and Dining Tables

Available in a kaleidoscope of colors, it's no surprise the lamp already has glowing reviews

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IKEA portable lamp with glowing bulb on green and blue stand
(Image credit: IKEA)

"A bit of a cylinder, a Christmas bauble, and a petri dish," are the words designer Lex Pott uses to describe the Portable LED Lamp he designed for IKEA's PS 2026 collection. On paper, it doesn't sound like it should work, but oh, it does. Falling somewhere between a street lamp silhouette and an exposed bulb, it's sleek and modern, and comes in three punchy colorways: a vibrant green and blue, blue and burgundy, and red and burgundy.

The battery-operated portable lamp has three dimming settings and stretches 22cm high, so it's perfect for placing on a shelf, desk, or dinner table without obstructing your view. It would even work to add a bit of extra glow to your kitchen counter, as its glass and metal make-up would be very easy to clean. Honestly, the biggest question is which colorway you'd pick.

Lex says he found inspiration from the last IKEA PS Collection, which was launched almost 10 years ago. "The common denominator was explicit exploration, experimentation," he says. It included now iconic designs — including the Railway Lamp, which came in a steel cage — and provided Lex "the freedom to think openly and use that heritage and legacy towards new openings."

tables set with IKEA PS 2026 Portable Lamp

Livingetc was invited to a preview of the collection, and the tables were beautifully illuminated with IKEA's new PS Portable Lamps.

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

While IKEA's PS 2026 Portable LED Lamp is a winner in my eyes, if you're looking for something a bit more unique (that's not also all over your TikTok FYP), below I've sourced some equally kaleidoscopic portable table lamps to shop.

IKEA’s PS 2026 collection has pleasantly surprised the design world, proving that true creative innovation is still possible. As part of the collection, Lex Potts also designed a twisting floor uplighter — the three-in-one lamp that functions as an uplighter, a spotlight, and a reading lamp, which is as carefully crafted as its portable cousin.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.