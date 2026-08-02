A Burl Wood Bedside Table Is an Easy Way to Instantly Elevate Your Bedroom — These Are Our Favorites for a Boutique Hotel Vibe
With its swirling irregularities and warm tones, burl wood has been one of the standout trends this year, and these bedside tables are the perfect way to bring the trend home
Who doesn't want their bedroom to feel like a boutique hotel? Luxurious but comfortable, this style is all about understated elegance, with a healthy dose of personality, too. And when it comes to creating this look at home, there's one furniture piece that emulates this so well: a burl wood bedside table.
Inherently imperfect, covered in swirling patterns and unique knots and twists, our love of burl wood furniture is a further reflection of the growing desire for more characterful, unique finishes in the home. In the age of AI, when everywhere we look we're met with the pristine perfection only possible with machinery, when it comes to our homes, we're all searching for ways to make it feel a little bit more... human. And burl wood does exactly that.
These bedside tables combine beauty with function, supplying your room not only with all the warmth and character that we love burl wood for, but also with plenty of extra storage space. From simple, minimalist designs to extravagant art-deco inspired pieces, you're sure to find the right fit for your space in this selection of stylish burl bedside tables.
And they don't just work for the bedroom; there's no reason you couldn't sneak some burl wood decor into every room in the house. You could keep it subtle, with a wall-hung mirror, or make it the centerpiece, with a dramatic burl cabinet.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.