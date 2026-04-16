Burl wood isn’t “back” anymore. It’s settled in, and honestly, I don’t think it’s going anywhere anytime soon. Last year, the conversation was all about its return. But what’s become clear since is that the appeal has moved far beyond trend status. Burl wood has shifted from something people were rediscovering to something they’re actively curating into their homes. The patterning alone carries so much movement and personality that even the simplest silhouette feels elevated.



Not only is it an emerging interior design trend, but it is rare and difficult to source, which naturally gives it a sense of quiet luxury. Like stone, the natural variations and organic richness feel collected, bringing visual interest to a piece before you have even considered its shape.



This is why I pulled together 24 of my favorite burl pieces right now. But if you’re searching for the perfect burl side table or burl decor beyond my curation, I can help with that, too. Our free product-sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc is all about finding the right piece for your space. Just share your brief and budget, and I’ll do the searching for you.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

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