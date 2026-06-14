Dunelm Just Re-Released Its Best-Selling Burl Coffee Table in a Deeper, Darker Finish — "My Friends Thought It Was Anthropologie"
Burl furniture comes with a high-end look, but that doesn't always have to mean a high-end price tag
With everyone craving a bit of nostalgia in their homes right now, designs from the 70s are popping up more and more, and 2026 has certainly brought burlwood back into our collective psyche.
With its abstract, organically formed swirls, burl wood furniture and decor can add dynamic character to any room, while the rarity of the grain means it often costs (and looks) more expensive. Veneered furniture helps bring costs down a little bit, like Dunelm's £299 Seana Coffee Table, which has just been re-released in a richer, darker burl finish.
While blonde burl was initially more popular (and the Seana Coffee Table also comes in a lighter finish), as interior trends continue to get richer, more dramatic, and bold, we're seeing darker woods emerge. With no two pieces ever being the same, this affordable coffee table feels like a carefully curated antique.
So far, it's had one review, but it's for 5 stars. "Have had so many compliments on the table, and people are shocked to know it was from Dunelm (my friends thought it was Anthropologie!)," they share. It's worth noting that, while Anthropologie’s Burl Wood Coffee Table is equally gorgeous, it costs £798.
At 100cm long and 60cm wide, it's also generously sized, while it's subtley curved corners mean it won't feel too monolithic and will be smoother to navigate around.
Delivery looks quick and costs just £12.95. As mentioned, the Seana Coffee Table is also available in a 'light wood' burl finish (which is currently 20% off), but the darker finish feels undeniably more luxe.
"The depth of tone makes it instantly feel richer and more elevated," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson tells me. "Blonde burl can be beautiful, but it tends to feel lighter and more relaxed, whereas the deeper chocolate and espresso tones bring that old-world glamour and collector’s piece energy people naturally associate with more luxurious interiors."
Whether you’re looking for a subtle burl accent in your home or an impressive maximalist centerpiece, these dark burl decor buys look like they belong in old Hollywood — and are all under £300.
For a discreet take on the trend, this mirror from M&S is framed with the iconic knotty pattern. With its gorgeous gold detailing wrapped around the frame, the mirror brings a contemporary touch to the classic style. It can be hung as shown or placed landscape to give the impression of a wider space.
If you’re loving the statement burl tables but are looking for a different style — this side table from West Elm is a contemporary revival of the staple 30s Parsons design. The geometric design and chunky legs are perfect if you need to add some dimension to ground your space.
This rich, dark burl side table by Cult Furniture is another beautiful piece. It has a nice sculptural quality and could work as both a side table or coffee table in a smaller space. It will be delivered within a week, and also comes in a lighter finish.
If you have browsed the burl but still have your heart set on Dunelm’s stylish coffee table, take a look at our guide on how to dress a coffee table to make your space look intentional and inviting.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.