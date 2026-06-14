With everyone craving a bit of nostalgia in their homes right now, designs from the 70s are popping up more and more, and 2026 has certainly brought burlwood back into our collective psyche.

With its abstract, organically formed swirls, burl wood furniture and decor can add dynamic character to any room, while the rarity of the grain means it often costs (and looks) more expensive. Veneered furniture helps bring costs down a little bit, like Dunelm's £299 Seana Coffee Table, which has just been re-released in a richer, darker burl finish.

While blonde burl was initially more popular (and the Seana Coffee Table also comes in a lighter finish), as interior trends continue to get richer, more dramatic, and bold, we're seeing darker woods emerge. With no two pieces ever being the same, this affordable coffee table feels like a carefully curated antique.

Dunelm Seana Coffee Table £299 at Dunelm So far, it's had one review, but it's for 5 stars. "Have had so many compliments on the table, and people are shocked to know it was from Dunelm (my friends thought it was Anthropologie!)," they share. It's worth noting that, while Anthropologie’s Burl Wood Coffee Table is equally gorgeous, it costs £798. At 100cm long and 60cm wide, it's also generously sized, while it's subtley curved corners mean it won't feel too monolithic and will be smoother to navigate around. Delivery looks quick and costs just £12.95. As mentioned, the Seana Coffee Table is also available in a 'light wood' burl finish (which is currently 20% off), but the darker finish feels undeniably more luxe.





"The depth of tone makes it instantly feel richer and more elevated," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson tells me. "Blonde burl can be beautiful, but it tends to feel lighter and more relaxed, whereas the deeper chocolate and espresso tones bring that old-world glamour and collector’s piece energy people naturally associate with more luxurious interiors."

Whether you’re looking for a subtle burl accent in your home or an impressive maximalist centerpiece, these dark burl decor buys look like they belong in old Hollywood — and are all under £300.

M&S Burl Wood Veneer Rectangular Wall Mirror £129 at Marks and Spencer UK For a discreet take on the trend, this mirror from M&S is framed with the iconic knotty pattern. With its gorgeous gold detailing wrapped around the frame, the mirror brings a contemporary touch to the classic style. It can be hung as shown or placed landscape to give the impression of a wider space. West Elm Parsons Burl Side Table £299 at West Elm UK If you’re loving the statement burl tables but are looking for a different style — this side table from West Elm is a contemporary revival of the staple 30s Parsons design. The geometric design and chunky legs are perfect if you need to add some dimension to ground your space. John Lewis Burl Side Table in Walnut £199 at John Lewis This cylindrical walnut table from John Lewis is the epitome of elegance. It proves why this deep walnut burl is still en vogue. Simply style with some soft light and some special flowers for a warm, inviting feel. Dunelm Seana Side Table £179 at Dunelm The Seana style also comes as a side table if you're looking for something smaller or for a complementary set. Tall and sleek, it could even be styled as a pedestal with a sculpture or vase of flowers if you've got an awkward corner you need filling. Cult Furniture Walnut Effect Dalton Round Burl Wooden Side Table £195 at Next UK This rich, dark burl side table by Cult Furniture is another beautiful piece. It has a nice sculptural quality and could work as both a side table or coffee table in a smaller space. It will be delivered within a week, and also comes in a lighter finish. Rollysael Burl Wood Coffee Table With Sculptural Hollow £157.60 at Etsy Affiliate US If a deep burl centerpiece is what you desire, this handcrafted coffee table from Etsy is striking. Not only does the grain promise every table will be one-of-a-kind, the table sculpture is a work of art.

If you have browsed the burl but still have your heart set on Dunelm’s stylish coffee table, take a look at our guide on how to dress a coffee table to make your space look intentional and inviting.

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