Having lived in four London flats in five years, I'm no stranger to the chaos of moving house: palming unwanted books off on friends, questioning whether I really need separate summer and winter duvets, and reluctantly selling furniture that's simply too awkward to haul across the city. One thing I've learnt? The easiest pieces to transport are the ones that stay with me move after move. That’s why IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG Side Table immediately caught my attention. It folds flat and can be slung over your shoulder, turning a cumbersome table into something remarkably portable. (BYO table, anyone?)

Folding tables tend to follow a familiar formula, with butler and bistro styles relying on A-frame legs. This new IKEA design takes a far more elegant approach. Designed by David Wahl, the KOMPISHÄNG side table disguises its practicality within a sculptural cylindrical silhouette, so you'd never guess it collapses down in seconds. Better still, the circular base doubles as an integrated handle, making it as easy to carry as a tote bag.

It's a clever solution for small-space living, too. Whether you're pulling up an extra surface for drinks, a board game, or impromptu party snacks, the table pops up in moments. Once everyone has gone home, it folds away just as effortlessly, slipping into the narrowest gap between furniture or tucked neatly behind a door.

IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Side Table $39.99 at IKEA £40 at ikea.com IKEA’s KOMPISHÄNG side table has a deceptively simple silhouette for something so clever. With a lacquered pine tabletop balanced on a cylindrical steel frame, it stands up and folds away with a single click, while the bold red finish injects a welcome hit of color into its otherwise pared-back design. Measuring 50 cm in diameter, it's generously sized for a side table, comfortably holding everything from books and potted plants to a morning coffee or evening drinks. But its real party trick is how effortlessly it disappears again. Folded flat, it's ready to be tucked into the narrowest of spaces until it's called back into action.





The side table forms part of IKEA's new KOMPISHÄNG collection, a 12-piece range created to make transitional and shared-space living feel more considered. Alongside it are equally hardworking designs, including drill-free door hooks, stackable stools that transform into shelving, and a larger foldaway table with its own integrated carry handle.

Because the KOMPISHÄNG collection has only just landed, there aren't any shopper reviews just yet. But with the entire range marked as a limited edition, I wouldn't hang around if this clever little table has caught your eye. Thankfully, it's super affordable, too.

But if you do miss out, here are some other options that achieve a similar thing.