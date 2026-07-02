IKEA has a lot of great furniture you probably don't even realize you want or need. That's why any 'quick' trip in-store tends to famously turn into a few hours and a trolley full of things that definitely weren't on your list. And while impulse purchases can sometimes catch you out, if there's one I think is worth making, it's IKEA's STOCKHOLM PS Side Table on Casters.

I was first introduced to this side table at a sneak peek of the IKEA STOCKHOLM collection back in 2025. At the time, it was styled as that — a side table — but Karin Gustavsson, the creative lead behind the collection, quickly explained that, "The height of the bottom shelf is actually made for bottles," so it could double as a rolling bar cart, too. Clever, I thought.

But it didn't stop there. "You could even use it as a Lazy Susan beside the dining table," she added. Or in the kitchen with potted herbs, to give the feeling of a 'walk-in' closet stacked with shoes or bags, in a kids' room with books, in the bathroom with beauty products... get the picture? It's perfect for small spaces — there when you need it, easily rolled out of the way once you're done.

All this time later, I still think it's IKEA's most versatile piece of furniture, and considering it's from the brand's most premium collection, it's one of the prettiest and best-made, too.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Side Table on Casters in Oak Veneer $199.99 at IKEA Made from an oak wood veneer for a more seamless finish, and with hidden casters and no visible fittings, this side table is one of IKEA's best products. High edges help keep everything in place — be that tall bottles, books, or pot plants — while the timber finish (which is sealed) complements other pieces in the STOCKHOLM range, although it looks just as good alongside mixed timber finishes. In terms of practical details worth noting, the maximum load for the top shelf is 15kg, the top shelf is 50cm wide, and the bottom is 55cm. The casters can be locked in place, and you can also pay an additional fee to have your piece assembled for you, available at checkout. "It's a tribute to modern Scandinavian design," says in-house designer Ola Wihlborg. "This versatile serving trolley with storage and hidden casters has a minimalist design with a floating expression. Perfect for everything you want within easy reach."





But don't just take it from me. With a 4.8/5-star rating from over 40 reviews, it seems well-worth an impulse purchase. Here's what customers have to say, specifically:

"This side table was very simple to assemble and moves about easily on a carpeted floor."

"Coffee tables can often get in the way, but the 5 casters on this make it so easy to move."

"It took about 10 minutes to assemble using just one key."

"Expensive but money well spent. This is one of those Ikea products that I can confidently recommend to everyone."

"A future classic."



The only design flaw it seems, is, as one review points out, "the base isn't quite big enough to fit a magazine or paper." So, if you can see yourself wanting to do that, specifically, here are some alternatives that might be better suited.

Alternatively, if you've already got a coffee table, side table, or bar cart you really like, but want to make it more multifunctional and flexible for your smaller space, you could always buy a set of heavy-duty caster wheels from Amazon and attach them to the base yourself.

Further to that, you can even find small caster wheels for kitchen appliances, to make moving them (and storing them) on your kitchen countertop easier.

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