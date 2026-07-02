I Wholeheartedly Believe This 'Side Table' Is the Most Versatile Piece of IKEA's Entire Range — Especially for Small Spaces

In reality, it's so, so much more than just a side table

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STOCKHOLM 2025 Side Table on Casters in Oak Veneer between blue sofa and woven armchair, on black-and-white patterned rug, in front of a woven rattan cabinet
(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has a lot of great furniture you probably don't even realize you want or need. That's why any 'quick' trip in-store tends to famously turn into a few hours and a trolley full of things that definitely weren't on your list. And while impulse purchases can sometimes catch you out, if there's one I think is worth making, it's IKEA's STOCKHOLM PS Side Table on Casters.

I was first introduced to this side table at a sneak peek of the IKEA STOCKHOLM collection back in 2025. At the time, it was styled as that — a side table — but Karin Gustavsson, the creative lead behind the collection, quickly explained that, "The height of the bottom shelf is actually made for bottles," so it could double as a rolling bar cart, too. Clever, I thought.

But it didn't stop there. "You could even use it as a Lazy Susan beside the dining table," she added. Or in the kitchen with potted herbs, to give the feeling of a 'walk-in' closet stacked with shoes or bags, in a kids' room with books, in the bathroom with beauty products... get the picture? It's perfect for small spaces — there when you need it, easily rolled out of the way once you're done.

All this time later, I still think it's IKEA's most versatile piece of furniture, and considering it's from the brand's most premium collection, it's one of the prettiest and best-made, too.

But don't just take it from me. With a 4.8/5-star rating from over 40 reviews, it seems well-worth an impulse purchase. Here's what customers have to say, specifically:

  • "This side table was very simple to assemble and moves about easily on a carpeted floor."
  • "Coffee tables can often get in the way, but the 5 casters on this make it so easy to move."
  • "It took about 10 minutes to assemble using just one key."
  • "Expensive but money well spent. This is one of those Ikea products that I can confidently recommend to everyone."
  • "A future classic."


The only design flaw it seems, is, as one review points out, "the base isn't quite big enough to fit a magazine or paper." So, if you can see yourself wanting to do that, specifically, here are some alternatives that might be better suited.

Alternatively, if you've already got a coffee table, side table, or bar cart you really like, but want to make it more multifunctional and flexible for your smaller space, you could always buy a set of heavy-duty caster wheels from Amazon and attach them to the base yourself.

Further to that, you can even find small caster wheels for kitchen appliances, to make moving them (and storing them) on your kitchen countertop easier.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.