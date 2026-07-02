I Wholeheartedly Believe This 'Side Table' Is the Most Versatile Piece of IKEA's Entire Range — Especially for Small Spaces
In reality, it's so, so much more than just a side table
IKEA has a lot of great furniture you probably don't even realize you want or need. That's why any 'quick' trip in-store tends to famously turn into a few hours and a trolley full of things that definitely weren't on your list. And while impulse purchases can sometimes catch you out, if there's one I think is worth making, it's IKEA's STOCKHOLM PS Side Table on Casters.
I was first introduced to this side table at a sneak peek of the IKEA STOCKHOLM collection back in 2025. At the time, it was styled as that — a side table — but Karin Gustavsson, the creative lead behind the collection, quickly explained that, "The height of the bottom shelf is actually made for bottles," so it could double as a rolling bar cart, too. Clever, I thought.
But it didn't stop there. "You could even use it as a Lazy Susan beside the dining table," she added. Or in the kitchen with potted herbs, to give the feeling of a 'walk-in' closet stacked with shoes or bags, in a kids' room with books, in the bathroom with beauty products... get the picture? It's perfect for small spaces — there when you need it, easily rolled out of the way once you're done.
All this time later, I still think it's IKEA's most versatile piece of furniture, and considering it's from the brand's most premium collection, it's one of the prettiest and best-made, too.
Made from an oak wood veneer for a more seamless finish, and with hidden casters and no visible fittings, this side table is one of IKEA's best products. High edges help keep everything in place — be that tall bottles, books, or pot plants — while the timber finish (which is sealed) complements other pieces in the STOCKHOLM range, although it looks just as good alongside mixed timber finishes.
In terms of practical details worth noting, the maximum load for the top shelf is 15kg, the top shelf is 50cm wide, and the bottom is 55cm. The casters can be locked in place, and you can also pay an additional fee to have your piece assembled for you, available at checkout.
"It's a tribute to modern Scandinavian design," says in-house designer Ola Wihlborg. "This versatile serving trolley with storage and hidden casters has a minimalist design with a floating expression. Perfect for everything you want within easy reach."
But don't just take it from me. With a 4.8/5-star rating from over 40 reviews, it seems well-worth an impulse purchase. Here's what customers have to say, specifically:
- "This side table was very simple to assemble and moves about easily on a carpeted floor."
- "Coffee tables can often get in the way, but the 5 casters on this make it so easy to move."
- "It took about 10 minutes to assemble using just one key."
- "Expensive but money well spent. This is one of those Ikea products that I can confidently recommend to everyone."
- "A future classic."
The only design flaw it seems, is, as one review points out, "the base isn't quite big enough to fit a magazine or paper." So, if you can see yourself wanting to do that, specifically, here are some alternatives that might be better suited.
At 50cm x 50cm, this side table is a similar size to the STOCKHOLM design, just shorter (45cm compared to 55cm), so keep that in mind depending on what you want to use it for. That said, without the high edges, you'll be able to fit magazines (ahem, Livingetc) easily. Alternatively, if you're looking for storage ideas for an office, it would fit a printer perfectly, and you can pull it out whenever you need.
A similar shape to IKEA's TINGBY side table, but measuring 60cm x 30cm and 47cm high, this rolling style is very inexpensive, and made from high-quality MDF and a solid wood frame. Reviews are decent — 4.5/5 after 14 — with comments like, "Stylish, easy to assemble," and "Wheels run very freely but can be locked if you don't want it to move."
30% Off
For something a little more architectural, this caster side table from Dunelm comes in two different timber finishes, fits loads, and is currently 30% off. It's got 4.9/5 stars after 15 reviews, with comments including that it's "Very easy to assemble," and that it's "perfect for small spaces and allows access on all sides."
Likely inspired by the STOCKHOLM design, IKEA's newest PS collection features this tiered 'trolley' on casters in a playful blue or white finish. Measuring 48cm wide at the base and 89cm high, it's definitely designed for a different purpose, but IKEA shows it stuffed with art supplies in a kids' room, filled with potted plants, and storing tablewear in a small dining space.
Just as useful in small spaces, this kitchen trolley can be rolled into the room when you need additional prep space, and rolled away just as easily. Customers are even more imaginative, though, with reviews revealing, "I'm using it as an ironing station," "I have an awkward under-stairs cupboard and it slots just underneath and holds all my kitchen appliances that I don’t use every day."
This IKEA classic, originally designed by Erik Wörtz in the 70s, was reimagined as part of the recent Nytillverkad collection. At 65cm x 65cm, it's much more of a coffee table than a side table, but alternatively, if you're looking for somewhere to display a record player, this would work well, especially in its vibrant green shade (but it's also available in white). Its casters mean it can easily be moved room to room.
Okay, once Ferm Living does it, you know it's stylish. And yes, even the Scandi design brand has a side table on casters. Available in black and cashmere in a durable, powder-coated steel, it's ideal for storing beside your bed. Fill the shelves with all your stuff, and when you're done, spin it around to conceal any clutter — magic!
Available in red, green, gray, and white, this side table on casters has durable, powder-coated metal shelves and a solid wood frame. The wheels are lockable, so you can keep it in place when you want, and the bottom shelf is also tall enough to fit bottles, but it could also work with a record player on the top and vinyl stacked underneath if you wanted.
If you're looking for a bit of flair (or perhaps a piece that can even roll outside), this natural rattan side table has a glass top for added durability. The bottom shelf also fits bottles, so it works as a bar cart, and the handles make pushing particularly easy. Measuring 78cm high, 58cm wide, and 55cm deep, it's not too different from IKEA's STOCKHOLM design, just a touch higher.
Alternatively, if you've already got a coffee table, side table, or bar cart you really like, but want to make it more multifunctional and flexible for your smaller space, you could always buy a set of heavy-duty caster wheels from Amazon and attach them to the base yourself.
Further to that, you can even find small caster wheels for kitchen appliances, to make moving them (and storing them) on your kitchen countertop easier.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.