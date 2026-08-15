How We Test Coffee Machines at Livingetc to Make Sure You Find the Appliance That's Right for You

While I was balancing studying for my master's degree with 7am shifts at my local cafe, I thought all I was gaining was a caffeine addiction and a humble-enough income to help cushion my new life in London. However, after two years in the barista business, lots of latte art practice, and multiple trips to local roasteries, I had developed quite a niche knowledge around the art of crafting coffee. Fast forward to today, and I get to strut that knowledge as Livingetc's coffee expert.

But in all seriousness, my cafe background, coupled with constantly testing and reviewing the best espresso machines on the market, has really strengthened my expertize in the area. So, when I review coffee machines for the Livingetc site, there are specific criteria that need to be met — I run a tight ship. First and foremost, I keep my eye out for well-designed machines with stylish aesthetics (it needs to look good on the counter). 'Advanced technology' is also a buzzword, but I really love a quality manual or hand-crafted, semi-automatic machine. And, of course, usability is key — no one wants to spend money on an appliance that's hard to use.

Mix all of these characteristics, and you've got the perfect espresso machine: something stylish, easy to use, and that brews a decent cup of coffee. So as you search for the perfect coffee maker, let me help ease your mind and your search because every coffee nook should have a quality espresso machine. As you may know, I've tested many machines in my time at Livingetc, and below is a detailed guide to my review process and how I calculate a final rating.

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Design, Set-up, and First Impressions

No one needs another unattractive appliance on their counter; aesthetics matter when it comes to coffee machines. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Obviously, here at Livingetc, form matters. Duh — I want a delicious cup of coffee in the morning, but I also want it to come from a machine that looks sexy on my kitchen counter. Nothing starts the day on a worse foot than having to deal with a clunky appliance that reminds you your kitchen isn't up to par. So, I'm only looking for the most design-forward espresso machines on the market.

When selecting coffee machines to review, I look for the buzz-worthy ones everyone seems to love, and the ones spearheading good design as well as advanced technology. And from there, I cherry-pick the ones with the best aesthetics. The goal is to have the best-tasting coffee and the best-looking coffee bar idea.

So, my 'first impressions' evaluation is based on three big factors: how good it looks on the counter, whether the machine comes with everything you need, and how easy it is to get set up and ready for brewing.

Extraction and Brewing Quality

If the coffee or shot of espresso doesn't taste good, then it's an immediate no from me. (Image credit: Future)

In terms of performance, extraction and brewing quality are the most important parts of my reviews. If this is truly lacking, we will politely avoid leaving a review. Why? Well, a good shot of espresso is absolutely essential to a quality espresso machine, especially if you're making a big investment.

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A proper shot of espresso depends on a few things: water temperature, pressure, grind size, and extraction time. So, I keep an eye on all of these things when reviewing. Most automatic and semi-automatic machines will measure most of these things for you or at least give you a clear opportunity to make adjustments as needed. With manual machines, you will need to invest in coffee machine accessories like a coffee scale and a coffee grinder. Again, I consider all this and do the hard, boots-on-the-ground testing for you.

If I can't get a balanced espresso shot with a rich crema layer after several warm-up tries, then it won't get a five-star review. But the quality of the coffee and flavor is more flexible depending on the type of machine being reviewed. A pod coffee machine, for example, will typically always rank a bit lower than a proper espresso machine or drip coffee maker for me, but I put my personal preference aside (for the most part) and judge the appliance on how easy-to-use and consistent it is.

Frothing and Milk Texture

Latte art will always be easier with a milk steaming system of the highest quality. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Milk frothing technique is one of the trickier things to get right when testing a coffee machine. The milk steaming system needs to be really high-quality to produce a silky-smooth latte like a professional barista with a professional-grade machine can. Some brands, like La Marzocco and La Pavoni, specialize in this kind of quality, but for the most part, the standard at-home espresso machine's milk steaming system runs at a similar baseline quality. Good, not great.

So, when a machine's steaming wand produces silky, smooth milk relatively easily, that's a good sign. For example, Smeg's Cold Brew and Espresso Maker wowed me — latte art was easier to practice, and results were more consistent. On the other hand, I find my KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Machine's steaming wand harder to use (however, the machine as a whole is still a favorite of mine).

So, it's all very dependent, but everything will be explained truthfully in my review.

Practicality and Liveability

My favorite thing about testing different kinds of machines is figuring out the ones that feel the most practical day-to-day. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Another thing that influences the Livingetc rating is how well a machine can fit into your daily coffee routine. Are you willing to slow down in the mornings and put effort into the craft? Or do you want a machine that works with an on-the-go schedule? There is something out there for everyone, and my job is to help you decipher which machine is best for you.

The only thing that would result in a negative score in this category is if the machine is hard to use for no specific reason. For instance, if the instruction manual is unhelpfully confusing or if something out of the ordinary about the machine makes it difficult to manage.

Other than that, I analyze the machine's size and weight and how practically it can fit on a counter or in a coffee nook. Cleaning and maintenance come into play at this point in the review, too. How often you clean your coffee machine depends on how often you use it, water hardness, etc., but if a machine continually gets dirty after a couple of shots or, in the worst-case scenario, breaks during testing, that's not a good sign.

At the end of the day, I'm asking: What kind of schedule does this machine work with? What's the daily upkeep like? And does this make sense for the Livingetc homeowner?

Value for Money

Value for money means it works well, looks good, and has everything you need... at a reasonable price tag. (Image credit: Future)

Evaluating the value for money of a machine is basically me considering all of the above categories and measuring how they rank against the appliance's price tag. Most espresso machines or coffee makers are going to put you out a couple hundred at best and a couple grand at worst, with the happy medium being around £600-700.

For a machine to be worth that cost, I want a rich crema layer on every espresso shot, silky milk after just a couple of attempts, a stylish build, and a clear user interface. It sounds like a lot, but, honestly, this is pretty standard.

On the other hand, a machine with a luxury price tag is typically something only very serious coffee connoisseurs will be considering, or that is hand-crafted, etc. And if a machine has a more affordable price tag, it still needs to work well. Sure, there is a little more leeway, but even if you're spending less, you deserve tasty coffee.

Scoring System

Every machine that I test will likely score somewhere between a four- and five-star rating. Not because I'm conducting a biased review, but because, as you may remember, I begin my search by finding the best of the best. Plus, if a machine ranks around a three or below, as mentioned earlier, it won't be on the Livingetc site.

However, here is a brief breakdown of what a four-, four-and-a-half-, and five-star rating requires:

The Full Five Stars: This machine is a showstopper. It's one that will elevate your home cafe and make your morning routine that much more stylish. Plus, it makes a fabulous cup of coffee. Whether pod or fully automatic, a five-star rating means the shots come out creamy and the flavor is full-bodied. You will have drink variety, exciting features, and the ability to easily practice your coffee-making craft.

This machine is a showstopper. It's one that will elevate your home cafe and make your morning routine that much more stylish. Plus, it makes a fabulous cup of coffee. Whether pod or fully automatic, a five-star rating means the shots come out creamy and the flavor is full-bodied. You will have drink variety, exciting features, and the ability to easily practice your coffee-making craft. The Close 4.5 Second Place: If the machine ranks between 4.5 and 4.8, it was a very close second to a perfect machine. This machine is still stylish and is worth getting excited about, but there may have been something along the way worth noting. For instance, a trickier milk steamer or a very noisy brewing system.

If the machine ranks between 4.5 and 4.8, it was a very close second to a perfect machine. This machine is still stylish and is worth getting excited about, but there may have been something along the way worth noting. For instance, a trickier milk steamer or a very noisy brewing system. 4 Stars, But Still Worth Considering: Again, 4 stars is still a fabulous rating. So, a machine ranked around this range is a quality espresso machine, but you may want to triple-check it against your other options. Maybe it's larger than others, takes a little getting used to, or simply doesn't quite rank at the same level as the top machine. However, you'll still be pleased with this investment, as I wouldn't steer you astray.



So, that's how I test coffee machines for the Livingetc reader. The standard is fabulous style and delicious beverages. Plus, I'm constantly updating and adding new reviews to our repertoire, so the latest and greatest can get the Livingetc stamp of approval. As a coffee-loving individual, I take my morning caffeine routine seriously — you're in good hands.

And if you're looking for a more in-depth guide to the best machines and brands to invest in, our best espresso machines guide is also always available. I'll be adding to and updating the list every few months to keep things fresh.

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