This Is How You Do Rattan Garden Furniture — West Elm's Modern Take on the Classic Is So 2026-Approved

I might ruffle some feathers here, but until recently, I was staunchly opposed to all-weather rattan furniture of any form. I grew so tired of those bulky, synthetic furniture sets that dominated virtually every suburban patio in 2018 (you know the type I'm talking about). They're just so overdone and aged so poorly that I never wanted to lay my eyes on rattan again. That was, until I came across West Elm's Sorrento Garden Lounge Chair.

In 2026, 'resin rattan' (a term for rattan-effect furniture made with plastic fibers) has had a stylish makeover. It's in part thanks to innovations in production that can now mimic the natural fiber better, but also thanks to the sleeker profile of outdoor furniture more generally. Gone are the days of those imposing grayscale sets that tore at the edges and slumped in the middle. Instead, it's all about natural-looking weaves, slimmer forms, and sculptural shapes.

The West Elm chair does it best. With its low, relaxed silhouette and gently reclined backrest, it points towards a new age of outdoor furniture that feels laid-back and casual, not rigid and formal. Both the seat and back are formed from a continuous woven rattan, while the sculptural frame creates a striking contrast, leaving the profile light and open. Dare I say, it's been enough to change my mind about rattan garden furniture altogether. Plus, it's on sale right now.

West Elm Sorrento Garden Lounge Chair £298.95 at West Elm UK Let's park outdoor furniture trends for 2026 aside for a moment and focus on the technicalities of this chair on its own. West Elm isn't performing miracles here. This garden chair is still made using all-weather wicker, but instead of that flat poly-rattan you're probably familiar with, the material is woven with cylindrical threads and woven to look more natural. Look closely, and you'll see color variations running through it, which add the sort of depth and dimension usually only seen in natural rattan. They claim that the recycled material also resists fading, sagging, and cracking (just make sure you clean it regularly and store it away during the winter to prolong its life).





For a few years, the Livingetc team has been mulling over what would replace rattan garden furniture. Could the answer, it turns out, be nothing? Rattan furniture still has a worthy spot in our backyards. Modern iterations are just doing it better.

That said, those ubiquitous matching sets are, fortunately, a thing of the past. Instead, just like our interiors, rattan garden furniture is becoming more varied, allowing for more personality and character to reach the farthest depths of your garden.

It's a trend designers are noticing, too. "With retailers embracing the all-weather wicker, you can now find a fabulous range of styles and seating options out there," says designer Jessica Hobson. "The West Elm Sorrento Outdoor Lounge Chair, for example, has a modern, sleek silhouette that exudes cool while still being super comfortable to lounge in and soak up the sun."

Feeling inspired? I've rustled up my favorite picks to shop right now. If you're looking to make the most of the last days of summer, the addition of one of these to your garden is sure to encourage you.

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La Redoute Interiors Masix Woven Cord Low Garden Chair £180 at La Redoute UK There are so many types of woven garden furniture out there, and open-weaves like this one have been enjoying a moment in the spotlight lately. Okay, so it might not strictly be rattan, but this cord garden chair from La Redoute is a showstopper. I love how the contemporary, uninterrupted frame contrasts beautifully with the natural-look of the imitation wicker (just like West Elm's). George Home Rattan Garden Lounge Chair £83 at George at Asda Who would have guessed that George at Asda had such stylish credentials? Not me. But this specific lounge chair has caused quite the stir on social media, and it has a track record of receiving only five-star ratings. I'm obsessed with the sculptural frame, which has a beautifully organic feel thanks to the curvaceous form. Habitat Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair £104 at Habitat UK Somehow, nesting footstools will always be more chic to me than bulky ottomans. This intriguing garden chair has a voluptuous, exaggerated silhouette, yet the clever footstool hides away in its cavernous underside for convenience. It's space-saving mastery for your patio. (The dark rattan also offers a little more edge compared to lighter variations.) Very Garda Rattan Relaxer Chair And Footstool £100 at very.co.uk Continuing the theme is this lounge chair and footstool combo. While separate entities, I love how the fluid form makes the seat and backrest flow into one another. The unbroken, rounded silhouette creates an almost tubular appearance that feels weirdly futuristic. My money's on this trend dominating summer 2027. Cox & Cox Augusta Lounge Chair £158 at Cox and Cox To me, high-back armchairs often have that rigid, formal feel that I really dislike in outdoor furniture, but not this one. The handwoven rattan of this chair creates a checkerboard effect, made with a close weave to create denser panes. This ultimately gives it an artisanal, laid-back feel, and the rattan effect itself is probably the most convincing I've seen. Kave Home Itani Chair £399 at kavehome.com You can easily change the appearance of rattan by playing with the structure of the weave. Slimmer, tighter fibers like those seen here offer a visually warmer, more sophisticated finish. Paired with the solid acacia wood frame and low-profile, this option from Kave Home promises to bring undisputed elegance to your patio.

It's confirmed — rattan garden furniture has had a facelift in 2026. Not only is it more convincing, but the forms of the furniture have also been modernized. The result? Sculptural chairs that blend the rustic, organic nature of rattan with contemporary silhouettes that add visual interest to your garden. And now you can shop them with ease at the touch of a button.

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