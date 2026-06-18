This Outdoor Reclining Chair From John Lewis Folds Away Totally Flat — It's My Small Garden's Secret Weapon in Summer

You can enjoy indulgent lounging on even the smallest of balconies this summer, thanks to this compact folding steamer chair

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John Lewis Acacia Wood Foldable Garden Steamer Chair
(Image credit: John Lewis)

Being able to recline in a small garden sometimes feels like a pipe dream. As a small home dweller, I know the struggle all too well. The most stylish furniture tends to be solidly built (which is usually a good thing), but in small spaces, that often means sacrificing too much space — and while folding camping chairs are practical, they're unsightly... to say the least. Fed up, I set out on a quest to find outdoor seating that folds away effortlessly without compromising on style, and — finally — I've found it.

This Foldable Garden Steamer Chair from John Lewis proves you don't need acres of land to enjoy a little outdoor luxury. Folding totally flat for easy storage, it's officially my favorite sunlounger of 2026.

Ready to upgrade your sun-lounging experience in time for summer? This reclining chair could be the space-saving solution you've been looking for. But if it's not quite your style, budget, or — and I'm warning you — it's sold out, I've also found six savvy, space-saving alternatives to shop, too.

My biggest challenge when it comes to outdoor furniture has always been storage. With limited outdoor space, everything I introduce needs to pack down to fit in my small entryway. Traditional steamer chairs (originally designed for passengers relaxing on the decks of early 20th-century ocean liners) are pretty, but oversized and awkward, making them difficult to store. This one, however, is built differently.

Looking for more foldable garden chairs that marry style and function? Here are some other compact options I'm strongly considering for my small garden.

Just because you have a small outdoor space, it doesn't mean you can't have elegant seating and luxurious lounging, and the sleek Steamer Garden Chair from John Lewis is living proof. All you need to do is choose furniture that folds away for a flexible outdoor space that adapts to your changing summer plans.

Looking for more ways to upgrade your garden seating? The latest outdoor furniture trends are full of inspiration for a space that looks chic and high-end in 2026 (and beyond).

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Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.