Being able to recline in a small garden sometimes feels like a pipe dream. As a small home dweller, I know the struggle all too well. The most stylish furniture tends to be solidly built (which is usually a good thing), but in small spaces, that often means sacrificing too much space — and while folding camping chairs are practical, they're unsightly... to say the least. Fed up, I set out on a quest to find outdoor seating that folds away effortlessly without compromising on style, and — finally — I've found it.

This Foldable Garden Steamer Chair from John Lewis proves you don't need acres of land to enjoy a little outdoor luxury. Folding totally flat for easy storage, it's officially my favorite sunlounger of 2026.

Ready to upgrade your sun-lounging experience in time for summer? This reclining chair could be the space-saving solution you've been looking for. But if it's not quite your style, budget, or — and I'm warning you — it's sold out, I've also found six savvy, space-saving alternatives to shop, too.

John Lewis Acacia Wood Foldable Garden Steamer Chair £199 at John Lewis For years now, I've been wanting to create a California-inspired garden complete with teak furniture, woven chairs, and indulgent sun loungers. Until recently, I assumed the limits of my tiny patio made that impossible, but after discovering this Steamer Chair from John Lewis, my hope has been restored. Made of Acacia wood, the clever foldable design is made with compact storage in mind, taking up no more space than a normal garden chair while still delivering that laid-back, California-cool aesthetic. Naturally weather-resistant, it can even stay outside most of the year. And the best part? It even has three different reclining positions for ultimate lounging. Reviews are, unsurprisingly, good. 4.6/5-stars after 39 reviews. "Order arrived promptly and was little or no put together needed," writes one customer. "The quality is good and very sturdy. Cover included. Very comfortable to sit on. The armrests are a bonus as loungers usually don't have arms. Well worth the money. That's why I shop with John Lewis."





My biggest challenge when it comes to outdoor furniture has always been storage. With limited outdoor space, everything I introduce needs to pack down to fit in my small entryway. Traditional steamer chairs (originally designed for passengers relaxing on the decks of early 20th-century ocean liners) are pretty, but oversized and awkward, making them difficult to store. This one, however, is built differently.

Looking for more foldable garden chairs that marry style and function? Here are some other compact options I'm strongly considering for my small garden.

Just because you have a small outdoor space, it doesn't mean you can't have elegant seating and luxurious lounging, and the sleek Steamer Garden Chair from John Lewis is living proof. All you need to do is choose furniture that folds away for a flexible outdoor space that adapts to your changing summer plans.

Looking for more ways to upgrade your garden seating? The latest outdoor furniture trends are full of inspiration for a space that looks chic and high-end in 2026 (and beyond).

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