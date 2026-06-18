This Outdoor Reclining Chair From John Lewis Folds Away Totally Flat — It's My Small Garden's Secret Weapon in Summer
You can enjoy indulgent lounging on even the smallest of balconies this summer, thanks to this compact folding steamer chair
Being able to recline in a small garden sometimes feels like a pipe dream. As a small home dweller, I know the struggle all too well. The most stylish furniture tends to be solidly built (which is usually a good thing), but in small spaces, that often means sacrificing too much space — and while folding camping chairs are practical, they're unsightly... to say the least. Fed up, I set out on a quest to find outdoor seating that folds away effortlessly without compromising on style, and — finally — I've found it.
This Foldable Garden Steamer Chair from John Lewis proves you don't need acres of land to enjoy a little outdoor luxury. Folding totally flat for easy storage, it's officially my favorite sunlounger of 2026.
Ready to upgrade your sun-lounging experience in time for summer? This reclining chair could be the space-saving solution you've been looking for. But if it's not quite your style, budget, or — and I'm warning you — it's sold out, I've also found six savvy, space-saving alternatives to shop, too.
For years now, I've been wanting to create a California-inspired garden complete with teak furniture, woven chairs, and indulgent sun loungers. Until recently, I assumed the limits of my tiny patio made that impossible, but after discovering this Steamer Chair from John Lewis, my hope has been restored.
Made of Acacia wood, the clever foldable design is made with compact storage in mind, taking up no more space than a normal garden chair while still delivering that laid-back, California-cool aesthetic. Naturally weather-resistant, it can even stay outside most of the year. And the best part? It even has three different reclining positions for ultimate lounging.
Reviews are, unsurprisingly, good. 4.6/5-stars after 39 reviews. "Order arrived promptly and was little or no put together needed," writes one customer. "The quality is good and very sturdy. Cover included. Very comfortable to sit on. The armrests are a bonus as loungers usually don't have arms. Well worth the money. That's why I shop with John Lewis."
My biggest challenge when it comes to outdoor furniture has always been storage. With limited outdoor space, everything I introduce needs to pack down to fit in my small entryway. Traditional steamer chairs (originally designed for passengers relaxing on the decks of early 20th-century ocean liners) are pretty, but oversized and awkward, making them difficult to store. This one, however, is built differently.
Looking for more foldable garden chairs that marry style and function? Here are some other compact options I'm strongly considering for my small garden.
If you're looking for outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, you can usually count on Amazon. You don't have to sacrifice on style, either, as this steamer chair proves. Folding neatly and easily, it can be stored in a small shed or on the edge of your patio almost inconspicuously. It even comes in a variation with wheels for easy transport.
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The best outdoor lounge chairs don't just look good; they feel comfortable, too. This option from Wayfair has seven reclining positions so you can find the perfect position for reading, snoozing, or socializing. It's the closest to John Lewis' option, too, if you want that California-coastal feel at a cheaper price point.
Wondering how to fit more more seating into small gardens? Choose a compact, lightweight, and foldable design like this one, from Nordic Nest. The deck chair style has all the breezy, nautical allure of a steamer chair, but with a reduced profile (plus who doesn't love a sunny yellow stripe for summer?)
Finding affordable garden furniture that looks expensive can be quite the challenge, but La Redoute always has us covered. This classic deck chair might not be as indulgent as an all-out steamer chair, but it's still perfect for lounging. It's easy to fold and store, made of durable oiled acacia wood, and has four adjustable positions. Win-win-win.
I love the look of mix and matched deck chairs, and they work just as well on a small patio as they do on a sprawling lawn. The best part, of course, is that they fold easily and can be stacked together for easy storage. This chic option from Cox & Cox features a fabric sling in a narrow olive and white stripe, offering a quietly elegant upgrade on the striped deckchair.
Low chairs aren't only for picnics — they also make a cute patio furniture idea when space is at a premium. While not the most practical for lounging or socializing, a few of them styled on a balcony or deck can make the perfect moment to enjoy a morning coffee. And of course, the smaller the chair, the smaller it packs away.
Just because you have a small outdoor space, it doesn't mean you can't have elegant seating and luxurious lounging, and the sleek Steamer Garden Chair from John Lewis is living proof. All you need to do is choose furniture that folds away for a flexible outdoor space that adapts to your changing summer plans.
Looking for more ways to upgrade your garden seating? The latest outdoor furniture trends are full of inspiration for a space that looks chic and high-end in 2026 (and beyond).
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Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.