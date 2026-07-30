The end of July is already here, and I'm a bit terrified by how quickly the summer months are whizzing by. But as always, another month means another 30-odd days of delicious design launches and releases to relish. As always, I've kept an eye on the latest happenings in the interior design world, and when it comes to fresh creativity, new products, and collaborations, July really hit its stride.

Thinking back on May and June's ICYMI, it felt like we were still settling into the new season. There were a lot of exciting things to inspire design heading into sunnier days, but we hadn't quite gotten into the thick of things. Whereas July, well, let's just say a lot is going on — in a very good way. From vintage furniture collaborations and unexpected partnerships to colorful rug collections and dazzling new product launches from our favorite home decor brands, it feels like each one is somehow better than the last.

The sunshine has been bountiful in London over the last few weeks, so if you are somewhere with similar summer-loving weather, I totally understand if you haven't been as tuned in this month. Don't worry though; I have kept tabs and continued to curate my list of the best homeware releases hitting the scene. Below are 10 of July's best.

1. Liberty x Vinterior

Iconic prints on iconic vintage furniture? Yes, please. (Image credit: Vinterior x Liberty)

First up, I was particularly excited when the announcement was made of iconic fabric brand Liberty and vintage furniture site Vinterior partnering up for an exclusive range of products. It's a limited, five-piece collection of one-of-a-kind furniture items. Think carefully selected vintage finds reimagined with Liberty interior fabric designs.

Vinterior founder and CEO, Sandrine Zhang Ferron, says, "We've always been drawn to Liberty's uncompromising commitment to craft. Their designs have outlasted trends for over 150 years. The pieces in this collection have done the same. That's the spirit this partnership is built on — timeless design, beautifully made, built to last."

Expect to see pieces sourced from Vinterior's exclusive archive, like two Vico Magistretti C 1960s Carimate Chairs and a 1960s Swedish Lamino Footstool Ottoman, covered in some of Liberty's most iconic prints. But if this sounds like the collaboration you need in your home, act fast, as the collectable pieces are selling quickly.

2. Ruggable x Jungalow

Image 1 of 3 Though bold, the colors all work together in high-energy spaces. (Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow) This rug from the collection adds a subtle pop of color. (Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow) You can lean into the patterns and create a mood and color shceme around the rugs. (Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Ruggable has just launched a new collection with Jungalow, the colorful lifestyle brand by LA-based designer Justina Blakeney, and it's one to take note of if you love color and pattern. The collection spans living room, dining room, kitchen, and doormat designs across two design stories, 'Painted Terrain' and 'Woven Modernism'. It's a collaboration of artful, maximalist style blended with Ruggable's clever washable rug designs.

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Inspired by Justina's own boho-inspired 'indoor jungle', Ruggable says this collection explores the "intersection of art and environment, where landscapes are interpreted through color, texture, and form, and where traditional craft meets contemporary living." Anywhere you style these floor coverings, a more exciting space is sure to follow.

3. H&M Home's 'Letters From Paris' Edit

Bistro-inspired tableware is the perfect way to romanticize your mornings. (Image credit: H&M Home)

I always love to give H&M's new homeware collections a browse because you can always count on stylish buys at an affordable price. And not to mention, they know how to put together a fabulous assortment of pieces with a chic aesthetic. This month, the brand is taking inspiration from the city of light — H&M Home's Letters from Paris collection elevates everyday dining.

From chrome decor that can be styled across the table to bistro-inspired dinnerware and cutlery, this assortment of tableware and kitchenware takes you back to the espresso shops tucked into the cobblestone streets of Paris.