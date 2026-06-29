As a Gemini, it's with a tinge of sorrow that I farewell June. It was a good month, not just for my personal celebrations, but for the many, many fabulous homeware launches and releases. Missed them? Don't worry — I keep a list of all the most exciting announcements that landed in my inbox, and it makes up our ICYMI for June.

Things are definitely warming up (London has experienced a stifling heatwave), and you could see some of this sunny, summer attitude in last month's ICYMI list, and especially throughout June's new-in homewares sections. But this month we've settled into summer, and now the central theme feels more focused on refreshed creativity.

Brands are venturing into new areas, new makers are being discovered, and Livingetc even announced our own exciting collaboration with Hug Rug. For the design-obsessed — like you and me — it's all very exciting. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top 10 collaborations, releases, and collections you don't want to miss from June.

1. Hug Rug x Livingetc Collaboration

Image 1 of 2 The ombre rug comes in three different colorways. (Image credit: Hug Rug x Livingetc) And you can select different sizes to fit your space. (Image credit: Hug Rug x Livingetc)

First up, Livingetc recently announced its collaboration with Hug Rugs, and what an exciting collaboration it is! (Maybe I'm slightly biased, but they really are some stylish rugs.) It spans three different prints in various colorways and sizes, all of which bring a sense of playfulness and contemporary style.

Each rug takes a current design style, pattern trend, or color trend that our editors have been loving and makes it feel fresh for the Livingetc home. Plus, you can count on quality here. Hug Rugs products utilize a washable design made from soft, recycled polyester that is zero waste! So, it will look good and feel good in your home.

2. Allday Goods x Lucy Mahon Collaboration

Every handle is carved and painted in a made-to-order fashion. (Image credit: Allday Goods x Lucy Mahon)

I've been a sucker for the drawn-on decor trend since I first discovered it. There is something so endearing and impactful about adding pieces to your home that feel collected and unique. So, when I saw that the Allday Goods and Lucy Mahon collaboration sported an illustrated style, I fell hard.

Knives are absolutely a kitchen utensil worth investing in, especially if you're someone who loves to cook. And this piece is quality. Made to order, each handle is hand-carved from American Ash and hand-painted.

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As for the blade, it's a Santoku style, or a Japanese version of a Western chef's knife — what the brand deems an all-rounder kitchen knife. Santoku translates as 'three benefits' and relates to the knife's ability to slice, dice, and mince.

3. Artemest Collection by GACHOT

The collection feels like a true blend of timeless and modern. Image credit: Artemest Image credit: Artemest

You can count on Artemest for luxury homeware that will make your home feel like a 5-star hotel. So, it's no surprise that Artemest's first-ever furniture collection is just as good. Each piece in the collection is designed by New York–based studio GACHOT and crafted by Artemest’s network of Italy's finest artisans.

According to the brand, the collection is conceived as a dialogue between the clarity and restraint of New York modernism and the depth, tradition, and material richness of Italian craftsmanship. A sort of design yin and yang.

And if it sounds expensive, that's because it is. But as with all of Artemest's products, you are paying for high-quality pieces that feel like true artworks.

4. Cozy Earth's Waterfront Bedding Collection

Sometimes a new bedding piece is all you need for a fresh and comfortable sleeping space. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

My awareness of Cozy Earth started with the brand's famous bubble cuddle blanket. I had the privilege of snuggling up under one at a friend's house, and it's safe to say that it's been at the top of my bedding wishlist ever since.

All of that to say, I knew Cozy Earth's Waterfront Collection was worth taking a closer look at. It's a summer bedding series with each piece made from 60 percent cotton, 25 percent Tencel, and 15 percent polyester in a soft, gauzy texture.

And the collection taps perfectly into modern coastal decor trends. The subtle stripe design is summery without shouting.

5. New Makers at ABASK

Artisan pieces like this deserve a place of prominence in the home. (Image credit: Abask)

ABASK is one of those online homeware brands that you can always count on for artful, one-of-a-kind pieces. That's because everything is truly made by artists. It's worth the browse if you haven't already.

This June, ABASK announced three new makers into its catalogue: Niijima Glass, Friedemann Buehler, and Mastellone Giuseppe. Each specializes in hand-blown glass, hand-crafted oak pieces, and colorful wood inlays, respectively.

These are pieces that you invest in and will live with throughout the years — the kind of homeware that sparks conversation. Below are a few of my favorites from the new artists that are currently available on ABASK's site.

6. MG&Co's Ripple Collection

This collection moves into playful color. (Image credit: MG&Co.)

The Ripple Collection from MG&Co is here, and it's a colorful set of pulls with a playful swirl design. The brand knows how to blend joyful pieces with an elevated finish, but this is definitely a collection to bookmark if you are considering adding sculptural knobs, pulls, and handles to your home.

The Ripple Collection launches in nine finishes across two sizes, six high-gloss lacquered colorways (drawn from MG&Co.'s signature palette), and three core metal finishes that offer a quieter, more considered presence.

But ready for the really fun addition? It also introduces a new paintable option, a first for the MG&Co. hardware line. So you can customize your hardware just as you please!