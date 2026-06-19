Let's 'De-Normalize' Boring Hardware — 20 Sculptural Knobs, Handles, and Pulls That Will Transform Your Space in Less Than 10 Minutes
These sculptural cabinet knobs are the easiest way to make kitchen cabinets, drawers, and closet doors feel more intentionally designed
Sometimes the smallest switch can make the biggest difference. While kitchen handle trends for 2026 are proving that hardware is no longer just a finishing detail, sculptural knobs are the easiest way to make cabinets, drawers, and closet doors feel more like a feature than simply the backdrop.
Whether you go for organic shapes, stone-like finishes, glossy ceramics, or playful color, swapping standard knobs for something more decorative instantly adds character. It's a quick, low-commitment update that can bring a little whimsy to a kitchen, soften a built-in wardrobe, or make a plain drawer feel more intentional. And with colorful cabinet pulls trending in particular, there is really no reason for hardware to stay quiet.
As an interior stylist who loves sculptural shapes and always pays attention to the smallest details, I've curated 24 cabinet knobs and pulls I’d suggest starting with.
The best sculptural knobs work because they feel small but intentional. They add shape, color, texture, and personality without asking you to repaint, renovate, or rethink the whole room. And if you need extra help reimagining your space beyond the details, you can explore the design services at Design Lab by Livingetc.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.