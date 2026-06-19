Let's 'De-Normalize' Boring Hardware — 20 Sculptural Knobs, Handles, and Pulls That Will Transform Your Space in Less Than 10 Minutes

These sculptural cabinet knobs are the easiest way to make kitchen cabinets, drawers, and closet doors feel more intentionally designed

Product grid with cabinet knobs
(Image credit: Various in article)
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Sometimes the smallest switch can make the biggest difference. While kitchen handle trends for 2026 are proving that hardware is no longer just a finishing detail, sculptural knobs are the easiest way to make cabinets, drawers, and closet doors feel more like a feature than simply the backdrop.

Whether you go for organic shapes, stone-like finishes, glossy ceramics, or playful color, swapping standard knobs for something more decorative instantly adds character. It's a quick, low-commitment update that can bring a little whimsy to a kitchen, soften a built-in wardrobe, or make a plain drawer feel more intentional. And with colorful cabinet pulls trending in particular, there is really no reason for hardware to stay quiet.

As an interior stylist who loves sculptural shapes and always pays attention to the smallest details, I've curated 24 cabinet knobs and pulls I’d suggest starting with.

a simple white kitchen with burnished brass handles and a striking highly veined worktop in brown and white marble

Burnished brass handles bring warmth and character to these off-white kitchen cabinets, creating a subtle contrast that elevates the entire space.

(Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

The best sculptural knobs work because they feel small but intentional. They add shape, color, texture, and personality without asking you to repaint, renovate, or rethink the whole room. And if you need extra help reimagining your space beyond the details, you can explore the design services at Design Lab by Livingetc.

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Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.