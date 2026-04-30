If you’re treating kitchen handles as a purely functional element of your kitchen, then you’re missing a trick. These are some of the most valuable design tools to shape kitchen trends in 2026. "Really beautiful hardware makes an enormous difference to the finished look of a kitchen," explains Helen Parker, creative director of Devol Kitchens, "but it also makes an average kitchen suddenly feel much more bespoke."

But just as kitchen cabinet trends come and go, so too do kitchen handle trends. I mean, they aren’t subject to fast-changing design whims, but there are particular colors, materials, and shapes that should be on your radar for a 2026 kitchen with serious design clout.

"Kitchen handles remain one of the most impactful yet accessible ways to elevate a kitchen’s overall aesthetic," says interior designer Matt Smith-Wood, "and a simple hardware update can completely transform existing cabinetry, introducing character, tactility, and a sense of considered design. This year, the focus is on individuality and craftsmanship with sculptural forms, mixed materials, and finishes that align with the broader design narrative."

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All the experts agree that kitchen handles are no longer a purely practical finishing touch. "One of the biggest mistakes is choosing handles as an afterthought," says Lucy Pascal, co-founder of Pushka Home. "The right style can elevate even simple cabinetry, while the wrong choice can jar with the whole scheme. It’s important to think about scale, finish, and how the handle works with the wider kitchen design."

So it’s time to get a grip on kitchen handles (pardon the pun!) and find out what’s trending for the 2026 kitchen.

1. Brass and Bronze

Burnished brass kitchen handles add so much character to a simple white kitchen. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Warmer metals, such as brass and bronze, are standout metals for this year's kitchen handles, according to the designers. They are packed with character and suit both modern and more classic kitchen schemes. Think burnished brass, aged bronze, even blackened steel for a darker, more muted mood.

"Brass and bronze tones sit naturally within the richer palettes and material-led schemes that people are gravitating towards," says Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel. "And there is a sense of longevity to these finishes that cooler tones often struggle to achieve."

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"Brass continues to be the hero hardware finish," agrees Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune. “It brings warmth and a feeling of luxury to a kitchen, with a timeless quality that ages beautifully. Bronze hardware is also growing in popularity, especially for those looking for a bolder contrast."

Gareth Hull Design lead Gareth is design lead at UK hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. He leads on the design direction for the brand's collections and interior styling

2. Backplates

Add instant luxe-factor to kitchen cabinets with aged decorative backplates. (Image credit: Wendy Smit)

Decorative cabinet backplates that sit around your handle are another growing trend that will inject extra luxe to kitchen cabinets.

And while you might be more familiar with backplates on bedside tables and wardrobes, they are now moving into the kitchen. Think graphic-shaped stars, flowers, diamonds, and wave shapes (MG & Co has a brilliant collection) for a super cool uptick for your kitchen cabinetry.

"Backplates offer a subtle point of contrast and a sense of individuality, allowing a kitchen to be quietly tailored without requiring a complete redesign," says Gareth at Hendel & Hendel. "What makes them particularly compelling is their flexibility, as they can be introduced into existing schemes or used to bring a fresh perspective to new cabinetry."

And that's the real beauty of backplates, they can be added on to existing cabinet knobs (if you have the right size) for an immediate transformation. Cool, right?

3. Finishes That Improve With Age

Aged brass handles with a living finish age beautifully over time. (Image credit: Devol)

Kitchen handle trends are moving away from slick, shiny fixtures. Instead, the experts are using finishes and patinas that are tactile and age beautifully over time.

"Cabinet hardware in aged finishes is continuing to be a popular choice throughout 2026," says Richard McGrail, CEO at Armac Martin, "as individuals look for living finishes that patina over time to add character and charm to all styles of kitchen cabinetry."

It’s all about finishes that evolve gently rather than deteriorate. "And it’s why softer, brushed, and patinated surfaces are becoming so important," explains Gareth. "These materials respond to daily use in a way that feels natural, sitting easily alongside timber, stone, and painted cabinetry."

Over time, these finishes gather subtle variation and depth, adding personality and lived-in character to your modern kitchen.

"Antiqued brass or aged bronze add character, especially unlacquered finishes, which develop a patina and age with the surroundings over time, making the room look and feel much more lived in," adds Sebastian Aronowitz, founder of The London Kitchen Company. "Kitchens overall have moved away from very fitted looks, with people opting for designs that look like they have been curated over time rather than simply dropped in — and this style of handle is a natural progression of that."

Richard McGrail CEO Richard is CEO of Birmingham-based luxury brass hardware manufacturer, Armac Martin. He is the great-grandson of the brand's founder, Harold McGrail, who started the business in 1929

4. Simple Silhouettes

Simple, unfussy handles and knobs in dark bronze look striking against these salmon pink kitchen cabinets. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth, Kitchen by Makers)

Kitchen handles in simple, uncomplicated shapes are also a major trend, according to the kitchen experts.

"Handles are becoming more refined," says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. "The trend is moving away from heavier, chunky styles towards more delicate, elegant designs that complement rather than dominate the cabinetry."

"What we are seeing is not minimalism in its starkest form, but a more disciplined approach to shape, where silhouettes are kept quiet so that material and finish can carry the interest," adds Gareth. "Slim pulls, pared-back handles and well-proportioned knobs allow cabinetry to remain uninterrupted, while still offering a reassuring weight in the hand."

That’s not to say that handles are disappearing into the backdrop — far from it. And in 2026, there is also a hunger for handles that are bold and personality-packed, but that don't overwhelm the cabinetry.

"So elegant Art Deco-inspired handles with knurls, scalloped details and textured finishes,” explains Lizzie Spinks, head of sales and design at Makers.

5. Mix and Match Handles

A mix of handleless cabinets and cupboards with handles creates a kitchen that's chic and intentional. (Image credit: Malcome Menzies @ 82mm Photography, Kitchen by The Vawdrey House)

While slick handleless kitchens have been trending for a while, in 2026, there is a growing appetite for mix-and-match handles. So that could be a mix of different handle styles in the same kitchen. Or a mix of handles and handle-free zones.

"For years, it was binary — either you went handleless for a clean, modern look, or you chose a protruding bar pull and made a statement," says Brani Hadzhi, creative director and co-founder of Multiliving Scavolini Store.

But today you can do both in the same kitchen project — or opt for a hybrid solution, adds Brani, such as recessed cup pulls which sit in the sweet spot between the two: the cabinetry line stays uninterrupted, but there’s real hardware there.

"We often find that introducing handles in more tactile areas, such as drawers or larders, brings a sense of rhythm and material interest, preventing the space from feeling overly uniform," says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. "And the most successful kitchens are those that balance clarity with character, using a combination of handle-free and handled elements to create spaces that feel both practical and quietly expressive."

Choosing the right style, material, and finish for kitchen handles is like choosing jewelry for your kitchen cabinets. Handles are the finishing touch to your space — so it pays to get it right from the start. Of course, you'll need to think about practicalities too, so always go for a solid, well-crafted handle that will stand daily wear and tear. And whether you choose sleek bronze bars, neat brass pulls, or go totally handle-free, ask your kitchen expert or interior designer for their advice on what works best for your new kitchen. Updating your kitchen handles is one of the best ways to upgrade your kitchen cabinets without replacing them.

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