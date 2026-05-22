If handleless kitchens are slick and minimal, and handles add extra design detail, then we should stick to one or the other depending on the style of our kitchen, right? Well no, not really say the experts.

Because these days, you can (and should) mix handles and handleless cabinets in the same kitchen, for so many great reasons.

"The instinct to keep everything, including handles, consistent is understandable, as we are trained to think of a kitchen as a single, unified object," says Brani Hadzhi, creative director and co-founder of Multiliving Scavolini Store. "But a kitchen is rarely used as one. The base units take the daily punishment, while the upper cabinetry has a completely different relationship with the person using it. Treating them identically ignores how the room actually works."

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So mixing handles and handleless cabinets in one kitchen is actually a much bigger deal than how your room looks. It’s also about how your kitchen works on a day to day basis.

So how do you pull off a kitchen that mixes handles and handle-free cabinets? Discover the expert rules for using both in the same kitchen and get a handle on the situation once and for all.

1. Look at Function First

Handle-free wall cabinets create a light and airy mood while handles on the base units give more grip (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Makers)

A foolproof design rule, say the experts, is to choose handleless wall cabinets but use handles on base units. And the reasons are good ones, based on your kitchen layout.

"What I see our clients responding to now is a considered split: handleless wall cabinets, which keep the wall elevation calm and uncluttered, and a recessed cup pull or a refined bar handle on the lower run, where you want something physical to grip,” says Brani of Multiliving Scavolini Store.

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"Push-to-open systems can work beautifully on wall cabinets," adds Sebastian Aronowitz, founder of The London Kitchen Company, "which are typically just hinged doors. The trick is to use unsprung hinges so the door swings fully open rather than just ajar."

That said, some designers do the opposite and go handle-free on base units for clean lines and upper wall cabinets with handles. And it’s all down to working out how you use your kitchen

"Think carefully how the kitchen will be used day to day,” explains Gareth at Hendel & Hendel. "A handleless drawer might look beautifully pared back, but if it is opened constantly or sits in a hardworking area, a handle may make more sense. The aim is not to choose between handles and handleless, but to give each one a role so the finished kitchen both looks good and functions."

Gareth Hull Design lead Gareth is design lead at UK hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. He leads on the design direction for the brand's collections and interior styling

2. Don't Be Afraid to Use Both in Smaller Kitchens

Smaller kitchens work well with a mix of handles and handleless cabinets (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

A fully handle-free design might seem like the number one choice for small kitchens. With no protruding handles, your compact kitchen will remain slick, simple and pared-back. However this isn’t always the best way say the experts.

"True handleless has its own limitations and tall units with vertical recessed rails eat into space which is a real issue for smaller kitchens,” says Sebastian at The London Kitchen Company.

Handleless rail systems can also create quite large gaps around doors and drawers. "In this case, consider handles on base units and tall cabinets, and either a push-to-open system on the wall cabinets or designed with slightly extended doors that create a discreet finger pull underneath," he adds.

3. Choose Handles for 'Problem' Units

Tall units, fridge freezers and wine storage need handles for better grip (Image credit: Blakes London)

There are some areas of the kitchen where the experts would almost always recommend using handles. Think heavy fridge freezers, pantry cupboards or floor-to-ceiling cabinets – all the heavy-duty storage units and appliances which generally need decent leverage to open.

"Handleless kitchens rely on handrails and push-to-open mechanisms which can be quite awkward for tall doors and heavy fridge freezer openings," explains Isabella Pacelli, junior sales designer at Roundhouse. "A well-chosen handle on these doors makes everyday use much more comfortable and convenient for the client, while not compromising the overall design."

"For tall refrigerators and freezers, adding a handle often provides the necessary leverage and works perfectly alongside handleless cabinetry," agrees Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens.

4. Tie Together With a Consistent Finish

Brass handles and handle-free grips create a cohesive mood in this blush pink kitchen. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

The key to using handles and handleless cabinets in the same kitchen is tying the two together through consistent materials, finish and design language.

"A great tip is matching the finish of the handle with a subtle metal detail in the handleless joinery," says Lizzie Spinks, head of sales and design at Makers.

The experts also recommend linking handle color and material to your choice of kitchen tap, lighting, appliance finish or architectural details.

"In my own kitchen, the dark brushed metal of the recessed pull connects to the matte black tap and the island cabinetry," explains Brani at Multiliving Scavolini Store. "It’s not about everything matching, but there’s a thread running through the room. This is what prevents a deliberate design decision from looking like an afterthought."

Brani Hadzhi Co-founder & creative director Brani is co-founder and creative director of Multiliving Scavolini Store, the UK's flagship destination for Italian designer kitchens based in Hampstead, London

5. Go for a Handle-free Kitchen Island

Handleless kitchen islands enhance a simple silhouette. (Image credit: Ashford Kitchens & Interiors)

Kitchen islands are often the centerpiece of your room so keeping these units handle-free is a great idea say the experts. It can soften the overall feel of a kitchen where other elements such as high-tech appliances, metallics or deep paint colors already add so much visual interest.

"By keeping an island handleless, you accentuate its clean lines and create a sense of visual calm," says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. "At the same time, it allows the materials to take centerstage."

"Handleless cabinetry is excellent for creating clean, uninterrupted planes, particularly across an island or a long run of base units," agrees Gareth at Hendel & Hendel.

Choosing between handles and handle-free cabinets is a matter of function as much as style. It's an important design decision that shouldn't be left to chance, so get advice from your kitchen expert or interior designer. They can work out which cabinets would benefit from more leverage with a handle and those that function brilliantly with a push-to-touch or handleless rail system.

"Done with intention, mixing isn't a compromise, but a sign that function and aesthetics have both been properly thought through," says Sebastian at The London Kitchen Company. Embrace kitchen handle trends for 2026, where it makes sense, and bring some character to your space.

And, if you need more inspiration for your kitchen, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.