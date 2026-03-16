Kitchens are a huge investment, so if you're about to start a kitchen renovation, you’ll want to choose a style that’s enduring and durable, as well as being beautiful and practical. The good news is, today’s kitchens are less about rigid formulas and more about stamping your personality on a space.

“The overarching theme for 2026 is eclectic combinations, moving away from uniform designs to embrace a rich mix of textures, colors, and styles,” says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. “This approach creates designs that feel personal, layered, and sophisticated.”

And to get all the inspiration you need for your next project, I asked designers to share the five kitchen trends in cabinetry they're choosing for 2026 — from dark wood to skinny Shaker frames, these are the styles to embrace this year.

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1. Dark Timber

Dark timber kitchens with a rich stained grain are a big kitchen trend for 2026. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Wood kitchen cabinets are always classic — but in 2026, it’s dark wood kitchens that are trending, say the experts.

“Warmer wood tones are really leading the way,” says Katerina Tchevytchalova, director at K’Arte Design. “Walnut remains a favorite, alongside mid-tone and darker stained oaks. There’s a noticeable shift away from very pale Scandinavian woods towards richer, more characterful finishes.”

These darker timbers fit in with our desire for authentic, natural materials and a lived-in, carefree mood. “Whether the doors have a dark, grain-enhancing stain or are left in a beautiful, natural finish, timber introduces an interesting tactile texture that perfectly complements the new eclectic schemes,” adds Jayne Everett at Naked Kitchens.

The experts are using more than one type of wood in the same kitchen, too, for a really bespoke look. “We are increasingly pairing different timbers within a single space to introduce moments of drama, without forcing it,” says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. “For example, wild walnut with a swirling grain and raked oak together. You don’t need to reach for color when the material itself holds that much life.”

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2. Curved Cabinets

For a classic elegant mood, a curved kitchen island unit is spot on for 2026. (Image credit: Makers)

Curved design features in the kitchen have been big news for the last couple of years. And there’s no sign of curves, arches, and pill shapes going anywhere in 2026, say the designers — and for good reason.

“Curves are very popular for 2026,” says Jayne. “They are used to soften the ends of cabinetry runs or can be introduced into tall cabinets, adding a bespoke dimension to the design.”

Yes, all the experts agree that curves add an intentional and luxurious look to the kitchen. And by simply introducing a curved worktop end or a pill-shaped island, your kitchen will look current yet classic for years to come.

“Using curved elements adds interest as well as softness to a kitchen,” explains Lizzie Spinks, head of sales and design at Makers. “Curves have a classic Art Deco influence and feel organic, especially when crafted from natural timber.”

3. The Micro Shaker

For a modern Shaker style kitchen, choose doors with skinny frames. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Shaker-style kitchens remain one of the top kitchen cabinet styles. But this classic framed door is having a mini makeover for 2026 by swapping the traditional wide frames for narrow, skinny profiles. And the result is a simpler, more understated kitchen aesthetic that all the experts are loving. Enter the micro Shaker door.

“Micro Shaker-style kitchens offer a middle ground between contemporary kitchens with flat doors and traditional Shaker kitchens,” explains Sebastian Aronowitz, founder of The London Kitchen Company. “They work well in smaller kitchens, where a traditional Shaker may feel overpowering.

In fact, the demand for slimmer Shaker-style doors has been steadily growing over the last couple of years, says Sebastian, with 70mm frames being chosen over wider 100mm frames. But micro Shakers take this one step further with a 25mm wide frame for a far more streamlined look.

“The slim beading across doors and drawers introduces subtle texture without overwhelming the scheme,” says Felix Milns, founder of Hux London.

“They are also much easier to keep clean. A common frustration of traditional Shaker doors is the potential for dust to build up along the lower rail of the door,” adds Sebastian. “Micro Shaker doors are made differently, often creating a shallower recess with softly rounded edges. The result is a cleaner, more modern look that is far less prone to collecting dust, and much easier to wipe clean.”

Sebastian Aronowitz Founder Sebastian founded The London Kitchen Company in 2008 following a career in cabinet making. He puts his clients at the heart of every kitchen design, understanding their day-to-day lifestyle, needs and personal style

4. Freestanding Elements

Freestanding furniture adds tons of character to your kitchen. (Image credit: Devol)

Freestanding furniture is a major trend for 2026 kitchens. However, the experts say any standalone elements should be planned as an intentional feature, and not as an afterthought.

This trend taps into kitchen layouts that are more furniture-led and characterful, rather than totally fitted and matchy-matchy.

“Kitchens are being designed as curated spaces, with standalone pantry cupboards, built-in hutches, and islands that resemble bespoke furniture pieces,” says Katerina.

And freestanding furniture naturally lends itself to a more lived-in, chic but cluttery style — a kitchen mood that Helen Parker, creative director at DeVOL, is passionate about.

“It’s what I think of as a country kitchen for 2026, but more eclectic, fun, and carefree,” says Helen. “These new cottage kitchens are the perfect place to have freestanding furniture — a well-used cooker, huge pantry cupboard, family kitchen table, and enough seating for everyone. No breakfast bars here.”

Helen Parker Creative director, DeVOL Kitchens Helen is the creative director at DeVOL Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for DeVOL's style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories

5. Texture

Combine kitchen cabinet textures like liquid metal, rich timber, and smooth stone for a personality-packed space. (Image credit: Blakes London)

From fluted wood to liquid metals, reeded cabinets and mid-sheen paints, texture is everything in the 2026 kitchen.

“Kitchen cabinetry trends are centered around depth, tactility, and material,” says Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London. “We are seeing a move towards higher sheen finishes and more textured surfaces, alongside a renewed interest in stainless steel.

“This is not a return to the high gloss of previous years, but rather a shift away from ultra matte finishes towards a softer, mid sheen of around 50 percent, which adds warmth and subtle reflectivity.”

Polished plaster, liquid metals, and even stone drawer fronts add greater movement, craftsmanship, and visual interest to kitchen design, he adds. Tactile, sawn timber cabinets are another way to inject texture, too.

“We are seeing increased demand for reeded or other textured panelling,” explains Jayne. “Mixing these dimensional panels into the cabinetry adds depth and layers of visual interest to the overall design.”

Kitchen cabinet trends for 2026 are moving away from totally matching units and drawers to a more story-driven look. Our kitchens are now spaces that fit our lifestyle, our preferences, and our personality, rather than a set of prescriptive trends to follow.

That's not to say this more relaxed look for kitchen cabinets is any easier to get right. Hiring a kitchen expert or cabinet maker is a crucial first step to getting the kitchen of your dreams. These designers can look at your lifestyle needs, your space, and your budget with fresh eyes. They are also armed with a wealth of know-how when it comes to materials, kitchen cabinet style, and layout — both in how your kitchen looks and how it functions day-to-day.

Now that you know the latest kitchen cabinet trends, you might also be interested in the latest kitchen countertop trends, too, so you can choose your overall scheme with confidence. For more design ideas, why not sign up to receive the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll land straight in your inbox.