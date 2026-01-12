No Sharp Corners! Everybody Is Including This Soft, Subtle Kitchen Design Detail That Makes Your Space Feel Calmer 

Across the many kitchens we get the pleasure of looking at, rounded corners have been appearing more and more in well-designed spaces. Whether it's on islands, drawer handles, or sinks, this trend is slowly asserting itself as a major marker of taste.

But, why? Louisa Grey, of House of Grey design studio, says, "Luxury today is defined by how a space makes us feel, and a kitchen with soft edges and sculptural forms holds quiet sophistication; it’s a reflection of craftsmanship, attention to materiality, and a deeper understanding of emotional connection in design."

If this has you considering a space that invokes both quiet luxury and an environment of calm, soft-to-touch design, then look no further than this kitchen trend.

Image credit: Design: Davonport 1. Linear Meets Rounded Here’s a profile we’re seeing more and more: rectangular and square kitchen islands with rounded edges, giving a whisper of a curve. It’s a clever twist for a classic kitchen and, as shown in this Davonport project, featuring its new D³ range, it pairs happily with linear forms. Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Sola Kitchens. 2. Chunky Curves A standout example of contrasting linear cabinetry with confident curves, this kitchen scheme by Sola Kitchens features a chunky stone kitchen countertop atop an antique oak wood island – and the generous overhang allows the rounded shape to take centre stage all the more. Even the barstools mirror this with their contoured edges, enhancing the effect. Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: House of Grey. 3. Material Drenching House of Grey created this live-work space for a fitness influencer, so a kitchen that encourages a sense of wellbeing was front of mind for founder Louisa Grey. The design features a continuous mineral finish, which creates a wash of texture over the space, but it’s the rounded edges of the wall, the island, and the floating shelves that soothe us most. Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers. 4. Curvaceous Handles This space has a bespoke design from kitchen and furniture brand Makers, which features the company’s Ondara kitchen. The bullnose-edge countertop profile work surface in an ethereal-looking leathered Taj Mahal quartzite partners drawers with curved handles for a smart take on this trend. The island itself is a half-moon shape, so these details also act as a way of introducing that curve to the straight side. Image credit: Tommaso Giunchi Architetti 5. Sleek Style In a 1950s lakehouse villa, still with many of its original features, Tommaso Giunchi Architetti decided to introduce sleek Italian modernity through Italian kitchen brand Cesar’s Maxima 2.2 kitchen. The golden-hued custom metallic finish serves to emphasize the soft curves of the cabinets, countered with slim-profile worktops for a truly contemporary look.

For the logistical details, Louisa offered some examples of how she tends to incorporate this modern kitchen style.

She explained, "We often integrate soft forms through bullnose or half-bullnose edges on worktops, which tone down the visual weight of stone or wood and create a more fluid transition between surfaces.

"Sculpted handles, integrated pulls, and arched or softly profiled shelving and niches that echo organic shapes aren’t decorative gestures — they’re sensory, transforming the kitchen into a place of relaxation and connection. All of the elements build a holistic language of softness — a kitchen that’s grounded, tactile and alive, and that encourages us to slow down, breathe and reconnect with the simple rituals of daily life."

Shop Curvy Kitchen Accessories

It's not just the structural items like countertops and cabinets that follow this trend, appliances and accessories can also help to soften the look of your kitchen.

