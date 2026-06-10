Few eras have managed to maintain their stylistic appeal quite as much as the mid-century. Some 70 years on, the core principles of mid-century modern style have remained thoroughly in vogue. It's a style I can't imagine ever growing bored of, and nowhere does it work better than in the kitchen.

Emerging in the post-war era and lasting until the 70s, this style was influenced by the visual culture of the Bauhaus movement and Scandinavian minimalism. The look was sleek and simple, with clean lines and solid colors. Mid-century modern homes were characterized by the simplicity of the architecture, with a focus on natural light and a move towards open-plan living. Today, so many of the trends we see echo this era of design, borrowing and repurposing various elements to create something that feels wholly new, while still referring back to the past.

"A mid-century modern kitchen is defined by clarity of design," comments Joelle Kutner, co-founder of Ome Dezin. "The layouts are efficient and highly functional, with an emphasis on clean lines, integrated storage, and a seamless flow between cooking, dining, and living spaces." When designing a mid-century modern kitchen, you'll need to be careful not to lean too much on the source material — you want your home to feel subtly retro, not like a time machine. It's all about finding ways to adapt these past trends into something that feels current — and the experts know exactly how to get it right. These are the mid-century kitchen trends that look so right for homes in 2026.

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1. Warm, Wooden Finishes

In this kitchen, Jesse and Joelle use warm wood to create a solid base for the design, lifting it with colorful accents and mid-century-inspired lighting. (Image credit: Martina Moroder. Design: Ome Dezin)

If there's one thing that feels most quintessentially mid-century, yet also super applicable to today, it's the use of rich, warm wood — and lots of it. Well before the term 'wood-drenched kitchen' was even coined, mid-century homes had been sporting the trend.

In years since, though, there was a shift away from this warm, wood-heavy styling, but now it seems to be back, and hopefully for good. For Joelle and Jesse from Ome Dezin, this is the standout trend of the moment, saying, "For us, it’s the continued return to richly toned wood cabinetry paired with thoughtfully restrained materials."

This specific tone of warmth, often found in Mid-century modern home designs, is what makes these spaces feel so inviting, creating an atmosphere of laid-back comfort while still appearing thoroughly stylish.

Describing the standout features of mid-century kitchens, Regan Baker, from Regan Baker Designs, says, "For me, it always starts with wood, walnut especially." This type of wood is known for its strength, durability, and elegance, with Regan noting, "There's a warmth and richness to it that just feels right for the style."

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2. All About Earth Tones

Combining warm, rich reds with soft, pale green tones makes for a striking yet surprisingly relaxing color palette. (Image credit: Bo Abode London, Otto Tiles)

We may think of earthy color palettes as being distinctly of this moment, but as with many trends, this style is actually deeply rooted in the mid-century modern look. During this era, it was common to see colors ranging from mustard to ocher, with a focus on what could be found in nature.

For a few years, these colors fell out of favor, with people opting for brighter, neutral shades instead. But now, the pendulum is swinging back the other way, and designers are again embracing the earthy colors of mid-century design — even the controversial avocado bathroom has had its second coming now.

But, when it comes to the kitchen, a warmer, earthy palette is one of the best ways to bring mid-century style into the modern day. "One of the most exciting mid-century-inspired trends we're seeing for 2026 is the continued use of natural materials paired with warm, earthy color palettes," comments Jonna Karlsson of Nordiska Kök. It's all about creating spaces that feel "inviting, tactile, and authentic rather than overly polished," she says, in a way that only these earthy colors can truly achieve.

3. Combining Natural Materials

For a softer, more contemporary finish, a light, blonde wood can be a particularly effective choice. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

At the core of this era in design is a commitment to natural materials. As present in the iconic furniture designs of the era as it was in the interiors, leather, wood, and stone reigned supreme, and, luckily for us, they've not lost their appeal yet.

"The combination of wood, stone, and subtle colors creates a timeless aesthetic that brings both character and warmth to the kitchen," says Jonna.

When you're working with high-quality, natural materials, you don't have to worry about your kitchen looking outdated in a few years' time. "It's a trend that prioritizes quality materials and thoughtful design over short-lived statements, which is why we believe it will remain relevant for many years to come," Jonna agrees. It also takes the pressure off the styling and finishing touches; these materials speak for themself and don't require much additional embellishment to look complete.

4. Intriguing Tile Designs

A green tiled backsplash brings some earthy warmth to this wooden kitchen. (Image credit: Shannon McGrath. Design: CoLAB design studio)

It's easy to boil mid-century kitchens down to all wood and stone, but you'd be overlooking one of the most striking materials you can use: tiles.

The right kitchen tiles can bring texture, life, and personality to your space, and there are plenty of designs that feel perfect for an MCM inspired room.

"There are more tile choices than ever now, and I love choosing a tile with personality that matches the home and owner's style," comments Peter Atkins, from PKA Architecture.

Your tile choice can add to your existing design or supply some contrast to it, for added depth. "Tiles can be colorful, fun, and geometric or earthy and warm, and can either complement or contrast the cabinetry," says Peter, as this year's kitchen tile trends go to prove.

5. Prioritizing Natural Light

Brightness and warmth are key facets of the mid-century look. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish)

Much of the architecture of the mid-century period was inspired by the unique beauty of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes, with a focus on compression and release, as well as a respect for the ultimate power of natural light.

With so many dark wood kitchens dominating the designs, it's crucial to have something to lift the space and keep it from feeling too heavy or imposing, and nothing achieves this quite like a beautiful stream of sunlight.

Including a skylight or large glass doors brings so much energy and warmth into your home and can be the thing that takes your mid-century kitchen to the next level.

If you love the sleek simplicity of mid-century modern design, why stop at the kitchen? We've got plenty of ideas to bring this iconic design style across your entire home, from mid-century living room ideas to mid-century modern bedroom ideas.

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