The success of your kitchen all comes down to the careful balance between practicality and visual appeal. It's the classic battle between form and function, and no aspect straddles the two quite like your kitchen tiles.

Whether on the floor, the wall, or the counters, your kitchen tiles bring color, texture, and style into your space. But they can also dictate the functionality of your space, too. And, as trends shift, so does what we look for in tiles. So far, this year's interiors have been defined by a greater desire for a more lived-in, characterful look in our homes. Gone are the days of minimalist sterility; today's kitchen trends center on adding as much texture, warmth, and personality as possible, and this is just as clear in the tiles we choose as it is elsewhere in the home.

I asked the experts for the kitchen tile trends they predict will be taking over this year, and their answers did not disappoint. The only problem is knowing which one to choose.

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1. Checkerboard, With a Twist

Diamond-format tiles bring a more playful feel than the classic checkerboard finish. (Image credit: Claybrook)

Checkerboard tiles are hardly anything new; they're a style rooted in antiquity, with a timeless appeal that persists today. However, what we're seeing pop up is a slight twist on the classic, literally.

As well as the classic square configuration, Rob Whitaker from Claybrook, notes an increased interest in diamond layouts. "Where the tiles are rotated by 45°, so the squares appear as diamonds instead of upright squares."

This variation feels slightly more contemporary than the classic checkerboard finish, while still maintaining that timeless feel. "The tilted tiles to form a diamond shape add an extra element of thoughtful design, as part of a redecoration project to ring the changes," says Rob.

It's also a great way to incorporate the mixed marble trend into your kitchen, combining various types of marble to create an even more eye-catching design.

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2. Human Touch

Opting for textured, imperfect tiles allows you to build up depth and texture, without having to bring in lots of different colors. (Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

"Across kitchen design this year, we are seeing a clear shift towards what we would describe as perfectly imperfect craftsmanship, where tiles carry the quiet signatures of the hand that made them," says Grazzie Wilson from Ca'Pietra.

In response to the boom in AI, people are increasingly keen to seek out materials and designs that feel distinctly human, and artisan-made tiles are a perfect example.

Materials like Zellige tiles, which Katerina Tchevytchalova, director of K’Arte Design, explains are "Traditionally made in Morocco using natural clay, creating slight tonal differences and irregular edges that give kitchens a softer, more artisanal feel," are becoming far more popular this year.

Unlike mass-produced, factory-made tile, these materials are full of character and imperfections. "There’s something special about the variation, texture, and imperfections that come with artisan tile," explains Lidia Valdivia from Moonstone Design +Build. It's a way of bringing more texture and life into your kitchen.

“What is so compelling about this direction is the way it introduces a more human quality into the kitchen, which has traditionally been one of the most engineered rooms in the home," says Grazzie. "These tiles soften that feeling without losing sophistication, offering texture, movement, and nuance that shift gently with the light throughout the day."

Katerina Tchevytchalova Founder of K'Arte Design K’Arte Design is a luxury interior design studio and art consultancy founded by Katerina Tchevytchalova. Based in West London with an additional presence in Cyprus, the studio delivers refined, globally inspired interiors for discerning clients worldwide. With over 14 years of experience in the luxury interiors industry — including working for world-renowned design companies prior to setting up K’Arte Design — Katerina brings a distinctive balance of creativity and precision to every project. Her academic background in Interior Design, Fine Art, and Global Market Finance, along with her command of five languages (English, Russian, Greek, Italian, and French), allows her to lead complex, cross-cultural projects with confidence and ease.

3. The Sky Is the Limit

A white, Zellige tile wall is the perfect way to add visual interest in a neutral kitchen. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozbunar, Erdem Hamza, Otto Tiles)

Whoever said less is more had clearly never seen this tile trend. Why keep your tiles limited to your kitchen backsplash when you can extend them across the whole wall?

For Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles, floor-to-ceiling tiling has been one of the standout trends for this year. "It creates a much more immersive space and, whether you’re using a neutral, plain Zellige tile or something more bold and expressive, it just feels more considered," she says.

An extension of the tile-drenching trend, this striking look turns your kitchen from a place of practicality to a design highlight. As Damla explains, "It also shifts the focus away from the more functional elements like ovens and hobs, so the space feels more elevated and, ultimately, more aesthetic."

4. Calm Cohesion

This trend is particularly well-suited to natural materials rich in movement, like travertine. (Image credit: Subtle Stories. Gudbjorg Simonsen)

"I see a clear shift from traditional tiles toward larger, more continuous surfaces — such as custom-cut stone slabs or large-format tiles with minimal joints," comments interior architect, Gudbjørg Simonsen.

As charming as small-format tiles can be, for those who value minimalist interior design, the uneven texture and exposed grout lines can be off-putting. Instead, people are opting for larger slab tiles, creating a more seamless, cohesive finish.

"While tiles remain relevant, the emphasis is moving toward reducing grout lines and creating a more seamless, architectural expression," says Gudbjørg, "This reflects a broader desire for calm, cohesive spaces where materials feel more integrated rather than applied."

Working with larger tiles allows the natural material to come into the foreground, so you can fully appreciate the beauty of the stone, rather than it being obstructed by lines and joins.

5. Unexpected Moments

A tiled kitchen island is a true highlight feature in any home. (Image credit: Bo Abode London, Otto Tiles)

One of the most exciting trends revolves less around a specific type of tile, but how we use them more broadly. While tiles were once solely reserved for kitchen flooring, or for a backsplash, recently, we're seeing a rise in people applying tiles in more unexpected places.

From tiled kitchen islands, to decorative windowsill trims, people are finding ways to use this material as a decorative feature, as opposed to a solely functional one. "It takes those more functional areas and adds a layer of decoration, bringing in a bit more personality and a sense of fun," argues Damla.

This more open-minded approach to the material is reflective of a wider shift in design. As Damla says, "I think what all of these trends show is that we’re being a bit more experimental with kitchens, which is great. And they also prove that you don’t have to go straight to a bold pattern or a strong color to achieve that. You can do all of this with plains and neutrals, and the effect still feels quite fresh and considered."

6. Mix-and-Match With Textures

"I opted for full dimension, using Tilebar's ColorPlay Inflex tile in emerald green across the whole backsplash of my monochromatic kitchen project. I then added the fluted tile, which had the same finish to the island front," says Crystal (Image credit: Will Ellis, Silverwing Interiors)

One of the more intriguing trends we've noticed popping up this year is the rise in textural contrast tile combinations.

As Crystal Maki from Silverwing Interiors explains, "Many tile manufacturers are creating lines that allow mixing and matching patterns, such as combining a fluted or curvy pattern with a flat tile on a backsplash."

While in the past, mix-and-match tiles have been saved for bold, colorful kitchens, this take on the trend allows you to build dimension and texture in the home while sticking with a more neutral kitchen color scheme. In white kitchens, which can often end up feeling slightly flat, a design like this can add depth while maintaining that bright, airy look.

Crystal Maki Principal Designer at Silverwing Interiors Specializing in sophisticated designs that embrace moments of whimsy, Crystal Maki leads her New Jersey studio with an aesthetic influenced by her past lives in New York and London, a lifelong love of storytelling and the belief that your home should be a joyful place that's a clear reflection of you and your loved ones.

7. Statement Flooring

Terrazzo tiles are a sustainable, striking material to use for your kitchen flooring. (Image credit: Megan Taylor, Brooke Copp Barton, Otto Tiles)

Finally, it's not just the walls that get to have all the fun anymore, as Damla notes, "Statement tiled flooring in a kitchen is definitely having a renaissance which I’m here for."

For many years, kitchen flooring was a space where people were particularly resistant to experimentation, opting instead to play it safe with a simple stone or wooden floor finish. However, more recently, there's been a rise in more playful, intriguing flooring designs.

This doesn't have to be super out-there and bold, either. "We’re seeing softer and more tonal checkerboards within kitchens, which are playful and fun and a great way of just dipping your toe into pattern," says Damla.

"Terrazzo is also back in a big way for kitchens," she adds, "and using terrazzo to create a checkerboard (or on its own in an unexpected color) is another way to introduce color and pattern without it feeling overwhelming. A floor can really ground and transform the feel of a kitchen, but it’s a decision that’s made too late, when actually it should be shaping the room from the very beginning."

As much as the latest trends are wonderful for inspiring our kitchen design, it is still important that what you choose will be something you will still be happy with in several years to come; with that in mind, these are the three kitchen tile colors to avoid if you want your space to be timeless and stylish, according to experts.

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