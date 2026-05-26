Of all the features in our homes, our kitchen floors certainly aren't winning awards for the most glamorous, but that doesn't mean they aren't worthy of attention. Flooring contributes so much to our overall kitchen design, and since it's not feasible to switch up your tiles or floorboards every few years, it's even more crucial that you choose an enduring style.

The good news is, kitchen flooring trends tend to move a lot slower than other areas of design, though there are still styles that designers want to steer clear of in 2026. Of course, there are plenty of "safe", budget-friendly bets that will always have their place (laminate wood floorboards, we're looking at you), but the best design-conscious kitchens call for a slightly more considered approach — one that feels current without chasing trends too closely.

If you're knee deep in reno plans and struggling to decide between kitchen flooring ideas, knowing what to avoid can help narrow things down. Keen to learn more? Here, designers share the kitchen flooring styles they’re moving away from in 2026, alongside the more timeless alternatives they recommend instead.

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1. Cool Toned Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Use warm travertine slabs or terracotta tiles to make your kitchen feel more inviting (Image credit: Blakes London)

Throughout the noughties and 2010s, grayscale interiors dominated design trends, and their influence still lingers in many kitchen flooring choices. Waltz into any kitchen in 2026 and you'll find that gray tiles and gray-tinged laminate flooring are still so ubiquitous, but designers warn against them if you want a space that truly feels current and contemporary.

Ginger Curtis, founder of Urbanology Designs, encourages us all to embrace warm tones over cool ones if you're remodelling a kitchen this year. "Beige, clay, terracotta, mushroom, and muted sage are the palette choices to lean into right now as opposed to grays," she says.

This shift towards choosing kitchen flooring in warmer tones isn't a trend, Ginger explains, but a return to something instinctive. "Organic materials, natural textures, and warm tones don't just look beautiful; they fundamentally change how we feel in a space, and floors are where that philosophy has to start," she continues.

Since our flooring choice acts as the very foundation of a room, it sets the tone for the rest of the space (and all the interior choices that follow), so color temperature plays a vital role. Instead of cold, uninviting grays or bland, two-dimensional charcoal, choose porcelain tiles in a pinky-beige hue, or oak or maple flooring that adds natural warmth.

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2. Mosaics and Patterned Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a penny tile instead of imitation mosaic for a chic, nostalgic flooring idea (Image credit: Blakes London)

With the dawn of vinyl and PVC tiles, there was a surge in printed mosaic-style tiles and patterned flooring, and it's a craze that's never truly gone away. Swirling floral motifs, geometric tessellations, and tiles that mimic mosaics, for example, were all over our Instagram feeds a decade ago, and while there's a degree of beauty in these elaborate kitchen flooring ideas, they tend to make a space look dated in 2026 (not to mention visually "busy").

Annie Burrows, lead designer at Blakes London, identifies small-scale mosaic-inspired floor tiles as a particularly outdated kitchen trend in 2026. "So many visible grout lines can stain easily and make maintenance difficult, and visually the pattern can feel overly busy and draw focus downward rather than enhancing the wider space," she says. "In open-plan homes especially, mosaic flooring can also make it tricky to reconcile the kitchen and adjoining living areas, where a calmer, more seamless look is often preferred."

She says the same is also true of patterned or brightly colored tiles. While these can all be effective as a "pop" of visual interest to help zone a space, they tend to dominate and detract when used more widely across the whole floor.

If you're inspired by visually detailed flooring but you want it to look chic, always avoid printed vinyl tiles or laminate. Ginger suggests penny tiling as an alternative, which she calls "classy and nostalgic". "Instead of the traditional color schemes, try it in warm tones like mushroom and terracotta," she says. "Don't forget grout, either. Balancing warm tones with a complementary grout color can instantly elevate a space."

3. Anything That's Overly "Polished"

DO INSTEAD: Choose natural materials, like honed stone, that don't feel flat or high-shine (Image credit: Urbanology)

The days of glossy kitchen cabinets and lustrous matching flooring are officially over. In 2026, designers are closing the door on kitchen floor tiles that feel overly flat and high-shine. "They can feel slippery underfoot and often give a kitchen a colder, less inviting feel," Annie explains.

According to Ginger, the same ethos applies to any type of flooring that feels too metaphorically "polished", too. "The kitchens resonating most right now feel lived-in and well-curated, and flooring has a massive impact on the overall aesthetic," she says.

Instead of choosing uniform tiles or shiny, engineered wood, Ginger recommends organic, raw materials like cork, wood, or natural stone. Not only do these add an artisanal charm and character to a space, but they make your kitchen look more expensive and less "cookie-cutter".

Natural stone with a honed finish is also the preferred choice for Annie and the team at Blakes for a softer, more timeless look. "When properly sealed, it performs well against stains, while the natural texture and subtle undulations in the stone are far more forgiving of everyday dirt and wear," Annie explains. "Unlike polished surfaces, a honed finish also absorbs rather than reflects light, helping create a warmer, more relaxed atmosphere."

4. Narrow Plank Floorboards (Especially Laminate)

DO INSTEAD: Keep wood flooring dark and warm, and the wider the plank, the better (Image credit: Blakes London)

Designers all agree that wood flooring is a timeless, failsafe choice for a kitchen, but there are still certain trends within timber floor coverings worth paying attention to. Narrow planks, for example, are on the way out according to Ginger (especially the glossy, engineered kind in yellow or orange undertones).

"Instead, wide plank is having a luxury moment," she says. "Look for browns, espressos, and beiges in a wider plank format, which feels custom and high-end." While narrow planks have associations with engineered wood and laminate flooring — the sort you might expect to see in your old school hall or a doctor's waiting room — wide planks tend to look like natural hardwood (even if they're not). Plus, with fewer joins, they can make a room feel more expansive.

While on the topic, Maggie Griesbeck of MNG Design says hardwood is always the best choice if your budget allows, since it will defy kitchen flooring trends. "They are incredibly durable, easy to clean, and align with nearly any aesthetic or decor style," she says.

5. Black and White Checkered Formats

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a checkerboard layout using marble tiles in muted tones for a softer, more fluid feel (Image credit: Blakes London)

Black and white checkerboard flooring has been a mainstay in kitchens for decades, but according to Ginger, this colorway is out. That's not to say checked tiles don't have their place in a kitchen (in fact, they're a classic choice with enduring appeal), but in 2026, the choice of color will determine whether your flooring looks up-to-date.

The motivation? Our kitchens have become softer, more livable areas of the home, so a stark black and white contrast can feel too jarring. Instead, Ginger recommends a softer, muted marble check. "Look for marble tiles with olive, cream, rust, or aubergine tones," she says. "The natural movement and veining bring a warmth that simply can't be replicated."

Of course, you could opt for other block color tiles in a checkered layout instead (think deep red and white for a playful take, or sage and off-white for a vintage feel), but don't be tempted to just paint over your existing ones. "I always remind clients about the maintenance requirements of painted floors," says Maggie. "Since the kitchen is the workhorse of every home, it takes a beating."

Wickes Dark Oak Solid Wood Flooring £70.50 at Wickes Dark wood flooring has a far more luxe, expensive feel than cool-toned laminate or engineered wood with orange undertones. Stonehouse Studio Chequers Blush Patterned Wall and Floor Tiles View at Victorian Plumbing Instead of the stark, jarring contrast of black and white checkered tiles, choose a softer, more livable tone like blush or sage in 2026. Claybrook Studio Georgetown Square Porcelain Tile View at claybrookstudio.co.uk This terracotta effect tile looks so natural, and the warm tone promises to make your kitchen feel far more inviting that a ubiquitous gray slab.

One of the biggest kitchen flooring mistakes you can make is choosing a material that looks dated within a year. None of us has the budget to remodel our kitchen every 24 months, so think carefully before you commit to a style and remember to wear your long-term lenses — this is one part of the home where timelessness will always prevail over trends.

For a kitchen that feels fresh and relevant in 2026 and endures for at least a decade, follow the designers' advice and steer clear of the passé options listed above.