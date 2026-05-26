When you're renovating your kitchen, you'll have to find the balance between design choices that speak to you, reflecting your personal style and lifestyle, and design choices that will boost your home's value.

It may not be at the top of your mind when you're planning a fresh renovation for your modern kitchen — too focused on the life you'll build in that space to think about what may come after — but, whether its in the next few years or the next few decades, a time will inevitably come when you'll want to move on to the next space, leaving this home behind, and handing it over to the next. And, when that time does eventually come, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best price possible.

Now, this doesn't mean you have to completely abandon your own desires in favor of what the market likes, but, equally, you don't want to invest thousands into something that will end up hurting your home's prospects in the long run. So, I asked the experts what kitchen features to avoid if you're looking to add value to your home, and what to do instead, of course.

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1. Trend-Led Design Choices

DO INSTEAD: Opt for timeless, classic design styles, like Shaker cabinetry, and add in trendier elements through your accessories and kitchen lighting. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

When you see something constantly, it's easy to think that it's because the style is a classic, but in reality, it's everywhere because it's on trend, and that may not be the case in a few months' time.

As Rachel Simpson, senior interior designer at Revive Design and Renovation, says, "What feels current today can look tired in just a few years, especially in a room as heavily used as the kitchen." While it's fine to experiment with trends when it comes to home accessories and trendy decor pieces, when you're making major decisions that you plan on living with for years to come, and passing on to the next person, it may be smarter to play it slightly safer.

This type of mistake can take many different forms, too, with Rachel saying, "Bright cabinet colors, busy backsplashes, novelty finishes, or trendy materials can date a kitchen quickly, and narrow buyer appeal." So as much as you may love the idea of a colorful kitchen, if you're planning to sell your home any time soon, it may not be the best choice. "Even bright appliances or overly design-forward statements tend to be viewed as replacement costs by buyers rather than long-term value additions. In many cases, those decisions can quietly reduce what buyers are willing to pay," adds Rachel.

Instead of focusing on what's currently all over your Instagram feed, take some time to scroll through the archives, and try to figure out what designs appeal to you the most, not just what's trending.

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Vogue Catco Industrial Wall Light £36 at Dunelm Timeless lighting choices will add depth and dimension to your space without being shouty.

Rachel Simpson Senior Interior Designer at Revive Design and Renovation Award-winning designer Rachel Simpson has a “superpower”—the ability to transform spaces into functional works of art. A St. Petersburg native and graduate of The Art Institute of Tampa, Rachel has honed her skills over a decade, specializing in high-end residential projects in the Tampa and Orlando area. Her passion for home decor, furniture, and interior design ignited at a young age, driving her to create captivating spaces that blend aesthetics with practicality

2. Quirky, Colorful Cabinets

DO INSTEAD: A cream kitchen never goes out of style — search for a warmer shade to keep your space from feeling too harsh or stark. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

"The kitchen choice I see hurt resale value most consistently is going too specific with cabinet color," argues Janelle Patton, owner of Lark Interiors.

Now, we're as much of a fan of a colorful kitchen cabinet as the next person, and while it certainly brings plenty of personality and fun into your home, it isn't the most appealing sight to a prospective buyer. "Buyers can repaint walls without blinking, but cabinetry feels permanent to most people, even when it isn't, and anything too far outside a neutral range tends to make buyers mentally add a renovation budget before they've even seen the backyard," explains Janelle.

While you can get away with this more easily in other rooms in the home, for many, the kitchen is the centerpiece of the home, and if they can't move past the color of the cabinets, the whole property can get written off.

This is not to say a red kitchen can't look absolutely fabulous, but it's important to be aware of the effect it could have on the mass appeal of your home. "The problem is not bold color itself, it is commitment. Kitchens are expensive, so if a buyer walks in and immediately starts pricing a repaint or replacement, that is never ideal," explains Maria Ramirez, founder of BB Interiors. The most successful homes on the market are those that as many people as possible could envision themselves living in, and when you go for something as bold as a brightly colored kitchen, you're immediately narrowing that pool.

"I had a client a few years ago who insisted on a very specific shade of dusty blue on her perimeter cabinets, and it was genuinely beautiful, but it sat on the market longer than anything comparable around it," shares Janelle, explaining, "Buyers kept mentioning the kitchen. The color wasn't wrong, but the timing was."

H&M Mango Wood Chopping Board £24.99 at H&M (US) One of the easiest ways to add an instant hit of warmth and texture to your space is by having a beautiful chopping board on display, like this one from H&M.

Maria Ramirez Founder of BB Interiors Maria G. Ramirez founded BB Interiors in 2015 with the understanding that beauty exists within and beyond our expectations of it. Bespoke design details can be discovered by scrutinising a piece closely: in the subtle curves of a handle, or the small shift between two patterns. BB Interiors approaches the built form, materials, and project briefs with a sophisticated outlook―avoiding trends in favour of considering directional, tailored designs that are timeless. BB Interiors is a multidisciplinary design company based in London and Madrid, whose work ranges across sectors and scales.

3. Dark, Moody Designs

DO INSTEAD: Light sells; for the best results, try to emphasize any natural light in your kitchen with brighter colors and airy fabrics (Image credit: Neptune)

Out of all the interior design trends that have popped up over recent years, the rise in cozy, moody spaces has been a definite highlight. But as much as I may love the look of a dark, cavernous design, it seems that prospective buyers don't feel quite the same.

"Overly dark kitchens absorb light rather than reflect it, making ceilings appear lower, walkways feel tighter, and even large kitchens feel closed in," explains Ana Li, design director of Lin Q Kitchen. It's no secret that lighting affects our mood, and what is designed to appear cozy and moody may, in reality, come across as dark and dingy instead.

When searching for their dream home, many buyers will prioritize natural light, searching for bright, airy spaces, and even if this was a conscious design decision for you, it runs the risk of putting off your potential buyers.

"I have seen homeowners spend premium money on heavy, dark finishes, thinking they are a luxury, only to lose leverage at resale because buyers immediately factor in the cost of repainting, replacing countertops, improving kitchen lighting, or refacing cabinetry before making an offer," explains Ana. The cost of a kitchen renovation is high, and isn't something many buyers will want to factor in before they've even bought the home.

Unlike the previous mistakes, Ana explains, "This issue has nothing to do with trendiness. It is the perception of permanence and visual weight. Buyers can tolerate cosmetic decor choices, but if the entire kitchen feels structurally dark and difficult to modernize without major expense, they quickly discount the home's value."

Next Natural Marble Effect Resin Sculptural Bowl - Size One £42 at Next UK Considered pieces in your kitchen, like this sculptural resin bowl from Next, will instantly elevate your design.

If you're looking for a scheme that stands the test of time, too, then these are the things every timeless kitchen design gets right.

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