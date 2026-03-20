When it comes to kitchen design, I'm a stickler for small details. A fluted edge of an island countertop, the unique patina of an aged brass tap, perfectly coordinated hardware — it's these considered touches that have the biggest impact. The trouble is that for every beautiful detail there's often also an unsightly one, and once you notice those, they can be difficult to unsee.

As well as the beauty of finer details, my eye is also drawn to the distracting eyesores in a kitchen, too. Nothing irks me more than a beautiful backsplash brought down by ugly builder-grade outlets or gorgeous cabinetry offset by a bulky fridge. These are the sort of quiet design mishaps that can take a kitchen from polished to disjointed. The good news? They can be easily remedied with a few simple styling tricks.

There's no excuse for modern kitchen ideas to be compromised by everyday eyesores. If you're looking for ways to ensure your kitchen stays stylish, streamlined, and considered, these designer-approved tricks will effortlessly transform your space.

Article continues below

1. Swap Plastic Soap Bottles for Refillable Dispensers

Ugly branded bottles aren't welcome in stylish kitchens, so decant your sink-side essentials into aesthetically-appealing bottles instead. (Image credit: VBK Design Studio. Design: Makers)

There's a little pet peeve of mine that I like to refer to as "sink clutter". Sponges, cloths, and washing-up liquid bottles are all common offenders, but the latter is by far the worst in my eyes.

When you've made the effort to choose a beautiful kitchen sink, a stylish faucet, and a considered backsplash, you don't want to bring down the whole aesthetic with a gaudy, branded washing-up bottle that looks incongruent with the rest of your intentional design.

The simple solution? Decant your washing-up liquid. It's a clever trick used by designers like Isy Jackson of Chelt Interiors. "The sink area is one of the most visible spots in a kitchen, yet it's often cluttered with bright plastic bottles," she says.

"Decanting dish soap and hand soap into simple glass, ceramic, or stone dispensers makes the entire counter feel calmer and more intentional — a tiny change that instantly elevates the space."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Conceal Outlets With Chopping Boards

Outlets, be gone! The easiest way to conceal your sockets is by leaning a cutting board against them. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Atelier Lab)

Now I know plug sockets are a necessary evil, but there's no need for them to look unsightly. In fact, there's no reason why they should be in view at all. Opting for hidden kitchen sockets is a great way to effortlessly streamline your space, and the most genius solution involves simply camouflaging them with a chopping board.

"A pair of beautiful wooden or marble cutting boards casually leaned against the backsplash instantly softens the look of plugs, switches, and everyday clutter," explains Isy. "It's a stylist's trick because it disguises functional elements while adding warmth, texture, and a layered look that makes the kitchen feel curated rather than utilitarian."

Isabel Jackson Interior Designer Isy (Isabel) Jackson is a third generation designer and the founder of Cheltenham Interiors, a boutique interiors studio serving clients throughout the Washington, DC metro area and beyond. Isy has an undergraduate degree in Art History from University College London, UK and a Masters in Interior Architecture from the George Washington University, the 9th highest-ranked national university offering interior architecture which is housed within the Corcoran Art Gallery in Washington DC.

3. Use a Fabric Skirt to Hide Bulky Appliances

Add personality and charm to your kitchen by disguising unsightly appliances with a decorative fabric skirt. (Image credit: DeVOL)

Cottagecore may have catapulted sink skirts into the mainstream, but fabric skirts and curtains have been used to disguise the more unsightly aspects of our homes for centuries. If you're putting up with bulky white goods that detract from your cabinetry or settling for open storage that's turned into an eyesore of clutter, a simple fabric curtain or "shelf-skirt" could change the game.

Isy recommends using a skirt or curtain for the likes of washing machines, dishwashers, or even fridges. "A simple tailored skirt mounted on discreet Velcro or a tension rod instantly hides the visual bulk of the appliance," she says. "Choose a linen, ticking stripe, or soft neutral fabric so the area reads more like cabinetry than a utility corner."

Something like this Striped Ticking Fabric on Amazon would work really well, particularly paired with this Decorative Extendable Curtain Pole and these Metal Curtain Rings With Clips, also on Amazon.

4. Corral Countertop Essentials on Trays

A simple tray helps to keep all your countertop essentials contained (and looking good at the same time). (Image credit: Marco Galloway. Design by studio LOVEISENOUGH)

I'm no minimalist, so I'm all for keeping frequently used kitchen utensils out on display. Salt and pepper, cooking oils, tea, and sugar caddies — I prefer the ease of having these items out on the countertop and within easy reach. What I don't like, however, is how messy they can become.

Rather than letting these utensils scatter across the counter, Isy recommends gathering them on a small marble, wood, or metal tray. "Containing everyday items visually reduces clutter and gives the arrangement the feeling of a deliberate vignette rather than a collection of random objects," she says.

I'm currently obsessed with decorative scallop-edged trays, and this one from Addison Ross is top of my wishlist.

5. Hide Countertop Appliances in an Appliance Garage

Want to gain counter space and tackle multiple eyesores at once? House your coffee machine, kettle, and other daily gadgets in an appliance garage. (Image credit: Miranda Estes/ Popov)

There's a line to be drawn when it comes to countertop clutter. A few utensils or caddies curated on a decorative tray? Sure. An ensemble of small appliances with a tangle of cables? Absolutely not.

That's why I'm a strong advocate for keeping the likes of toasters, stand mixers, and coffee machines out of sight. Not only does it streamline your space and rid your kitchen of clutter, but it also helps you gain far more countertop space, too.

Wondering how interior designers skirt this issue? Enter: the appliance garage. These integrated storage spots hide your appliances while not in use, relying on a lift mechanism, folding doors, or tambours for easy access.

"Toasters, blenders, and coffee machines can quickly overwhelm a kitchen visually," notes Isy. "An appliance garage allows these essentials to stay plugged in but completely concealed when not in use, keeping countertops looking calm and uncluttered."

There are some eyesores you can't escape from in a kitchen, but with some simple styling tricks, they can be easily concealed. Take a cue from the designers' rulebook and use these clever solutions to camouflage the less attractive elements so that the rest of your scheme can truly shine.

Now all that's left to do is turn your attention to ways to conceal clutter in a kitchen for a space that's seriously stylish and effortlessly streamlined. And for more styling tricks and design advice, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.