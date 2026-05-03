There's a lot to get excited about when planning a bathroom renovation. What tiles are you going to use? What will your lighting be like? Will you go for a classic freestanding bath, or a more contemporary, built-in design? But, with all this excitement, it can be easy to forget about the basics. No matter how beautiful the materials and fixtures you choose are, without the right measurements, your bathroom will be destined for disaster.

Fundamentally, the bathroom is a functionality-first room. That doesn't mean there isn't plenty of scope for stylish, design-forward modern bathroom ideas, but these ideas can only come to fruition when you're building from a foundation of solid, practical spatial planning. From the right height for your wall-hung toilet to the correct amount of clearance around your freestanding tub, these are the details you may not think of immediately, but will actually make all the difference.

Both the functionality and the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom rely on these essential measurements, so it's worth taking the time to come to grips with them. So, consider this your go-to guide to all things bathroom measurements. I asked the experts to share all the essentials that they follow for every design, so you won't have to do any guesswork.

Article continues below

1. Freestanding Bath Planning

A larger clearance around your tub will result in a more balanced look. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Nothing screams luxury quite like a freestanding tub. This traditional bathroom feature is at the top of many a bathroom wishlist, and for good reason, too. But, to make it work, you'll have to make sure you have the space for it.

"Getting the proportions right around a bath is about allowing the piece to sit comfortably within the room. A freestanding bath, in particular, benefits from space around it so that it does not feel restricted in use, but also so that it can be approached and cleaned with ease," says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

As a basic outline, Keeley recommends allowing a minimum of 100-150mm clearance on either side of the tub for easy access and to prevent the bath from appearing cramped in your space. This is the kind of design that will always benefit from more space, though, so if you can afford to leave a larger clearance, you should.

Beyond the physical placement of your tub, it's also worth considering the practicalities of getting your bath into your bathroom in the first place. As Keeley notes, "Freestanding designs, particularly those in solid materials, can be substantial in both size and weight, and access is often overlooked at the planning stage." Save yourself from future dilemmas by carefully measuring your stairwells and doorways, ensuring there is an easy route for your bath to enter through.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keeley Sutcliffe Design Manager at BC Designs BC Designs have been at the forefront of bathroom innovation and design for over thirty years, becoming the bathroom design house within the industry.

They offer beautifully crafted products to all areas of the bathroom industry, of which they have won an award at The Designer Awards for their contribution.

2. Built-In Tubs

Build a generous ledge surrounding your tub for some additional storage space. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: Jessie Schuster)

Or, if you prefer a more striking, modern look, you may find yourself drawn to a built-in tub design.

For this, Keeley notes, "The footprint is more contained, though you still need to ensure there is adequate space in front, ideally around 700mm, so that the bath remains easy to access."

This could be a better option for compact rooms, as they require less space overall and only need to be accessible from one side.

In rooms with limited space, a sliding shower door may be a more effective choice. (Image credit: BC Designs)

"When planning a shower, the starting point is always the footprint, but it is the surrounding clearances and internal positioning that define how comfortable it feels in use," says Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino.

As a general rule, Richard recommends a 900 x 900 mm footprint; however, in tighter spaces, a minimum of 800 x 800 mm can suffice.

This is not the only shower measurement to bear in mind, though. Jeevan Seth, CEO at JTP, adds, "Allow a minimum clearance of around 700-800 mm in front of the enclosure or entry point to ensure safe and practical access."

4. Walk-In Shower Dimensions

For an even more luxurious effect, opt for a curved shower design, like this. (Image credit: Three Birds Renovations)

A spa bathroom essential, the walk-in shower is a definite step up from the traditional enclosure-style designs. But, as you might expect, it's best reserved for those with space to spare.

"Walk-in showers benefit from larger dimensions — ideally starting from 1200 mm x 800 mm — to provide a more open, comfortable experience and better water containment without the need for full enclosure," says Jeevan.

Not only will this larger footprint create a more comfortable, open feel, but, as Richard explains, "Extending the length to at least 1200 mm helps contain water effectively." Without this extra length, you may be at risk of your whole bathroom turning into a wet room every time you step out of the shower.

5. Shower Controls Placement

Some decisions will come down to personal preference, so make sure you know what you enjoy before committing to a design. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Of course, though, a shower is so much more than just a comfortable footprint. What's going on inside it is just as important to the overall success of your design, if not more. You'll want to consider how each element of the shower sits in the space, and how easy it is for you to use.

Ensuring your shower controls are simple and seamless for you to use is one of the most important parts of this design process. For optimal ease of access, Richard recommends placing your controls around 1000-1200 mm from the floor.

It can also be helpful to take a more personalized approach when designing your shower, tweaking the design to suit you. For example, the optimal positioning for your shower head may change depending on your height, though, as a rule, Richard recommends somewhere between 2000-2100 mm above floor level.

For a smooth, easy entrance point, Richard recommends, "Allowing at least 700 mm of clear space in front of the shower," adding, "Careful placement of screens and openings avoids awkward entry points or water escaping into the wider room."

6. Toilet Clearance

Think about plumbing access to your toilet, too, when designing the space. (Image credit: Design: Saab Studio)

It may not be the most glamorous part of your design, but your toilet still deserves as much thought and consideration as every other element of your bathroom.

Without proper clearance, your toilet can feel awkward or uncomfortable to use, and can actually make your whole room feel off-balance.

To prevent this, Adam Wollderton, bathroom design manager at BK Eleven, says, “With toilets, allowing around 800 mm in width and at least 600 mm in front makes a noticeable difference to how easy the room feels to use, particularly in more compact layouts."

Adam Wollderton Bathroom Design Manager at BK Eleven Innovative designs and ideas have seen Adam become a leading figure within the industry. Joining Bathroom & Kitchen Eleven in 2016, Adam spearheads the company’s progression with his exciting and pioneering designs for our showrooms. His dedication and passion have helped to elevate the homes of our satisfied clients.

7. Basin Clearance

Depending on the amount of storage you desire, your bathroom vanity can vary quite significantly in size. (Image credit: Joao Canziani. Design: Barrett Cooke)

"Basins follow a similar logic [as toilets]," says Adam. "A minimum of 600 mm works, but increasing that to 700 mm or more gives a much greater sense of ease, especially when paired with storage."

The amount of space and clearance you choose to leave around your basin will be reflective of how you plan to use the space. If your bathroom basin doubles up as your getting-ready station, you may benefit from a slightly larger design, with some extra bathroom storage integrated within.

In family homes and primary en-suites, you may opt for a his-and-hers style basin, which will change the necessary dimensions. "If you are introducing a double basin, starting at 1200 mm is essential, though pushing closer to 1400 mm or beyond allows each user enough space without encroaching on the other.”

If you are designing a space that you expect to be used by the whole family, Jeevan also adds, "Where possible, allowing 200-300 mm clearance on either side helps improve usability, particularly in shared or family bathrooms."

8. Wall-Hung Fixtures Height

A wall-hung basin can look just as luxurious and dramatic as a more traditional design. (Image credit: Madeleine Harper. Design Emily Lauren Interiors)

There are multiple benefits to opting for a wall-hung bathroom fixture. Not only do they take up less space, making them a great option for small bathrooms, but they also make cleaning your bathroom far easier, allowing you to access those typically hard-to-reach spots.

But these designs require just as much thought as any other. As a rule, Adam suggests keeping your wall-hung basin at around 850 mm, and toilets somewhere between 400-430 mm.

However, much like many other height-related measurements, this should be reflective of what feels most comfortable to you, and what might work for one person could be very different from what feels right to another.

Now that you've got the bathroom measurements down, if you're undergoing a full home renovation, you might also need to brush up on the kitchen measurements to know for an equally successful space.

For more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.