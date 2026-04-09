There's no getting around the fact that your bathroom is going to need some towel storage, but finding an elegant and stylish way to do this can be a bit of a struggle. Then, add in the issue of a tiny, cramped bathroom, and that struggle turns into a full-blown fiasco.

It's an understandable difficulty. After finding space for all of your toiletries and other necessities, squeezing an acceptable number of towels into your small bathroom as well can seem like a tall order, which is exactly why so many of us end up with a pile on the floor. However, I am here to offer some solutions. Or at least, our experts are.

As much of a minefield as it can feel to us, for the bathroom experts, this is just another issue they deal with on a day-to-day basis. So, I picked their brains for all the best towel storage ideas, especially designed to suit even the tiniest of bathrooms.

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1. Hybrid Vanity Units

Open shelves within your vanity provide the perfect spot to store some neatly rolled towels. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects. Contractor: Rawlyk Developments)

There are benefits to open and closed shelving, as well as some surprising downsides to both, too. But instead of committing to just one and having to suffer the consequences, why not get the best of both worlds and include a little bit of both in your bathroom design?

As Tissino's design manager Richard Eaton explains, "Open and closed bathroom vanity units each play a distinct role within a bathroom, and when they are brought together thoughtfully, they allow the space to feel both purposeful and composed rather than purely functional."

When you rely solely on one form of storage in your space, you'll likely struggle to make your room feel truly balanced. Too much open shelving can make your design feel messy or cluttered, but if you go the other way and keep everything closed, you may find your bathroom feels too sterile.

Open shelving can bring a decorative aspect to your space, as well as what Richard refers to as "a sense of ease, offering a place for the items you reach for daily," while closed shelving offers some discretion in your design, allowing you to hide away your less appealing toiletries and bathroom accessories. It's in the balance of these two that you will reach a true design equilibrium.

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And while this will be significant in any bathroom, as Richard explains, "In smaller bathrooms, this balance becomes even more important, as relying solely on open storage can leave the space feeling exposed and unsettled, while too many closed fronts can introduce a heaviness that makes the room appear tighter than it is."

He continues, saying, "Bringing both together allows the vanity to feel lighter and more in tune with the room as a whole, while still delivering the storage capacity needed for daily use. It also creates an opportunity to shape what is on show and what is tucked away, introducing moments of character without overwhelming the space, which is often what defines a bathroom that feels thoughtfully designed rather than simply well equipped."

Richard Eaton Design Manager at Tissino Tissino is an Italian inspired brand of stylish and contemporary bathroom products serving boutique showrooms, architects and specialist bathroom contractors. Tissino specialise in beautiful and functional bathroom collections designed to stand the test of time. With over 25 years' experience in the bathroom industry, they are established as a reliable choice.

2. Towel Rack and Rail Combination

A towel rail shelf combination can offer a cool, retro feel. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Another proponent for a combined storage approach is Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs. But, instead of an open and closed vanity unit, Keeley recommends opting for a towel rack and rail combo, a blend she describes as "one of the most effective ways to introduce practical storage into a bathroom without interrupting the overall feel of the space," which is not just useful in smaller bathrooms, but essential.

Including both of these towel storage solutions alongside one another may sound excessive, but in actuality, it will help reduce clutter, keeping your space more streamlined and organized. "By pairing a shelf with a rail beneath, you create a layered solution that accommodates both freshly laundered towels and those in regular use, ensuring everything has a place without the need for additional fittings elsewhere in the room," says Keeley. With a shelf for storing neatly folded, fresh towels, and a rail for drying off your used ones, this combination brings structure to your space.

"This type of integrated design is especially valuable in smaller bathrooms, where introducing separate hooks, rails, and shelving can quickly lead to a fragmented look that feels cluttered rather than calm," Keeley explains.

Finding one piece that fulfills multiple functions is a go-to move when decorating small rooms, and in the bathroom, it brings the secondary function of preventing you from overloading your storage. As Keeley describes, " It also supports a more restrained approach to how many towels are kept within the space at any one time, as the shelf naturally encourages a limited, neatly arranged stack rather than overfilling. The result is a bathroom that feels organized and easy to use, with storage that works quietly in the background rather than competing for attention."

3. Create a Cubby

Add a towel rail into a recessed niche of your walk in shower for a space-saving solution with a luxe look. (Image credit: West One Bathroom)

In particularly small bathrooms, adding additional freestanding storage isn't always an option - just a shower, sink, and toilet can feel like a push at times. In these cases, "The key is to work with the space rather than against it," argues Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms.

Practically speaking, this could mean moving away from a conventional design approach, swapping out clunky cabinets and shelving for space-conscious, integrated solutions instead. And when it comes to smart storage ideas, Louise argues, "Recessed niches are one of the best solutions available."

Most commonly used in walk-in showers for some added, discreet toiletry storage, this concept works just as well outside the shower. It doesn't have to be anything major, either. As Louise says, "Even a vertical recess just 20cm wide at the end of a shower enclosure is enough to neatly store rolled towels without eating into the floor space you can't afford to lose."

Louise Ashdown Design Manager at West One Bathrooms Long regarded as Europe’s most illustrious and innovative supplier of bespoke luxury bathrooms, West One Bathrooms offers an industry renowned tailored sales and design service providing an end-to-end solution for clients. Established in London 1978, West One Bathrooms remains family run, currently in its third generation, and their experience in the industry allows for outstanding guidance and sourcing for the most beautiful bathrooms worldwide.

4. Throw Them In A Basket

With so many different styles of baskets available, its easy to find a design that's perfect for your bathroom. (Image credit: H&M)

The best storage ideas don't have to cost a fortune; many of them are just as accessible on a budget. One of my favorite examples of a smart, cost-effective storage solution is the humble basket.

Unlike open, full-display shelves, baskets grant you a bit of discretion, the perfect way to conceal clutter in a bathroom for those of us who aren't naturally super tidy. This is a point Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune, highlights, saying, "If you're not confident about keeping the towels looking neat and tidy on a shelf, opt for open-weave baskets to help keep everything organized."

And while open, woven baskets are perfect for relaxing, boho bathroom designs, there are enough options to satisfy any design style. Scandi decor lovers may favor the classic HAY basket, while some low, leather baskets would look perfect in a chic spa bathroom design.

5. Wall-Mounted Rails

Match the metal finish of your towel rail to the rest of your hardware for a more cohesive, sleek finish. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Even in the smallest of bathrooms, there are still ways to make space for the classic towel storage solution; you just need to know how to pick the right one.

The secret lies in maximizing your floor space, says Louise, who recommends opting for a wall-mounted rail to hang your bathroom towels on over a free-standing design.

As she explains, "Wall-mounted rails are far preferable to floor-standing options in a compact room, as keeping the floor clear creates the illusion of more space. A tall, slimline heated rail is particularly effective because it maximises height without dominating the footprint."

Simple and elegant, this easy solution proves that there's really no need to overthink when it comes to decorating your small bathroom.

Lusso Stone Celsius Brushed Gold Electric Heated Towel Warmer £527 at lussostone.com A step up from the average towel rail, this wall-mounted, heated rail has a gorgeous gold finish, and several storage shelves, as well as space to hang your towels. H&M Home Extra Large Low Storage Basket £24.99 at H&M (US) This woven basket has a chic, slouchy look, ideal for creating that laid-back luxury look. Victorian Plumbing Chatsworth Traditional Heated Towel Rail Shelf £229.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Not only does this towel rail-shelf combo have a gorgeous, traditional bathroom look, but it's also heated, so you can bundle up post-shower into a plush, warm towel.

Now you've got your towels sorted, it might be a good time to dive in to the rest of our small bathroom storage ideas. And, while you're at it, subscribe to our newsletter.