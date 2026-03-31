There’s a point where a bedroom can look right, but not quite feel it. Everything is in place, the pieces work individually, but the room still feels slightly flat or disconnected. It’s not always obvious why, and it’s rarely about needing more.

As an interior stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, these are the nuances I come across most often. The smaller decisions that tend to be overlooked, but quietly shape how a room settles and how it’s experienced day to day. They’re also where people tend to get stuck, especially through our Find service, where the challenge is rarely about choosing more, but choosing well.

None of these are strict rules. If anything, they’re a shift in perspective. Because at the end of the day, good design should support how you actually live. These are the questions I’m asked constantly as a stylist about modern bedrooms, and while they might seem simple, the way you approach them changes how the entire room comes together.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Does Every Bedroom Need a Rug?

Not every bedroom needs a rug, but every bedroom needs grounding, and a bedroom rug is as much about softness underfoot as it is about proportion. It's what visually anchors the bed and brings an immediate sense of warmth into the room.



Scale is key. Rugs that are too small sit under the bed rather than framing it, which can leave the whole space feeling slightly off. As a rule (loosely speaking), it should extend 50-70cm beyond the bed on each side so the proportions feel intentional.



When choosing one, take cues from the room. If there’s already pattern, go for texture instead. Something tonal and tactile will add depth without competing. It’s not essential, but when it’s right, it quietly holds everything together.

Should nightstands match?

No, what matters is balance, unless you prefer symmetry in interior design.

Matching nightstands are easy, but they rarely make a room feel considered. The more interesting approach is to create balance through contrast, pieces that relate without being identical.

What you’re really working with is visual weight. One side might carry more presence with a lamp and storage, while the other feels lighter and more minimal, as long as it balances across the bed.

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Materials can differ, but they should still speak to each other. If this is where it starts to feel unclear, it’s exactly what we refine through our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service, curating a small, tailored edit of pieces that work well together.

It’s a subtle shift, but it’s what gives a bedroom depth rather than predictability.

How many pillows are too many?

If making the bed feels like a chore, you have too many.

You only need a strong foundation and one considered layer for styling a bed. Two good sleeping pillows, then a lumbar to bring structure and finish the bed. A long lumbar works because it adds shape without clutter. It keeps everything looking clean and easy to live with. Focus on quality over quantity, and let texture do the work.

Do you really need a headboard?

Not strictly, but without one, the bed often feels unfinished.

A headboard is what anchors the bed and gives it presence. Without it, the room can feel slightly unresolved. If you’re choosing one, consider both height and material. Upholstered styles add softness and comfort, while wood brings structure and warmth. The scale matters too; too low and it disappears, too small and it loses impact.

If you prefer not to have one, create that same sense of anchor with an oversized artwork or a wall tapestry behind the bed.

It’s a simple addition, but it’s what turns the bed into a focal point.

Once you start seeing these details differently, everything else tends to fall into place.



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