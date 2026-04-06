Forget what you've been told about clean scents. I know there's a hypothetical appeal to making your home smell freshly tidied, but it really isn't worth the downsides that come with it.

From feeling sterile to flooding your home with a synthetic freshness and masking your home's personality. Not to mention, its lack of depth and, dare I say, desperate vibe. Trust me, there are far better ways to make your home smell good.

But let's take a deeper look at why these consequences of clean scents are best avoided. Plus, some tips on how to use home fragrance the right way.

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1. It Feels Sterile, Rather Than Welcoming

DO INSTEAD: Lean on woody notes to create a more friendly scentscape. (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Sarah Bell, fragrance expert and founder of Evermore, says that overly clean fragrances are not the best at making a space feel cozy. And I couldn't agree more.

"Notes of sharp pine and citrus, or synthetic 'fresh linen’ scents tend to lean more sterile," she says. "Instead, I recommend opting for soft woods such as sandalwood and cedarwood to create warmth without feeling heavy."

There are some fragrances to make a home smell clean that do feature these somewhat strong notes, but the key is in finding candles and diffusers that are layered with woods.

Evermore Moon Scented Candle £60 at Selfridges Notes: Rose Petals, Saffron, Violet Leaf, Sage, Patchouli, Cedarwood, Cade This candle from Evermore will make your entryway smell welcoming and set a stunning first impression.

Sarah Bell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Sarah Bell is the founder and creative lead of Evermore London, a luxury candle brand she launched in 2014, after identifying a gap in the market for sustainable candle alternatives. Drawing on a decade of creative experience, Sarah sought to challenge the traditional luxury market by replacing paraffin wax and harmful ingredients with a signature vegan blend and locally sourced materials. Every candle is developed, hand-poured, and packaged in-house at Evermore’s East London studio. Her scent profiles are heavily influenced by the natural world and personal memory, such as the signature 'Grove' scent, which was inspired by her childhood summers in Ireland. Today, she leads the business alongside her husband, Ric, ensuring that environmental responsibility remains at the heart of Evermore’s growth.

2. Synthetic Freshness Equals Sensory Fatigue

DO INSTEAD: Channel a clean indoor atmosphere with natural green scents. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

"Many traditional 'clean' scents rely on synthetic aldehydes or harsh citrus blends, which can become overwhelming over time and even trigger headaches for some," says Sarah.

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"Instead, use aldehyde-free fragrances as light compositions combined with essential oils, such as eucalyptus, lavender, or rosemary. These feel fresh but are more layered and easier to live with."

Interjecting hyper-pristine notes with fragrances to make a home smell expensive is definitely the way to go. Especially when you're making a living room smell nice.

Wedgwood Bacchus Balance Scented Candle £190 at Selfridges Notes: Vanilla, Cardamom, Lavender, Vetiver, Bourbon As beautiful as this soy wax candle looks, the appeal is truly in its rich and elevated scent blend.

3. Masks Your Scentscape, Rather Than Enhance

DO INSTEAD: Use home fragrance with grounding notes to scent your home. (Image credit: OWIU Design)

The best candles elevate your home's fragrance, rather than simply mask the existing scent of your space. And if you've got your reset routine down, then you're doing your efforts an injustice by not choosing the right scent.

"A strong, clean scent often sits on top of a room rather than working with it, masking natural materials like wood, fabric, or stone," says Sarah.

"I find that grounding scents like vetiver, patchouli, or dry amber are so much better. These complement interiors rather than overpower them, and are a better alternative."

Jo Malone London Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Diffuser £148 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Duration: 4 to 5 Months The tomato scent trend is a prime example of why clean notes need not be boring, and this diffuser is my favorite pick.

4. It Lacks Depth

DO INSTEAD: Swap your overly clean notes for layered nature-inspired blends. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Lai Cheong Brown. Styling: Claire Delmar)

One of my least favorite things about clean scents is that it lacks depth. I want all my reed diffusers and candles to feel intentional and complex. And that's not to say you need to overcomplicate things.

"'Clean' as a scent profile is quite one-dimensional, often not bringing much personality or mood," says Sarah. "Look to more evocative blends like fig, green tea, or incense-inspired notes. Each of these adds character to a space."

The Blank Street x Goodhood matcha incense cones and the Kelly Hoppen No.1 candle for M&S are two stylish examples of home fragrance with depth.

Evermore Ember Incense Sticks £28 at Selfridges Notes: Orange Blossom, Pine Needle, Geranium, Bay, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Sage, Patchouli, Cedarwood, Cade Incense can sometimes feel heavy, but the fragrance blend in this Evermore set is refreshingly light.

5. Feels Overly Curated

DO INSTEAD: Make your home effortlessly impress through soft floral fragrances. (Image credit: Cecelina Tornberg. Styling: Zoë Vita James)

"We are moving away from spaces that smell artificially perfect. People are leaning towards homes that feel real, layered, and personal," says Sarah.

"My advice is to try and embrace subtle, evolving scents like smoke-free incense, soft florals, or herbal blends that develop gently throughout the day." In ditching clean scents, you'll find that your home instantly feels less try-hard.

The essential oil burner from ripple+ features several scents that make my home smell expensive without any effort. The 'Primrose Hill' diffuser from The White Company is another fragrance I now swear by.

Diptyque Figuier Room Spray £62 at Selfridges Size: 150 ml You can never go wrong with this Figuier Room Spray from Diptyque. It's bright, slightly sweet, and smells like spring.

Clean notes aside, there are other scents to avoid in your home, too. And if you're all about bringing harmonious energy into your space, then our guide to fragrances that bring in negative Feng Shui is worth reading, too.

Plus, for more advice on the best ways to scent your home and the most amazing-smelling (and looking) launches, I recommend signing up for our newsletter.