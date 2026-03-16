Which Types of Fragrance Make a Home Smell Fresh and Clean? 3 Scents That Will Perfume Your Space to Feel Pristine
Not quite the sterilized scent that wafts through hospitals; these notes are more refreshing, light, and totally appealing
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There's absolutely nothing like a home that smells freshly cleaned. It sets the tone for a home that's entrenched in wellness, cloaked in luxury, and immaculately taken care of. And I'm not talking about the chemical fragrance of cleaning detergents or that wistfully sterile hospital scent, either. I'm referring to pretty, clean blends.
Now, there are three clear types of fragrances within the clean category that elevate an interior atmosphere — citrus, herbal, and linens. These scents tend to steer towards crafting a refreshed ambiance that always makes your home smell good.
So, here's why you can rely on these crisp notes. Plus, some stylish recommendations to bring into your living spaces.Article continues below
1. Citrus Notes
"One of the easiest ways to make a home smell clean is by using citrusy scents," says fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell. "Notes like lime, bergamot, mandarin, or petitgrain immediately bring a bright, fresh impression, especially when paired with herbs like basil or other green aromatics."
This is why lemon is one of the most common natural home deodorizers, too. It replaces cooking odors and other unwanted smells, replacing it with light citric smells. I recently got a whiff of this Yuzu Blossom Room Spray from H&M, and it's a testament to the uplifting energy of a clean home fragrance.
Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.
2. Herbal Blends
Speaking of herbs, Emilie tells me that another direction that naturally reads as clean is herbal and vegetal notes. "This includes notes like mint, basil, or eucalyptus that have a crisp cooling quality you associate with fresh herbs or leaves," she advises.
Take Diptyque's La Droguerie, for example. These notes will make your home smell like spring.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Niko Dafkos, co-founder of Earl of East, also recommends using these green notes to make your home smell clean. "Scents like fresh sage and parsley seed have a freshness that feels almost medicinal in the best way," he notes. "They evoke being in gardens and fresh air, which is exactly the feeling you want as we come into spring."
Burn Time: 30 Hours
The tomato scent trend is a great way to tap into a slightly sweet herbal blend. And this iconic candle is my top recommendation.
Notes: Eucalyptus, Sage, Leather
Malin+Goetz's spring home sprays are a steal for the price. And this sage scent will make your home smell garden-fresh.
Niko Dafkos is one half of Earl of East, a London lifestyle brand known for its distinctive home fragrances and curated homeware that embrace ritual over routine. Since 2014, he and his partner Paul Firmin have grown the business from a market stall to a thriving design studio with four stores and a global online presence. Renowned for their candles, workshops, and sell-out self care products, Niko blends interiors, ritual, and design in every creation.
3. Linen Scents
Lastly, Emilie tells me that linen and laundry-inspired fragrances are another way to make your home smell clean. And if you disagree, you might be picking the wrong blends.
"I find that linen-style fragrances are also a classic for a tidy-smelling home," she says. "These scents are usually built around soft musks and light florals to evoke that note of freshly washed fabrics."
As far as home fragrances go, if you want something that delivers a spotless scent while having a bit of personality, the Jo Malone London Lavender & Moonflower Diffuser is a calming choice.
Fragrance: Sundried Linen
Once you learn how to use lava stone diffusers, you'll be obsessed with this laundry scent from H&M.
There are fragrances that could be doing your living spaces a disservice right now. So, identifying the scents to avoid at home is your next step in curating a pleasant scentscape.
And if you're keen to keep up with the best fragrance tips and all the coolest launches to come out of this ever-evolving space, sign up to our newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.