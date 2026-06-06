There is a very fine line between making a home feel like a Greek holiday and making it feel like a themed restaurant. For me, the most beautiful Greek-inspired spaces are never too obvious. They are sun-washed, relaxed, textural, and built around the way summer actually feels — long lunches, shaded corners, warm stone, linen, ceramics, and pieces that feel collected rather than styled too perfectly.

As a Greek, I always think the best starting point is atmosphere, not motifs. It is less about blue and white everything, and more about creating that feeling of ease you get in a beautiful island home or a quiet village courtyard. For extra inspiration, Cari Giannoulias’ Cretan holiday home captures that relaxed, layered feeling so beautifully, and is exactly the kind of reference I would start with.

Rooted in the Mediterranean landscape, this Greek holiday home combines sun-washed textures, natural materials, and relaxed outdoor living. (Image credit: Credit: Credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

But this look does not have to stay outdoors, or feel too rustic. There are so many ways to bring the same mood inside through texture, color, and softer materials, and these Mediterranean living room decor ideas show how to do that in a way that still feels modern.

1. Start With Sun-Washed Neutrals

The easiest way to make this look elevated is to begin with a soft, neutral base. Warm whites, sandy beige, stone, cream, and pale clay tones instantly create that sun-baked Mediterranean feeling without making the color scheme feel too themed. I would look for linen tablecloths, relaxed cushions, woven trays, textured throws, and simple ceramics that feel calm but still full of warmth.

2. Add Terracotta, Olive, and Aegean Blue Carefully

Color is where this look can either feel very chic or very clichéd, so I would use it sparingly. Instead of going full blue and white, bring in smaller accents, decorating with olive green, terracotta, rust, or a softer Aegean blue. A striped cushion, a clay planter, a green glass vase, or colored napkins can give the whole space that Greek summer feeling without overpowering it.

3. Choose Pieces That Feel Handmade

Greek homes often feel special because there is a sense of imperfection and craft. Nothing feels too polished or too matching. This is where hand-painted bowls, irregular ceramics, rustic jugs, textured glassware, woven baskets, and sculptural vases work so well. These pieces make a room or garden feel more personal, as if it has been slowly gathered over time.

4. Create a Long, Lazy Lunch Table

For me, this is the heart of the whole look. A Greek holiday is never just about the view, it is about the table. Think ceramic serving bowls, linen napkins, olive wood boards, water jugs, glass tumblers, candle holders, and platters made for sharing. The aim is to create a table that feels generous and easy, somewhere people naturally want to sit for hours.

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5. Bring in Shade and Soft Outdoor Lighting

The garden part of this look should feel relaxed and practical, not overly decorated. Shade is key, so look for parasols, outdoor curtains, woven garden lighting, portable lamps, lanterns, and natural planters that soften the space. Even a small balcony can feel more Mediterranean with a terracotta pot, a linen cushion, a candle lantern, and a place to sit in the evening.

6. Use Greenery in a Mediterranean Way

Greenery is one of the easiest ways to make a space feel more Mediterranean, but I would keep it relaxed, sculptural, and slightly wild rather than overly manicured. Clay pots, aged urns, olive trees, trailing herbs, lavender, rosemary, and generous planters are all hallmarks of a Mediterranean garden, and help bring softness and movement to a patio, balcony, or larger outdoor space. Indoors, even one small olive tree, a potted herb, or a simple branch arrangement can create that sun-warmed, holiday feeling without making the space feel too themed

The best Greek-inspired homes do not feel like they are trying too hard. They feel warm, simple, layered, and ready for people to stay a little longer. It is about texture, light, comfort, and a few pieces that make everyday moments feel a little more like summer.

And if you want help bringing that feeling into your own home in a way that still feels personal and not overly themed, our services at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help you work it all out.