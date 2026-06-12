What if I told you that your mattress (or its frame) could regulate temperature to cool or warm, keep you from snoring, wake you up without the harsh tone of a phone alarm, sing you to sleep, and track your REM? Well, these are very real possibilities with smart beds in 2026.

If you're always exploring how to sleep better and you're interested in smarter ways to dress your bedroom, these innovations should be on your radar. Tech-driven sleep might not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's something to be said for the advancements in this space.

So, let's explore the latest smart mattress features and how they can change the way you sleep.

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1. Dual Temperature Regulation

Here's a look at how Eight Sleep allows for customizable temperatures based on your side of the bed. (Image credit: Eight Sleep)

One of the most common reasons couples enter a state of sleep divorce is their differing opinions on optimal sleep temperature. However, Eight Sleep, a highly innovative smart sleep company, has eliminated this issue with its Eight Sleep Pod.

Although I'm a hot sleeper in the summer, you will find me snuggled in with a thick insulating blanket in the winter. But the Pod 5 has made it easy to sleep comfortably regardless of the season.

It does come at a cost, £2,499 to be exact. And that's for the Pod, and the mattress cover itself, not including the Base (£1,699), Blanket (£799), Pillow Cover (£999), and Autopilot subscription (starting at £17 per month). Is that steep? Yes. But for the absolute sleep-obsessed, and for the many intricate ways it optimizes sleep, it's certainly an option. And it does much more than just regulate temperature, as you'll soon find out.

2. Anti-Snore Technology

This technology gently elevates the mattress to relieve pressure and calm your snores. (Image credit: Tempur)

The TEMPUR Ergo Smart Base just introduced me to the latest smart advancement to soothe snoring. The base senses micro-vibrations caused by snoring and slowly elevates your upper body by 12°. This is also a notable feature in the Eight Sleep Pod.

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This shift in sleeping position relieves pressure from your body and allows for a more peaceful slumber. And the Eight Sleep Base also adds to your wind-down routine for sleep through its phone-free soundscapes from the built-in speaker. While the Ergo Base from TEMPUR offers a massage function to truly calm your body.

3. Vibration Alarm

Forget waking up irritated to the sound of your alarm when micro-vibrations are an option you can avail of. (Image credit: Eight Sleep)

One of my least favorite parts of my current sleep setup is being woken up by the harsh shrill of my alarm. However, the Eight Pod Sleep has solved this issue with another one of its smart mattress features.

Rather than jerking awake to the sound of your phone ringing, the Eight Sleep Pod Base and the TEMPUR Ergo Base offer micro-vibrations instead. Think gentle thermal and vibration alarms that wake you up naturally, so you can leave your phone out of the bedroom. So, if you're wondering how to choose a mattress that does more than just lay a foundation, this is something to consider.

4. Sleep Tracking

Find out more about your REM, your snoring habits, and the highs and lows of your rest through sleep tracking. (Image credit: Eight Sleep)

If you're enthralled by things to aid sleep, you're probably just as excited by tracking the way you rest. And while the OURA Ring is a stylish way to assess your slumber and health in general, smart mattresses are now taking a more dedicated approach to helping you sleep better.

The TEMPUR Ergo features sleeptracker AI technology that will give you a look behind the scenes of your sleep health. And the Eight Sleep Cover offers insight into heart rate, HRV, sleep phases, and snoring every night.

Smart Beds to Shop

What's next? Mattresses that purify the air around you and dreamily serve you a shot of espresso on waking? Only time will tell.

Until then, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all of the best innovations in design.