If you're a hot sleeper, you know the struggle of curating a bedroom that looks good and caters to comfortable rest during the summer. I typically carve out some time at the start of the season to ensure no part of my bedding is a heat trap, but it turns out I've fallen for some major myths.

Things like opening your windows all day, tucking into a low-tog duvet, prioritizing thread count, using a mattress topper, and opting for memory foam are just some of the most common misconceptions that actually do nothing to help hot sleepers.

I just spoke with sleep experts who debunked each and every one of these claims. But thankfully, they've also offered insight into what to do instead. So here are the hot sleeping myths you need to stop doing, and what to do instead.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Myth #1. Open Your Windows All Day for a Cool Room at Night

DO INSTEAD: Only open your windows when the air outside is cooler than inside. (Image credit: BedThreads)

Ventilation in a bedroom is key when preparing it for sleeping in the heat. However, sleep expert Dr. Lindsay Browning tells me that a major hot sleeping myth is that you need to leave your windows open all day.

"When it's really hot outside, it’s a good idea to keep windows closed during the daytime, as you don’t want the hot external air to come into the house, warming it up," she says. "However, after the sun goes down, the outside air will start to cool down."

That's the point when you should open your windows to catch the breeze, "helping cool the room and providing needed air circulation," she says. "If you live on a noisy street, this may not be advantageous as the noise may make it harder to sleep, but if you don’t live next door to a barking dog or a train station, it’s worth a try."

Personally, I've also found that using a fan in a bedroom is an effective way to draw warm air out of your room during the day and keep your space cool at night.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dr Lindsay Browning Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Dr Browning is an accomplished sleep expert who provides evidence-based sleep education. With a scientific background and approachable style, she champions healthy sleep practices, helping individuals optimise sleep for better physical and mental well-being. She specializes in insomnia and improving sleep through science-based methods. She consults with individuals, schools, and organisations, providing tailored insights and workshops to enhance sleep quality and overall wellness.

Myth #2. A Low-Tog Duvet is a Year-Round Essential

DO INSTEAD: Reset for summer by adding a light, airy cover in place of your duvet. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jesse Parris-Lamb Architecture: Model Practice)

Another common hot sleeping myth is that a low-tog duvet is a comfortable year-round addition to your bed. Lindsay explains that this is a major mistake for hot sleepers and recommends swapping your duvet for a lighter cover.

"If you prefer to sleep with something covering you at night, then instead of your duvet (no matter how low the tog), use a plain linen bedsheet or cotton quilt cover instead of the full duvet insert," she says.

"And if you're sharing a bed, you could try the Scandinavian sleep method," she adds. "Also, if you can bear it, sleep with your feet outside of the covers as well. We lose heat from our head and feet, so by covering them, you are actually trapping the heat."

H&M Two-Tone Linen Blanket £49.99 at H&M (US) Something like this light linen blanket is a lovely option, whether you're curling up on the couch or tuck into bed.

Myth #3. Thread Count is Key for Cooler Sheets

DO INSTEAD: Focus on using heat-wicking materials to style your bed in. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

Drew Miller, vice president of marketing at Sit 'n Sleep, tells me that a high thread count sounds luxurious, but it does not always mean cooler sleep. "In some cases, very tightly woven sheets can feel heavier and less breathable," he notes.

Focus on fabric and weave instead, he suggests. "Percale cotton, linen, bamboo-derived fabrics, and other breathable materials are often better choices for hot sleepers than chasing the highest thread count," Drew says.

The best thread count for sheets can also vary through the seasons. And if you're not as inclined to keep switching based on thread count, finding a thick cover for cool seasons and a light blanket for warm weather is ideal.

Rise & Fall Crisp & Cool Organic Cotton Double Bedding £150 at Rise&Fall This set from Rise & Fall is my current favorite for a cool summer bedscape that looks gorgeous.

Drew Miller Social Links Navigation Vice President of Marketing Drew Miller is the VP of Marketing for Sit ‘n Sleep, one of the largest mattress retailers in Southern California. Drew works closely with ad agency partners and oversees the marketing strategy for Sit ‘n Sleep. The son of CEO and owner Larry Miller, Drew marks the third generation of Millers to dedicate their lives to helping people sleep better. He started as a sleep consultant at Sit ’n Sleep West Hollywood, where he learned about customer needs’ when it comes to sleep. He was eventually promoted to assistant manager, then store manager of Sit ‘n Sleep Santa Monica, where he learned the ins and outs of managing employee-customer relations and the value of thoughtful company culture.

Myth #4. A Cooling Mattress Topper is the Ultimate Problem Solver

DO INSTEAD: Only add a topper if your mattress is in good condition. (Image credit: H&M)

A cooling mattress topper (like this one from Amazon) is a great way to make your bed more comfortable. However, Drew tells me that it's a total myth that it can save your sleep all on its own.

"A mattress topper can help, but it cannot completely change the way your bed performs. If the mattress underneath is old, uneven, or holding a lot of heat, a cooling topper may only provide temporary relief," he explains.

"Instead, only use a topper if the mattress is still supportive and in good condition," he says. "But if you're consistently waking up hot and uncomfortable, it may be time to look at whether the mattress itself is part of the problem."

Myth #5. Memory Foam is Inherently Cooling

DO INSTEAD: Opt for mattresses and bedding made from natural materials. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

Another one of the most common mattress myths that's even more disruptive for hot sleepers is that memory foam offers superior sleep support. Mark Tremlett, founder of Naturalmat, tells me that this is simply untrue.

"I recommend embracing natural materials through your choice of mattress," he says. "It's important to avoid synthetic materials that may cause you to overheat whilst you sleep."

"Instead, look for natural fiber or pocket spring mattresses made with healthier, more breathable alternatives such as organic wool and natural latex for better sleep in the summer and beyond," Mark recommends.

Naturalmat The Splendid Mattress £1,050 at Naturalmat UK Crafted from organic wool, this mattress from Naturalmat is made to regulate temperatures and offer comfort.

Mark Tremlett Social Links Navigation Founder Mark Tremlett is one of the original champions of the planet in the British manufacturing industry, having begun hand-making beds, mattresses, and bedding from entirely natural and organic materials over 20 years ago from the company’s Devon workshop. From day one, Mark has prioritized the use of materials that are biodegradable, recyclable, renewable, certified organic where possible, and, most importantly, do not have the need for the chemicals or organophosphates usually required to pass the UK’s fire regulations. Today, Mark remains more committed than ever in his mission to deliver a healthier sleep environment not only for the health and well-being of those who sleep on Naturalmat but also for a greener supply chain for the benefit of all. In 2023, Mark’s pioneering efforts were recognized when Naturalmat became the first British bed company to be awarded B Corp status, considered sustainability’s 'gold standard'.

When it comes to preparing your sleep space, there are certain other things to buy ahead of a heatwave, or just summer in general, such as cooling fans and breathable bedding.

And for more ideas to help you sleep better and in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.