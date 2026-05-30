Still tossing and turning in the heat at night, even with multiple fans whirring? It's time to switch out your cozy duvet, not just resign to sleeping on top of it. And when it comes to the best bedding material to do that with, look to your favorite flowy shirt or loose-fitting trousers. That's right, it's linen bedding.

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, is well acquainted with sleeping when it's hot. "Having grown up in Australia, linen bedding is my non-negotiable for a good night's sleep in summer," she says. "Yes, it naturally regulates temperature, is moisture-wicking, and arguably the most breathable bedding, but its slightly crumpled aesthetic also helpfully conceals all the tossing and turning that tends to happen when trying to get to sleep in the heat. That's a win-win-win-win."

When it's really hot, she recommends removing any duvet insert and sleeping under an empty linen duvet cover. Ideally, though, she'd opt for a linen bedcover instead. "A linen bedcover, like Bed Threads', is slightly heavier — around 330 GSM compared to 170GSM with linen sheets — but is just a single piece of fabric," she says. "Plus, it's typically how the Europeans do it, so you can trust it's hot-climate approved and an effortlessly stylish way to dress a bed."

Bed Threads Lagoon Heavy Linen Bed Cover £250 at bedthreads.co.uk With eight earthy colors to choose from (including Mulberry, Charcoal, and Olive), this 100% French flax linen bedcover comes in one size only — Super King — as it's designed to tastefully drape over your entire bed, including the pillowcases. It can stand alone in summer to help with temperature regulation, or be added on top of your duvet in winter for an extra layer. As linen is a natural fiber, it must be washed on a cold gentle cycle, but if you look after it well, linen will age like fine wine and get softer with every wash.





Leaving beds artfully undone is a big bedding trend this year, and there is nothing quite as relaxed-looking as a linen bedcover draped all the way over your bed and pooling on the ground on either side. It's just a big plus that it's also the secret to sleeping soundly when it's hot.

If you're sold on a linen bedcover, but maybe not this one specifically, here are some other styles to shop, plus more versatile linen duvet covers that work just as well without the insert.

Secret Linen Store Natural Elijah 100% Linen Throw £195 at secretlinenstore.com Called a 'throw,' you can see how this piece could also be styled as a bedcover. Made in Portugal from 100% heavyweight linen, the natural linen combined with a deep merlot-colored ticking stripe feels very on trend for 2026, while also completely timeless. This bedcover measures 260x230cm. H&M Home Linen-Blend Bedspread £49.99 at H&M (US) While technically linen, this bedspread is made from 70% cotton, which is why it's significantly cheaper. Stylistically, though, you can't go past the sweet ruffled trim. It comes in three earthy colors (light beige, white, and light khaki green), and measures 260x260cm, so I'd measure your bed first. 15% Off Bedfolk Linen & Cotton Throw, Clay £109.65 at John Lewis Livingetc's content director, Lindsey Davis, has owned this throw for years and swears by it. "I sleep hot, but struggle to get comfortable under a cotton top sheet as they lack the weight to stay in place," she shares. "This throw barely shifts, yet is incredibly breathable. The cooling linen mix makes for a much more restful night." She even brings it with her on summer holidays. Enough said. 55% Off LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Linange Washed Linen Bedspread £38.24 at La Redoute UK This washed 100% linen bedspread has a fringe trim on each side, giving a subtle bohemian feel. It has seven color options, all on sale for a ridiculously low price. It falls best on a double bed, but for a less oversized fit, it can still cover a Super King size. Nordic Knots Studio Linen in Brandy £335 at nordicknots.com This European linen bedcover is designed in Stockholm, made in Spain, and comes in eight beautiful earthy colors. It drapes best on a double bed, so that's worth considering (and measuring) before buying. Zara Home Washed Linen Bedspread £199.99 at zarahome.com Produced in Western Europe and made in China, this washed linen bedspread is slightly more affordable than the Bed Threads throw, but doesn't come in as many colors. It has sizes of Double, King, and Emperor, but not all are in stock right now.

When it comes to staying cool during the summer, just like how you make your bed, it pays to be prepared, and there are certain things you should buy ahead of a heatwave, like fans and BBQ accessories.

For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors