"It's How the Europeans Do It" — This Bedding Hack Is an Editor's Secret to Sleeping Soundly When It's Hot

The natural fiber is moisture-wicking, thermoregulating, and as breathable as it comes. Plus, it helps that it looks good, too

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Bed Threads Heavy Linen Bed Cover in blue in a bedroom with timber floor, timber headboard, timber chair
(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Still tossing and turning in the heat at night, even with multiple fans whirring? It's time to switch out your cozy duvet, not just resign to sleeping on top of it. And when it comes to the best bedding material to do that with, look to your favorite flowy shirt or loose-fitting trousers. That's right, it's linen bedding.

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, is well acquainted with sleeping when it's hot. "Having grown up in Australia, linen bedding is my non-negotiable for a good night's sleep in summer," she says. "Yes, it naturally regulates temperature, is moisture-wicking, and arguably the most breathable bedding, but its slightly crumpled aesthetic also helpfully conceals all the tossing and turning that tends to happen when trying to get to sleep in the heat. That's a win-win-win-win."

When it's really hot, she recommends removing any duvet insert and sleeping under an empty linen duvet cover. Ideally, though, she'd opt for a linen bedcover instead. "A linen bedcover, like Bed Threads', is slightly heavier — around 330 GSM compared to 170GSM with linen sheets — but is just a single piece of fabric," she says. "Plus, it's typically how the Europeans do it, so you can trust it's hot-climate approved and an effortlessly stylish way to dress a bed."

Leaving beds artfully undone is a big bedding trend this year, and there is nothing quite as relaxed-looking as a linen bedcover draped all the way over your bed and pooling on the ground on either side. It's just a big plus that it's also the secret to sleeping soundly when it's hot.

If you're sold on a linen bedcover, but maybe not this one specifically, here are some other styles to shop, plus more versatile linen duvet covers that work just as well without the insert.

When it comes to staying cool during the summer, just like how you make your bed, it pays to be prepared, and there are certain things you should buy ahead of a heatwave, like fans and BBQ accessories.

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Ellen Morris
Ellen Morris
Contributing Writer

Ellen Morris is a writer at Livingetc. After studying Politics at the University of York, she completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City University. She has written for The Times, The Sun and Drapers. As an obsessive charity shop browser, Ellen is always on the hunt for bits to embellish her flat, from coffee table books to dainty tableside trinkets.