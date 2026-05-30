The quickest way a home loses its expensive feel is usually through the everyday items people stop noticing. Not the sofa or the wall color, but the functional pieces used every day. Plastic laundry baskets beside the washing machine, shiny trash bins, bulky cooling fans, bright plastic utensils sitting on the kitchen counter. On their own, they seem insignificant, but together they can make a space feel visually cluttered and less refined.

The good news is that this is also one of the easiest things to fix. A lot of making a home feel calmer and more elevated comes down to materials. Swapping glossy plastics for wood, woven textures, ceramic, linen, or brushed metal instantly softens a room and makes it feel warmer and more layered, which is partly why ideas around detoxing your home have become so popular recently.

The kitchen is usually where this makes the biggest difference. Wooden utensils, serving boards, and ceramic storage naturally feel more timeless than bright plastic versions, which is exactly why the wood vs plastic utensils conversation continues to resonate in interiors. The same applies to woven laundry hampers, matte-finish cooling fans, and even waste paper bins. These are the small everyday swaps that quietly make a home feel far more expensive.

The difference is subtle, but it completely changes how a home feels. When everyday essentials blend naturally into a space rather than visually interrupting it, rooms instantly feel calmer, warmer, and far more put together without needing a major redesign.

This is also the kind of detail we help people think through at Design Lab by Livingetc. Sometimes creating a more refined home is not about replacing everything, it’s simply about choosing the right materials in the places you use most. And for more smart styling ideas, curated shopping edits, and trend-led home inspiration, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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