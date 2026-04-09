We are finally feeling the spring weather: warmer days, blue skies, and more hours of sunlight. And that shift means it's finally time to start shedding those cozy layers in our home. A soft, semi-sheer curtain is the ideal way to filter light and add a little privacy without blocking out spring daylight entirely — but should you go for a linen or cotton curtain?

A big part of why you should change your curtains seasonally has to do with fabric, as the type of curtain fabric you choose adds to the overall scheme of your space. While both cotton and linen are lightweight, breathable options (making them perfect for spring and summer windows), the materials cater to different aesthetics and purposes. If you care about the details — and of course you do, you're reading this — then these differences can make or break your window dressing.

To help guide your decision between linen versus cotton curtains for spring, I asked design experts to break down the pros and cons of each. Here's what they had to say.

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The Pros and Cons of Linen Curtains

This set of stripped linen curtains from Pepper Home proves that lightweight linen can also have beautiful patterns and a strong design impact. (Image credit: Pepper Home)

As people swap in softer spring color palettes and bring in more light, rooms can sometimes feel a bit flat — linen curtains help offset that. They are soft, lived-in, and tactile without feeling opaque. "Linen is a strong choice when you're refreshing a space for spring and want it to feel lighter without losing depth," explains designer and co-founder of Pepper Home, Erin Banta.

As a material, linen has a natural texture, a slightly warmer base, and more weight, "which gives it a richer drape and a more dimensional look," she adds. Plus, patterned curtains read a bit softer and more nuanced on linen, "so the overall effect feels relaxed but still elevated and intentional," Erin adds.

When switching your style of curtain, consider what else you're changing in the room — lighter textiles, brighter colors, fewer layers — and choose your fabric accordingly. "Linen is helpful when you want to keep that sense of lightness but still maintain depth and dimension," says Erin.

However, it all depends on how you’re approaching the seasonal update. If you're adding in lighter elements but still want the room to feel layered and finished, linen can be the stronger choice — it brings texture, weight, and a more elevated drape.

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Erin Banta Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder Erin Banta is the co-founder and CEO of Pepper Home, a New York-based home furnishing brand. They specialize in custom pieces and unique textiles, bringing custom, sustainable decor to every home.

The Pros and Cons of Cotton Curtains

Cotton curtains often come in different colors, patterns, and hang differently than linen curtains. (Image credit: Pepper Home)

Though lined linen is a popular choice for the warmer seasons, cotton curtains work well when the goal is to brighten and simplify a space.

"Its smoother surface and brighter base allow patterns to read clearly, which pairs nicely with the lighter colors and cleaner feeling people tend to gravitate toward in spring," explains Erin. It's also an easy, practical option for everyday living — durable, low maintenance, and well-suited for spaces that see more activity as the weather warms up.

Basically, if the goal is to make the space feel brighter, simpler, and more effortless, cotton is a great option. "Cotton is a natural fit when you're leaning fully into a cleaner, more pared-back look," adds Erin. Plus, cotton curtains can easily be styled and layered with other window treatments for a more dynamic look. The simplicity makes it a more diverse option.

Still, in the linen versus cotton curtain debate, making sure both styles have enough fullness and the right proportions will make the biggest difference in how finished the space feels. Below are a few cotton curtains to work on their own or as a layer within a modern window treatment.

Decorating with sheer curtains is definitely one of the easiest ways to make your home feel lighter and more stylish for spring, and that works whether you choose linen or cotton as your fabric.

For more window treatment tips and tricks as the days become longer, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.