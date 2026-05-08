A few blue days are all it takes to get into a summer state of mind. That said, finding stylish new outdoor furniture and accessories certainly doesn't hurt. As an Australian, I take this topic very seriously — it's what we do best, after all. So, whether it's lying back in the sun or laying the table al fresco, I've searched high and low to find 50 pieces that will help you do it all in the best possible (and best-looking) way.

In terms of outdoor furniture trends, this season has seen soft, squishy, sinuous shapes dominate across the best garden furniture brands, as well as bright, bold colors that capture the energy of summertime. If you thought electric orange or sour green were too garish for a modern garden, think again.

These days, you should approach styling your garden just like any other room in the house — don't think of it as the outdoors, but as an 'outdoor living room'. As such, you need all the elements: furniture, lighting, scent, sound, something soft underfoot, and something (or a few somethings) purely decorative that tie back in with your interior style.

Conveniently, you'll find all that below. A few of my personal favorites include H&M Home's jacquard-weave outdoor cushions, West Elm's sardine-shaped citronella candles, and John Lewis' Solara garden lounge chairs. I look forward to finding out what your favorites are.



Studio 79 Reclining Lounger with Cushions, £140, QVC (Image credit: Garden Stories via QCV)

Looking for something super specific for your space that you can't quite find? Consider reaching out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who will help source the perfect piece for free.

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