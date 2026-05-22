One of the main things that can dull your post-holiday new lease on life vibe is a messy home. It drags you out of your dream state and right back to the reality of having a home to handle. But there's a solution to this — tidy your space beforehand.

And if you don't have the energy or the time to do a deep, all-encompassing reset, then a few easy home organization ideas and a couple of targeted tips to declutter room by room can go a long way.

Think cleaning out your fridge and clearing kitchen counters, organizing your entryway and your laundry room, sorting out your mail, and resetting your living room. Here's how to cut the chaos in these spaces and prolong your holiday bliss.

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1. Clean Out Your Fridge

If there's just one thing you do before you leave for vacation, let it be this. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

One of the things people with organized fridges never do is house groceries past their expiry. Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells me this is the first place to set your focus on before you go on holiday.

"The last thing you want is to come home to mysterious smells coming from the fridge," she says. "I toss expired food, use up produce that's about to go bad, and wipe down shelves before I leave. It also makes unpacking groceries after vacation feel so much easier."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Declutter the Kitchen Counters

Paring back your countertops and open shelves will save you from having to wash everything down upon return. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

Learning how to declutter your kitchen countertops is important for the daily maintenance of this space. However, it especially pays off when you're leaving your home for more than a couple of days. So don't forget to put all your spices back, take your plates out of the dishwasher, and organize your regular pots away.

"Clear counters instantly make the house feel calmer before I head out," Di notes. "Walking into a tidy kitchen after traveling feels surprisingly relaxing. And it also makes it easier to jump back into your routine."

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3. Organize the Entryway

Since it's the first place you come in touch with, tidying this zone will set the tone for your return. (Image credit: OWIU Design)

"Coming home to shoes everywhere and bags piled by the door is not the welcome anyone wants after a trip," says Di. "Before leaving, I organize my entryway by putting things back where they belong."

She recommends making space for suitcases, backpacks, and any extra bags that come home with you. Marie Kondo's tips for an organized entryway have also saved me from the chaos of a messy first impression.

Westwing Marble Decorative Bowl Fossil £99 at Westwing A marble bowl by the front door is a geniusly chic way to limit the number of items you host in this space.

4. Tidy Your Laundry Room

Leaving your laundry cluttered around your utility room is one of the biggest mistakes you can make pre-travel. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

Leaving your laundry from before your vacation to be washed after you return is holding back the seamless return to your daily routine by a long shot. Especially since you're probably returning with a suitcase full of clothes to be washed.

"I recommend emptying the dryer, folding clean clothes, and making space for the mountain of laundry from your time away," says Di. "Organizing your utility room is one of those small things that makes a huge difference later."

Ferm Living Fio Laundry Basket £163.45 at nordicnest.com I find that a chic laundry basket is a great way to hold yourself accountable and keep your space clean.

5. Sort Your Important Papers and Mail

Since your mail won't stop building up while you're away, sorting it now is key. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Sandy Anghie Architect)

Whenever I come back from a holiday, I'm met with a handful of mail and a couple of parcels that need putting away. So, I make it a point to tidy this genre of under-the-radar clutter before I leave.

"I recommend sorting through papers, recycling junk mail, and putting important documents in one spot before leaving. It helps reduce that overwhelming 'life admin' when you get home."

Urban Outfitters Cube Vinyl Storage Rack £15 at Urban Outfitters (US) Although this rack is designed for vinyl, I find it to be a neat way to sort your incoming mail.

6. Reset the Living Room

An organized living room is such a wonderful welcome after a break from being home. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Studio ZAWA. Styling: Claire Delmar)

According to Di, resetting your living room is another task to make time for before you go on vacation. Start by decluttering your living room, paying attention to the clutter hotspots in the space.

"Fold blankets, clear surfaces, and put away anything left out by the busy daily routine," says Di. "Walking into a tidy living room after vacation makes the transition home feel smoother, and it helps the house feel restful rather than overstimulating."

H&M Beige Large Storage Basket £49.99 at H&M (US) This Beige Large Storage Basket from H&M is perfect for folding your blankets and tucking away extra cushions. AYTM Metal Magazine Rack Curva £159 at Westwing I'm obsessed with this curved magazine rack and the way it organizes paper clutter. Pedestal Storage Basket Remote £44.99 at Westwing Instead of turning over your space to find your remotes, a sleek feature like this will make life so much easier.

Now that your home is all set for you to calmly leave and return to, I recommend learning how to pack a backpack or fold clothes for travel. And if you're already en route to your destination, then learning how to unpack a suitcase will make your stay a breeze.

And if you're keen to keep up with all the best tips to restore a sense of order to your living spaces in style, then subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.