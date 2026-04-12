I am a strong believer in the concept of things carrying energy. And sage smudging aside, there is one other thing you can do to improve the energy inside your home, and that's declutter.

But rather than the somewhat broad task of decluttering for better Feng Shui, this list focuses on things with negative energy that are better off removed or recycled from your space.

Things like unused footwear around bedrooms and entryways, expired food in your pantry, forgotten to-do lists, worn-out door mats, broken items, and old gifts should be on your list of things to declutter from your home. And here's why.

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Getting rid of old footwear that's no longer in use and organizing what you do wear is key. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Ryan Jones Building Company)

Helen Ye Plehn, Feng Shui expert and founder of Helen Creates Beauty, tells me that footwear is one of the most common things with negative energy to declutter from your home.

"Start with decluttering your entryway or bedroom, which represents safety and rest," she says. "If you struggle with anxiety or feel ungrounded, declutter shoes to stabilize your root chakra and red aura layer."

As for the shoes that you do style regularly, I recommend finding ways to conceal clutter in an entryway. And you can also go one step further and adopt the concept of uwabaki for even better energy indoors.

DUSK Marnie Shoe Storage £189 at Dusk.com Color: Walnut A stylish shoe storage cabinet like this will go a long way when organizing your entryway.

Helen Ye Plehn Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Helen Ye Plehn is the founder of Helen Creates Beauty and the author of the Aura Color Wheel by Hay House: a system to identify your soul's purpose through your Soul Aura Color. She is an angel channeler, intuitive painter, certified crystal healer, third-generation Feng Shui master, and spiritual teacher. Her mission is to help one million souls to find and live their souls’ purposes with joy and fulfillment.

2. Expired Pantry

Remove anything that's past it's due date from your pantry ASAP for better energy and healthier cooking. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Lai Cheong Brown. Styling: Claire Delmar)

When you're decluttering your kitchen, the first place to look for anything with negative energy is your pantry. And Helen tells me that the culprit is expired food items that are taking up space.

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"Creative spaces like your kitchen can accumulate stagnant energy, such as guilt and shame," she says. "Releasing these old items with gratitude strengthens your sacral chakra and orange aura layer."

Not to mention it's a healthier move overall. One of the biggest pantry organization mistakes is holding onto expired items, and this is your sign to survey this space.

H&M Extra-Large Plastic Storage Basket £34.99 at H&M (US) Color: Light Beige I recommend using a basket like this to store your near-expiry items every month so you know just what's on its way out.

3. Past To-Do Lists

Culling your paper clutter will make your home look and feel more put together. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Now, this is one clutter-causer with negative energy that I'm guilty of. It's the type of clutter minimalists never have, and it's just what you need to remove from your home for better interior energy.

"In a home office, anything related to past or unmet goals or things associated with failures needs to be let go of, such as old papers or to-do lists," she advises. "This will boost your self-worth or confidence and strengthen your solar plexus and yellow aura layer."

Aside from cleansing the energy in this productive space, it'll also help you get closer to maintaining a clutter-free desk — and that's a win-win.

Montana Furniture Noticeboard Montana with 5 Magnets £239 at Westwing Color: Pink This sleek noticeboard from Montana Furniture will help you keep paper clutter to a minimum in style.

4. Worn Door Mats

A fresh doormat sets a good first impression and improves the energy by this portal. (Image credit: HAY)

According to Helen, old door mats are also a key contributor to the negative energy of a home. "Like shoes, your front door represents how opportunities enter your life," she explains.

"It's one of the major energy portals in your home. Replacing old, worn door mats with new ones activates both root and heart chakra alignment and welcomes new opportunities into your life."

Cleaning your doormat regularly is a great way to keep up impressions and avoid bad energy. Or you can treat yourself to a fresh one, like this Blue Doormat from HAY.

Maison Deux Washable Doormat Stripe £59.99 at Westwing Color: Light Pink, Ochre, Yellow Miason Deux's collection of bright doormats will help you reset your home for spring and attract good energy in the process.

5. Anything Broken or Saddening

Instead of housing items that don't spark joy, make space for things that bring you happiness. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

And lastly, Helen says that broken items or gifts that no longer serve you or are associated with pain will foster feelings of guilt. Think imperfect items you're holding on to for repurposing, torn clothes, and any present that doesn't spark joy.

"Instead, I recommend decluttering these sentimental items from your home, and only keeping what evokes authentic love. Doing so activates your heart chakra and green aura layer."

Using the KonMari method to declutter this type of clutter is a brilliant hack to improve the energy in your home. Or you can lean on the cobwebbing method for a more cleansing approach.

Hideko Yamashita Danshari: The Japanese Art of Decluttering Your Space to Transform Your Life £13.99 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover If you're keen to explore the Japanese art of danshari to declutter your living room, this book by Hideko Yamashita is worth a read.

Decluttering is just one of many ways to remove bad energy from your home. So, for more insight into curating a home that's flooded with positive energy and to avoid trends that are bad Feng Shui, sign up for our newsletter.