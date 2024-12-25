5 Ways To Conceal Clutter in An Entryway — Professional Organizers' Foolproof Methods For a Serene Space

When a space is cluttered, the first instinct is usually to consider what to remove. But if your entryway genuinely contains only what you use, want, and love, removing items will only be detrimental to your happiness and the functionality of your home.

Instead, professional organizers recommend shifting your focus onto upping your storage solutions, helping you to declutter an entryway and remove any unwanted clutter by concealing it — ASAP.

It's actually rather fun to execute, I can say from experience, and it's definitely worth a go. I asked expert organizers for their recommended methods of concealing entryway clutter, from tricks to tips. Here's the info I gathered.

1. Utilize the Inside of Doors for Storage

(Image credit: Joel Esposito)

The shoe storage of an entryway can become a sorry sight: shoes fall off of the limited space, spreading dirt across the floor and getting tangled by the laces.

You can conceal this cluttered scene in a very simple, effective way: by getting rid of your shoe rack and, instead (if there isn't one in your entryway already), installing a small cabinet with doors.

Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, says, "You can utilize the inside of doors in your entryway to hold shoes with a shoe organizer or stacking shoe shelves (the better option for maximizing height. This will keep your shoes up off of the floor, out of sight, and organized for easy use."

We recommend you try out this 3-Tier Shoe Rack for Entryway from Amazon, priced at just $18.99. The best part is you'll likely gain extra storage space in the process as you can use the cabinet space to store other items, too.

2. Switch in a Storage Bench

(Image credit: Annie Elliott)

Closed and hidden storage will be your best friend in the battle of defeating entryway clutter. So, if you have single-purpose furniture in the space, such as a bench, it's worth considering if it can be switched out for something more functional.

Elana Mendelson, owner of Elana Designs interior design firm, says, "Built-in storage benches with hidden compartments are extremely helpful when it comes to concealing clutter. These multifunctional pieces provide seating for putting on shoes while concealing other shoes, bags, or seasonal gear like hats, scarves, gloves or umbrellas inside. The dual purpose helps maximize space as well, especially in small entryways."

Wayfair has a great selection of storage benches in differing styles, from the neutral, natural Adayla Solid Wood Drawers Storage Bench, to the more colorful variants of the Breeanna Faux Leather Upholstered Storage Bench and 48.8" W Polyester Upholstered Storage Bench.

3. Use Baskets for Your Items

(Image credit: Amy Leferink. Design: Interior Impressions)

Wall hooks are great for hanging up coats, keeping them in a prime spot to grab and go. However, more often than not, hooks end up housing everything without a home: hats, scarves, belts, spare shopping bags, you name it.

If there are items hanging up that don't need to be and aren't something you frequently use, they don't need to be in such a visually prominent part of your entryway. Instead, avoid entryway organization mistakes by tucking them into a basket or an unobtrusive box with a lid that you like the style of.

Cheryl Arzewski and Jordan Marks, co-owners of It's Organized, LLC, say, "Using baskets for shoes, bags, and other entryway items helps to conceal as well as manage clutter in the entryway, giving items a home."

Cheryl and Jordan recommend using the shoe organizer for closet which is foldable from Amazon to contain surplus footwear, and if your entryway currently lacks hooks, they believe the JXQTLINGMU Farmhouse Entryway Bench with Coat Rack, also from Amazon, would be a stunning addition to insert an abundance of storage, including hanging space.

The Huseyn Wall 5 - Hook Coat Rack with Storage from Wayfair though, recommended by Lynda Reider, founder & chief clutter cutter at Cut the Clutter RVA, truly is the best of both worlds.

4. Create an Entryway Command Center

(Image credit: Brian Wetzel. Design: Far Studio)

If an area doesn't have a sense of order, it's more likely to have clutter, which a person then seeks to conceal. But if you have an "entryway command center" - the central functioning piece of furniture in your entryway where important things are stored for easy access — clutter will be less likely to accumulate, concealing itself from existence before even occurring, and you can use the space of your command center to conceal items, too.

Lynda explained this well: "An entryway command center made from a table with drawers helps you store away things that you reach for on your way out the door, like wallets and electronics. Above it you could set up a small wall-mounted station with a chalkboard or whiteboard for family schedules."

Lynda continues, "There are even digital options that sync with your email and calendar app. You can also add a landing spot for incoming mail to your command center. This keeps important information and everyday essentials organized and easily accessible. Bonus if you can set up a charging station there as well, so your electronics will be ready to go when you are."

This practical but stylish entryway storage will give items home all anchored to one place, so they aren't strewn across the entryway and cause visual clutter. The cohesiveness is sure to make you feel like you've got your life together (and an uncluttered entryway).

Lynda particularly likes the idea of combining the Besuglow Console Table with USB Ports and Outlets from Wayfair with the Skylight calendar from Amazon and the BLU MONACO white desktop organizer with drawer from Amazon to create this station.

5. Install a Mirror With Built in Storage

(Image credit: Pooky)

If you're always misplacing your favorite necklace or watch, or perhaps wish some of your cosmetics and daily sunscreens were tucked away nearer your entryway for safekeeping, this hack is handy and will keep them safe as well as concealed off of your surfaces.

"Multi-functional pieces like mirrors with built-in storage and shelves can serve dual purposes, reducing the need for extra furniture while concealing items."

The arched medicine cabinet with mirror from Amazon is simple and classy, and you'd never know that hidden storage is behind it.

FAQs

Why does my entryway become cluttered so quickly?

Clutter in an entryway is normal but if it isn't kept in check it can begin to impact your mental health. As noted by Stephanie Lindsey of Etch Design Group, "Entry areas become cluttered quickly because it's the first place everyone drops their stuff: shoes, backpacks, keys, etc. It adds up really quickly! And a cluttered space makes us feel mentally cluttered; it's really hard to focus and think clearly when you're in a chaotic space. The more you can organize and conceal items, the more you'll feel harmony in your space."

There are many reasons why your entryway gets cluttered fast, but one of the most common causes is a lack of routine and systems.

Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, says, "If your entryway is becoming cluttered quickly, you need to work on putting together a system that works for you and creating new habits. For example, is junk mail landing in a pile when you walk in or is it going straight to the trash? Is there a basket that your hats and gloves can land in, or are they landing on the bench? Is there a hook that you can hang your go-to jacket on or is it getting thrown on the floor?"

By implementing new habits that encourage you to declutter your entryway as you go, the space shouldn't pile up with clutter at the same rate.