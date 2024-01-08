I'm a Style Editor — 12 Shoe Storage Solutions I've Found To Make Your Home Look As Good As Your Outfits
Shoe storage solutions are an important part of the decluttering process, and a key piece of furniture that every home needs. This is what I'm bookmarking now
I firmly embrace the sentiment that one can never have enough shoes (or at least, that's what I tell myself, considering the amount I spend on them). Often drawing comparisons to Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, my collection includes numerous pairs of everything: pumps, house slippers, sandals, gym sneakers, fashion sneakers, loafers, mules, ballet flats, ankle boots, knee-high boots, rain boots — the list goes on and on.
If you find yourself with a considerable shoe collection, you've come to the right place. I've become quite adept at devising closet organization ideas in my New York City studio, and I'm eager to share my expert knowledge with you. Keep your expanding wardrobe in check with the best shoe storage solutions money can buy.
Consider these hallway shoe storage ideas.
12 Stylish Shoe Storage Solutions
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
‘As with any organization project, the first step in organizing your shoes is to edit your collection. Gather all of your shoes together, from dress shoes to sneakers to winter boots. Then carefully go through them, checking for damage, comfort and fit. Set aside all of the shoes you want to keep, sorting them by type of shoe. For the shoes you no longer want to keep, throw away the damaged ones and donate ones that are still wearable,’ says professional organizer and owner at Living.Simplified. Lauren Saltman.
According to Lauren, your next step is to pull out the measuring tape and determine how much space you’re working with. Questions like ‘Do I have a mudroom or entryway to hold my everyday shoes?’ or ‘Do I have enough space in my master bedroom closet to store seldom worn shoes?,’ are just a few topics that the home organizer considers in her storage search.
Shoe Storage Cabinets
Price: $161.97
Was: $179.97
Adorned with art deco geometric motifs, this shoe cabinet defies expectations. Its elegant aesthetic makes it suitable for any area of your home, whether it be the entryway, living room, or bedroom.
Price: $149.99
Was: $173.99
For those who enjoy admiring their shoe collection, this tall storage cabinet is a must-consider. With the capacity to hold an impressive 40 pairs of shoes, it stands out as the ideal choice for shoe lovers.
Shoe Storage Racks
Price: $65
With its streamlined and minimalist design, this shoe storage solution seamlessly tucks away inside a closet, offering a barely-there presence.
Price: $94.99
Was: $107.99
Finding a shoe storage rack with this capacity is a challenge, but this one boasts 12 mesh shelves that can be positioned flat or at an angle for easy accessibility.
Shoe Storage Organizers
Price: $29
Over-the-door shoe organizers are a game-changer, and this visually appealing option with a natural finish and wooden accents holds twelve pairs. Consider getting multiple to maximize total shoe storage across your closet doors.
Price: $99
Was: $109
Not playing favorites, but this design stands out as one of the smartest on the list. Each sleek container can be stacked and, despite its sturdy construction, folds flat when not in use — like magic.
Shoe Storage Benches
Price: $999
An architectural masterpiece, this shoe storage bench features a bottom rack for shoes, a top one for sitting, and a drawer for everyday essentials. Its striking design is perfect for an entryway.
Price: $279.99
Was: $303.99
The mid-century modern design of this multifunctional storage solution not only stores shoes but also other necessities. Versatile and elegant, it enhances any room.
Price: $153.99
Was: $172.99
Inviting and spacious, this storage bench encourages you to sit down, remove your shoes, and relax. With four compartments, each capable of holding two pairs of running shoes or three pairs of flats, it offers more space than it appears to.
Discover bedroom storage ideas approved by experts.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
This Manhattan Loft's Owner Took Big Swings With Its Wall Coverings — Just Wait Until You See the Powder Room
Filled with wow factor walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and unusual sculptural pieces, this home is sure to make a funky statement — and just wait until you see the powder room
By Ottilie Blackhall Published
-
The Most Popular Home Gadgets Bought by Our Readers Last Year — Your Homes Must Be So Easy to Live In!
After a bit of a data dive, we identified 15 of the top-selling products for Livingetc's audience and synthesized them into one handy shopping edit
By Brigid Kennedy Published