I'm a Style Editor — 12 Shoe Storage Solutions I've Found To Make Your Home Look As Good As Your Outfits

I firmly embrace the sentiment that one can never have enough shoes (or at least, that's what I tell myself, considering the amount I spend on them). Often drawing comparisons to Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, my collection includes numerous pairs of everything: pumps, house slippers, sandals, gym sneakers, fashion sneakers, loafers, mules, ballet flats, ankle boots, knee-high boots, rain boots — the list goes on and on.

If you find yourself with a considerable shoe collection, you've come to the right place. I've become quite adept at devising closet organization ideas in my New York City studio, and I'm eager to share my expert knowledge with you. Keep your expanding wardrobe in check with the best shoe storage solutions money can buy.

Consider these hallway shoe storage ideas.

12 Stylish Shoe Storage Solutions

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

‘As with any organization project, the first step in organizing your shoes is to edit your collection. Gather all of your shoes together, from dress shoes to sneakers to winter boots. Then carefully go through them, checking for damage, comfort and fit. Set aside all of the shoes you want to keep, sorting them by type of shoe. For the shoes you no longer want to keep, throw away the damaged ones and donate ones that are still wearable,’ says professional organizer and owner at Living.Simplified. Lauren Saltman.

According to Lauren, your next step is to pull out the measuring tape and determine how much space you’re working with. Questions like ‘Do I have a mudroom or entryway to hold my everyday shoes?’ or ‘Do I have enough space in my master bedroom closet to store seldom worn shoes?,’ are just a few topics that the home organizer considers in her storage search.

Shoe Storage Cabinets

20 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet View at Bed Bath and Beyond Price: $161.97 Was: $179.97 Adorned with art deco geometric motifs, this shoe cabinet defies expectations. Its elegant aesthetic makes it suitable for any area of your home, whether it be the entryway, living room, or bedroom. 40 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet View at Wayfair Price: $149.99 Was: $173.99 For those who enjoy admiring their shoe collection, this tall storage cabinet is a must-consider. With the capacity to hold an impressive 40 pairs of shoes, it stands out as the ideal choice for shoe lovers. 8-Tier 1 Drawer Bamboo Shoe Organizer View at Wayfair Price: $274.99 Was: $289.99 Bamboo's universal, spa-like appeal makes this shoe cabinet a perfect fit for any interior. Featuring eight tiers, it accommodates shoes of all heights, from flats to boots.

Shoe Storage Racks

Yamazaki Steel Tower Shoe Rack View at Nordstrom Price: $65 With its streamlined and minimalist design, this shoe storage solution seamlessly tucks away inside a closet, offering a barely-there presence. 60 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack View at Wayfair Price: $94.99 Was: $107.99 Finding a shoe storage rack with this capacity is a challenge, but this one boasts 12 mesh shelves that can be positioned flat or at an angle for easy accessibility. 12 Pair Stackable Solid Wood Shoe Rack View at Wayfair Price: $57.99 Was: $72.05 Neutral in color and accommodating up to a men’s size 13, this versatile shoe storage solution can be placed in your closet, entryway, or garage.

Shoe Storage Organizers

Over-The-Door Shoe Rack & Organizer View at West Elm Price: $29 Over-the-door shoe organizers are a game-changer, and this visually appealing option with a natural finish and wooden accents holds twelve pairs. Consider getting multiple to maximize total shoe storage across your closet doors. 6-Tier Foldable Shoe Organizer View at Amazon Price: $99 Was: $109 Not playing favorites, but this design stands out as one of the smartest on the list. Each sleek container can be stacked and, despite its sturdy construction, folds flat when not in use — like magic. Underbed Shoe Storage Organizer, Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $39.99 The often underutilized space under your bed becomes a valuable storage area with these underbed shoe organizers. Sold in a pack of two, each organizer holds 12 shoes, totaling 24 pairs. Perfect for storing off-season shoes.

Shoe Storage Benches

Hendricks Black Metal Shoe Bench View at CB2 Price: $999 An architectural masterpiece, this shoe storage bench features a bottom rack for shoes, a top one for sitting, and a drawer for everyday essentials. Its striking design is perfect for an entryway. 8 Pair Shoe Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $279.99 Was: $303.99 The mid-century modern design of this multifunctional storage solution not only stores shoes but also other necessities. Versatile and elegant, it enhances any room. Courtemanche Shoe Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $153.99 Was: $172.99 Inviting and spacious, this storage bench encourages you to sit down, remove your shoes, and relax. With four compartments, each capable of holding two pairs of running shoes or three pairs of flats, it offers more space than it appears to.

Discover bedroom storage ideas approved by experts.