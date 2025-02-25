This Tiny Brass Fixing Will Fix Your Small Entryway Woes — It's Extra Storage Made Discreet and Stylish

It saddens me to say that in this day and age, spacious closets can be hard to come by. And while coming to terms with the fact that added boudoir real estate comes at a tear-jerking price had been tough, every now and then I come across a winning product that softens the blow.

Today, we have a wonderfully stylish foldable hook from Amazon. And while I begin to get my closet organization ideas in order, this is one product I will definitely be taking help from.

Bonus: it has the seal of approval from interior designers as well as enthusiasts (like me). So let's get into why this product has us hooked.

Folding Wall Hooks View at Amazon Price: £9.99

Color: Gold No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Yes, this is a folding hook that is actually fashion-forward. My retail therapy holy trinity of form, function, and price tag have all aligned on this occasion — and I wouldn't have it any other way.

When I came across a video featuring this folding hook, courtesy of interior content creator Michelle Lei, it triggered an instant search to find this gorgeous organization accessory. There are two aspects that immediately piqued my interest.

Firstly, unlike most generic wall hooks, this one folds right back in, eradicating the possibility of what is usually a major eyesore. And secondly, the form in and of itself. Sleek, sturdy, and cloaked in a gold tint — check, check, and check. And I'm not the only person impressed by this simple solution.

"This foldable wall hook is a smart solution for any home, offering a minimalist design that’s as practical as it is stylish," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Crafted from durable zinc alloy with a polished gold finish, it holds up to 40 lbs — impressive for something so understated."

Personally, I would introduce this folding hook to my closet and never look back. Whether you're on the hunt for ways to make the most of a small closet by maximizing vertical storage or simply need a space to set out your OOTD without having it crease, this hook will sort you out.

Imagine the gold folding hook at work in this gorgeous wallpapered space leading to the bathroom — clever, convenient and perfectly chic. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Studio Sven)

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces.

Interior designer Elana Mendelson finds these Amazon folding hooks to be the perfect balance of fun and function, without sacrificing style.

"Their minimalist design blends seamlessly into modern and transitional interiors, making them a great choice for inside closets," she notes. "Plus, the foldable feature keeps them discreet when not in use, making them a smart buy for anyone who values both aesthetics and efficiency."

So whether you're looking to organize your entryway closet or implement storage for your dressing area, this folding hook is worth a second look.

Elana Mendelson Social Links Navigation CEO and principal designer at Elana Designs Elana Mendelson is an industry design leader and the CEO and principal designer of Elana Designs, a boutique interior design firm.

Sleek Alternative Amazon Buys

Where Else Can You Use This Folding Hook?

While it’s perfect for hanging keys, coats, hats, handbags, or backpacks in an entryway or clothes in a closet, Nina rightly points out that its versatility doesn’t stop there.

"In the bathroom, it’s ideal for towels, robes, and even loofahs, while in the kitchen, it can keep dish towels and aprons within easy reach," she says. "And while it’s a lifesaver for small spaces, it’s just as helpful in larger ones. Just imagine a row of these in a spacious mudroom, closet, or laundry area for organizing accessories, scarves, belts, or outerwear."

Losing style points over an efficient organization accessory is so last year. And we're determined to find function-bound easy home organization ideas that do their job while stunting. Starting with this gorgeous little folding hook from Amazon.