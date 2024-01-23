12 of the Best Storage Benches — 'They Make a Great Addition to an Entryway', Say Professional Organizers
Stowing your stuff has never been so stylish — until now. Here's our round up of the best storage benches
Multifunctional furniture is a godsend, and storage benches are perhaps our most favorite. Not to be confused with a storage ottoman, 'storage benches are very similar to ottomans and sometimes the term is interchangeable,' says professional home organizer Laura Price. 'However, there are a few key differences in their shape and material. Storage benches are rectangular and typically made of wood or other hard materials. Ottomans can be any shape and are made from soft material. They both have storage compartments but whereas ottomans only have a base and a lid, benches can have multiple cubbies or drawers.' Basically, all storage benches are storage ottomans, but not all storage ottomans are storage benches.
A notable distinguishing factor is that, according to Laura, storage benches are better for storing multiple categories of items at once. Since they often "have multiple cubbies and drawers, you can use each compartment for individual categories, making it easier to find the item you need.” Seeing as many of us could benefit from additional organization, this sounds like the ideal living room storage idea.
There are a lot of storage benches out there, but my goal was to find the very best. I put my style editor skills to the test and sifted through dozens upon dozens of pages to find picks that are not only extremely practical but extremely chic. So, if you’re hunting for a new storage solution, look no further than the following edit because this list is the cream de la cream.
Best Classic Storage Benches
Price: $1,199
This grand entryway storage idea exudes classical charm with its four spacious drawers. Designed to last for ages, it's crafted from kiln-dried wood, which helps prevent any sort of warping, splitting, or cracking.
Price: $279.99
This storage bench's eggshell hue offers a versatile touch, but would look particularly lovely at the foot of a bed. The timeless wooden feet and mixed material design add to its elegant appeal.
Price: $193.99
Was: $215.04
For a traditional and timeless storage bench, look no further than this option from Wayfair. You can lift only half of the seat to reveal a generous rectangular storage compartment, providing both functionality and classic design.
Best Modern Storage Benches
Price: $189.99
Was: $206.99
The striking modern design of this storage bench features a velvet-wrapped frame, adding an elevated and modern flair. Its sculptural design is lightweight for easy mobility, making it a stylish addition to any space.
Price: $380
The stacked oval design of this bench looks chic, especially when paired with white crisp boucle. Ideal for storing shoes near the entryway or serving as additional seating at the table during entertaining, this storage ottoman combines functionality with contemporary sensibilities.
Best Mid-Century Storage Benches
Price: $269.62
Was: $748
This all-around accent bench is one of the best pieces of home decor at Wayfair right now, and boasts a sleek design with neutral wood, earning it nearly a 5-star rating. Currently at 64% off, it offers an unbeatable discount and is a perfect addition to various settings.
Price: $203.99
Although it doesn’t provide as much storage room as other picks, this minimal and elegant storage bench is ideal for smaller items like sunglasses or keys, making it a great way of organizing an entryway. Its clean-lined design adds a touch of beauty to any space.
Best Statement Storage Benches
Price: $621
The storage bench by Birch Lane is perfectly sized for the foot of a bed, featuring a kick-pleat skirt and a timeless French toile pattern. Its tasteful statement and elegant design make it a cherished addition for years to come.
Price: $3,395
Calling attention to all Mackenzie-Childs fans! This stunning storage bench features ceramic knobs in the brand's iconic Courtly Check print — a prime choice for an entryway. With three generous drawers for storing hats and gloves, its reversible cushion adds versatility.
WHERE SHOULD I PUT MY STORAGE BENCH?
According to home organizer Laura Price, 'storage benches are a great addition to a entryway because they make brilliant shoe and accessory storage. Not only are they able to store shoes and accessories discreetly, they also create seating to be able to put your shoes on comfortably' — perfect for when you’re running out the door.
A more unexpected storage bench area is at the table. Benches are becoming an increasingly popular seating choice, 'so why not make it multifunctional by having a storage bench instead?,' asks Laura. 'You can use the compartments to store tableware so setting up the table is streamlined.' Since many are made of wood, 'any spillages or food stains are easy to wipe clean.'
These are just two options, but the possibilities of storage bench placements are endless! The beauty of multifunctional furniture is its versatility, so don't be afraid to place it somewhere a little unorthodox if that suits your space and personal preferences.
Elevate your daily routine with Livingetc's laundry room storage ideas.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
'They Make Your Home so Much Nicer to Look at!' 15 of the Best Storage Baskets to Declutter Your Life
'Where should I put that?' A storage basket is always the answer. Shop the best storage baskets to organize your life in style
By Julia Demer Published
-
Nate Berkus' Genius Formula for Dressing a Bed is so Simple but so Much More Elevated Than Plain Sheets
If you're looking to add some pattern to your bedroom but don't know where to start, Nate Berkus has got you covered
By Imogen Williams Published