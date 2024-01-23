12 of the Best Storage Benches — 'They Make a Great Addition to an Entryway', Say Professional Organizers

Multifunctional furniture is a godsend, and storage benches are perhaps our most favorite. Not to be confused with a storage ottoman, 'storage benches are very similar to ottomans and sometimes the term is interchangeable,' says professional home organizer Laura Price. 'However, there are a few key differences in their shape and material. Storage benches are rectangular and typically made of wood or other hard materials. Ottomans can be any shape and are made from soft material. They both have storage compartments but whereas ottomans only have a base and a lid, benches can have multiple cubbies or drawers.' Basically, all storage benches are storage ottomans, but not all storage ottomans are storage benches.

A notable distinguishing factor is that, according to Laura, storage benches are better for storing multiple categories of items at once. Since they often "have multiple cubbies and drawers, you can use each compartment for individual categories, making it easier to find the item you need.” Seeing as many of us could benefit from additional organization, this sounds like the ideal living room storage idea.

There are a lot of storage benches out there, but my goal was to find the very best. I put my style editor skills to the test and sifted through dozens upon dozens of pages to find picks that are not only extremely practical but extremely chic. So, if you’re hunting for a new storage solution, look no further than the following edit because this list is the cream de la cream.

Best Classic Storage Benches

Wade Entryway Bench View at Pottery Barn Price: $1,199 This grand entryway storage idea exudes classical charm with its four spacious drawers. Designed to last for ages, it's crafted from kiln-dried wood, which helps prevent any sort of warping, splitting, or cracking. Upholstered Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $279.99 This storage bench's eggshell hue offers a versatile touch, but would look particularly lovely at the foot of a bed. The timeless wooden feet and mixed material design add to its elegant appeal. Wood Lift Top Split Seat Slat Back Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $193.99

Was: $215.04 For a traditional and timeless storage bench, look no further than this option from Wayfair. You can lift only half of the seat to reveal a generous rectangular storage compartment, providing both functionality and classic design.

Best Modern Storage Benches

Lolanda Velvet Upholstered Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $189.99

Was: $206.99 The striking modern design of this storage bench features a velvet-wrapped frame, adding an elevated and modern flair. Its sculptural design is lightweight for easy mobility, making it a stylish addition to any space. Helene Storage Bench View at Joss & Main Price: $380 The stacked oval design of this bench looks chic, especially when paired with white crisp boucle. Ideal for storing shoes near the entryway or serving as additional seating at the table during entertaining, this storage ottoman combines functionality with contemporary sensibilities. Navi Trunk View at Burke Decor Price: $949 Large, cylindrical legs in a natural-finished solid oak give this bench an undeniable designer flair. Meant to be seen, it can be placed near an entryway for maximum visibility and adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

Best Mid-Century Storage Benches

Render Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $269.62

Was: $748 This all-around accent bench is one of the best pieces of home decor at Wayfair right now, and boasts a sleek design with neutral wood, earning it nearly a 5-star rating. Currently at 64% off, it offers an unbeatable discount and is a perfect addition to various settings. Upholstered Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $203.99 Although it doesn’t provide as much storage room as other picks, this minimal and elegant storage bench is ideal for smaller items like sunglasses or keys, making it a great way of organizing an entryway. Its clean-lined design adds a touch of beauty to any space. Amsi Upholstered Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $213.99

Was: $329.99 With winged edges adding a dramatic flair and a low-set design evoking nostalgia, this storage bench in caramel leather upholstery looks particularly luxe. Its available in shades like French blue, olive green, and gray as well.

Best Statement Storage Benches

Chaplin Storage Bench View at Birch Lane Price: $621 The storage bench by Birch Lane is perfectly sized for the foot of a bed, featuring a kick-pleat skirt and a timeless French toile pattern. Its tasteful statement and elegant design make it a cherished addition for years to come. MacKenzie-Childs Vendage Bench View at Perigold Price: $3,395 Calling attention to all Mackenzie-Childs fans! This stunning storage bench features ceramic knobs in the brand's iconic Courtly Check print — a prime choice for an entryway. With three generous drawers for storing hats and gloves, its reversible cushion adds versatility. Park Mural Velvet Edlyn Bench View at Anthropologie Price: $898 This eye-catching storage bench features a nature motif mural complemented by a bright chartreuse color. Its cheerful disposition makes it a perfect fit for a sunroom or reading nook, adding an artistic flair to the space.

WHERE SHOULD I PUT MY STORAGE BENCH? According to home organizer Laura Price, 'storage benches are a great addition to a entryway because they make brilliant shoe and accessory storage. Not only are they able to store shoes and accessories discreetly, they also create seating to be able to put your shoes on comfortably' — perfect for when you’re running out the door. A more unexpected storage bench area is at the table. Benches are becoming an increasingly popular seating choice, 'so why not make it multifunctional by having a storage bench instead?,' asks Laura. 'You can use the compartments to store tableware so setting up the table is streamlined.' Since many are made of wood, 'any spillages or food stains are easy to wipe clean.' These are just two options, but the possibilities of storage bench placements are endless! The beauty of multifunctional furniture is its versatility, so don't be afraid to place it somewhere a little unorthodox if that suits your space and personal preferences.

Elevate your daily routine with Livingetc's laundry room storage ideas.