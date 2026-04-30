Spring cleaning is still in the works for many busy homes. And sometimes the trick to feeling the true satisfaction of a tidy space lies in finally taking care of certain clutter hot spots that slip into the background.

Rather than figuring this out by decluttering room by room, why not look to your star sign for a little advice? I know astrology can be eye-roll-inducing for some, but I find that it often calls my bluff.

Most zodiac signs have typical habits, and these mannerisms lead to the way you live, which trickles into how you manage your clutter. So, read on to see if I accurately shine a light on some of the things you find yourself guilty of holding onto.

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1. Capricorn: 'Just in Case' Closet

Clear your closet of things you're keeping just in case it will someday return value to your routine. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

22nd December to 19th January

Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns are among the most diligent of Earth signs. However, this perseverance often ties into your habit of holding on to things just in case. Use this chance to spring clean like a minimalist and rid your home of all the outdated items you're keeping, purely out of hope of one day using it.

Start by decluttering your closet as this tends to be a hotspot for this type of clutter. And if you're finding it difficult, try the no contact decluttering method.

2. Aquarius: Erratic Decor

Instead of blurring the lines between maximalism and messiness, pare back your decor for a tidier space. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

20th January to 18th February

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Aquarius is known to be creative, living in a home that's surrounded by organized chaos. However, this air sign is prone to accumulating eclectic clutter in the form of knick-knacks and vintage finds that end up as erratic decor around the home.

To you, I prescribe tidy maximalism. It has all the vibrance without any of the actual visual chaos. The first step to achieving this look is decluttering any decor that feels out of place in your current design scheme.

3. Pisces: Sentimental Items

Set a limit and save only the sentimental items that bring you joy by using the KonMari method. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

19th February to 20th March

Pisces, a water sign ruled by Neptune, is a creative and intuitive member of the zodiac. The key cause of clutter in your home is likely deeply nostalgic items that no longer serve your current self. So decluttering sentimental items should be part of your spring clean.

From old gifts to birthday cards and beyond, anything sentimental that has long taken up space in your home. And I recommend using the cobwebbing method to intentionally let go and make space for new memories.

4. Aries: Impulse Buys

We're all guilty of making a purchase on a whim, but spring cleaning gives you a chance to break this habit and invest with intention. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

21st March to 19th April

As a fire sign, it's unsurprising that Aries is passionate and impulsive. These two qualities might be success-inducing green flags in your work life. However, at home, it can cause clutter in the form of half-finished projects and impulse buys.

Not to call you out, but if you find this type of clutter scattered across your home, spring cleaning is your chance to finally sort your space out. I suggest using the Japanese art of Danshari to declutter. Not only will it cleanse the energy of your space, but it'll also help you recognize the value of what remains.

5. Taurus: Cozy Clutter

Comfort is key but not when it's getting in the way of the tidiness of your space. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Lai Cheong Brown. Styling: Claire Delmar)

20th April to 20th May

Earth sign Taurus is famous for loving the good life. You're all about comfort-maxxing every room in your home, with a special focus on your bedroom. From silky sleep masks to soft bedding, chances are your sleep sanctuary is kitted out. However, it's easy to get lost in the coziness of it all.

So, this is your sign to declutter your bedroom and your linen closet. You don't need your heavy throws and excess pillows cluttering the space. Spring cleaning is the best time to retire all of the furnishings that no longer fit the season.

6. Gemini: Analog Overload

Digital detox zones are important, but they need to be maintained to protect the zen energy of the space. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

21st May to 20th June

In keeping up with this year's home wellness trends, most of us have taken the analog trend seriously. However, if you're a Gemini, then your coffee table is probably housing multiple records and CDs. Plus, your bookshelf is probably overflowing onto the floor in stacks.

Taking an anti-minimalism approach to spring cleaning is your best bet at calming the chaos. Focus on culling analog clutter that you're keeping for aesthetic purposes only. Begin by decluttering your books, then move on to magazines, and finally hit up your listening room.

7. Cancer: Paper Clutter

Dial back the chaos of your WFH room by removing any old paperwork that's taking up precious counter space. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Ryan Jones Building Company)

21st June to 22nd July

Governed by the moon, Cancer is a water sign that comes across as sensitive and nurturing. However, aside from sentimental clutter, your main source of messiness is paper clutter. Old newspapers, catalogs, bills, and mail are some under-the-radar items to declutter for spring.

Your main aim over the course of your spring clean should be a clutter-free desk. To enhance productivity and make your home office a more efficient zone, this cleanup is crucial.

8. Leo: Overstuffed Drawers

The 'out in the open' decluttering rule is an efficient way to return a sense of calm to your bathroom drawers and cabinets. (Image credit: Maxime Delvaux. Design: Edition Office)

23rd July to 22nd August

Represented by the lion and ruled by the sun, Leos are known to be maximalists with prominent energy. You're probably a maximalist, and since you tend to keep up appearances, your clutter is usually undercover. I'm talking overstuffed drawers, most specifically in your bathroom or vanity.

Learning how to declutter your bathroom will come in handy during your spring clean. Remove expired skin care, cracked makeup, and all empties from this space. Trust me, it'll make your morning routine so much easier.

9. Virgo: Hidden Storage

Take a moment to go through every piece of hidden storage in your home — you'll be surprised at the things you've misplaced or forgotten over the years. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: FOLAR Architecture & Interior Design)

23rd August to 22nd September

Although Virgos are famous for being organized, approaching every aspect of everyday life methodically, this comes with a couple of faults. And one of the biggest mistakes you're making is harboring bad habits from hidden storage.

As a Virgo myself, my hidden storage spaces out of sight were out of mind until I took it upon myself to come to terms with these zones during my spring clean. Consider decluttering every storage ottoman and trunk in your home. And even cut down on the amount of covert storage ideas you rely on to conceal clutter in your living room.

10. Libra: Duplicates

Spring cleaning is a good time to get rid of any duplicates you might have lurking in your home storage. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

23rd September to 22nd October

Libras, the air sign ruled by Venus, are aesthetic accumulators. This means that you enjoy curating balanced vignettes around your living spaces, which is why your storage is seeing double. Your spring clean is a chance to ruthlessly declutter your home of any duplicates.

Besides items that come in pairs, it's worth getting rid of duplicate items by rehoming them or even selling them, provided they're in good condition. And since strict symmetry is an outdated design rule, now's the chance to experiment with wabi-sabi interiors.

11. Scorpio: Catch-All Clutter

Closed storage like this can quickly become a major clutter catch-all, and spring cleaning is an excuse to sort every one of these hotspots. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Architecture: LBA Construction)

23rd October to 21st November

Scorpios are a resourceful water sign, with an obvious intensity. This translates into your catch-all clutter that is usually well-hidden. While your home may look tidy on the surface, disarray is looming just beneath. So, this is your sign to finally sort through your catch-alls.

Now, this doesn't only refer to your typical catch-all trays. It also means finally decluttering your kitchen cabinets and drawers that hide excessive collections behind opaque doors. I also recommend removing any clutter from under-bed storage and other low-key places. This will also help improve the Feng Shui in your home.

12: Sagittarius: Aspirational Clutter

Think decluttering clothes, travel gear, and unused cookbooks that are collecting dust in your home. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: FOLAR Architecture & Interior Design)

22nd November to 21st December

Sagittarius, linked to fire and ruled by Jupiter, is an outgoing zodiac sign that's always planning for the future. This trait is the cause of aspirational clutter in the form of travel gear, untouched craft supplies, and unused exercise equipment.

While aspirational clutter can vary individually, this spring clean should focus on cleansing your home of any 'someday' items. It's the type of clutter minimalists never have, and neither should you. Save space in your home for items that serve your present self and declutter under the lens of practicality.

Stylish Organizers to Prevent Clutter

Anthropologie Faux-Leather Log Bucket £78 at Anthropologie Color: Brown Although this basket was made for logs, I find that it's a chic way to organize your spare blankets and pillows. Westwing Storage Boxes Yuki £44.99 at Westwing Color: Orange / Bright Yellow These storage boxes from Westwing are a cool example of how to implement tidy maximalism into your home. Urban Outfitters Arden Vinyl Storage Table £144 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Blue Whether it's papers, books, magazines, or vinyl you need to keep under control, this stylish table from Urban Outfitters is a winning choice.

Decluttering based on your zodiac will help you advance through your spring clean with a more personalized approach. Plus, it'll help you reset your home for spring and welcome seasonal decor with open arms.

For more design advice tailored to your star sign, join the Livingetc newsletter. And in the meantime, here's our guide to zodiac power colors to channel in your home.