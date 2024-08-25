How to Declutter Underbed Storage — 4 Tricks From Professional Organizers I'm Using to Tackle This Dumping Ground

I still remember the day I outgrew my childhood bed, and got my first “grown-up” one equipped with underbed storage. I was so excited to have somewhere I could put my spare blankets and other miscellaneous things. However, as I got older, I realized that having random things under my bed was neither effective nor fun. Also, I started to worry that things might be getting squashed in there.

And so, I decided to declutter the space, remove the items I didn't need, and only store essentials under the bed. Now my room feels amply breezy, clean and neat.

If you’re in the decluttering mode and the bedroom is your new project, then focusing on sorting our your under bed storage ideas can help to give the room a bit of relief. I talked to professional organizers to learn their top tips for getting this essential space organized, and here's what they had to say.

1. Take everything out for sorting

(Image credit: Line Design)

The easiest way to see what is cluttering up your underbed storage is to start by taking it all out. Jocelyn Bennett and Nicole Brown, co-founders of weOrganize, LLC, say: "Removing everything so that the entire space is empty and then sorting the contents by type is a great way to see exactly what you have been storing."

From here you can assess how much you use what was in there, what you have duplicates of, and what would perhaps be better discarded. Banishing your underbed storage clutter will help create the perfect beginning point for improved organization systems to be implemented into the space as well (because decluttering and organizing are different things!), as you will be starting afresh with an empty space.

2. Utilize the space efficiently

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

The underbed unit is the most useful small bedroom storage idea as it helps you hide so much without showing. But this area also becomes a nightmare because it serves as a pivotal bedroom storage unit where anything and everything goes.

Mindy Godding, certified professional organizer, owner of Abundance Organizing, and president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO), says, "The open space under most beds (or underbed drawers if your bed model has them) can pose an attractive solution for stashing items out of sight. Instead, try to designate this space for categories of items that do not need to be accessed frequently. Our favorites include off-season clothes, kids keepsake artwork, luggage and travel accessories, and gift wrapping supplies."

By keeping this space for items from certain categories only, your underbed storage is less likely to become a clutter zone.

There are many items people believe shouldn't be stored under the bed for the potential risk of them becoming damp. Plus, if you believe in Feng Shui, there's guidance on what not to store under a bed (including books and exercise equipment) that can be detrimental to your sleep.

As you secure items safely in containers or drawers, add in moisture removers such as the Arm and Hammer Disposable Moisture Absorber from Walmart, then you should be good to go. You could also consider using DampRid Moisture Detector Strips if you're unsure about how safe your belongings are under the bed.

3. Become intentional

(Image credit: Unsplash/Oliver Ash)

Ask yourself why having a cluttered underbed storage troubles you. Are your belongings harder to find? Do you find yourself purchasing duplicates of items that you didn't know were already stashed under your bed?

"Determine your 'why' before attempting to put your possessions back into storage," say Jocelyn and Nicole. "Implementing check-in's to see how the space is being used and if it is staying in its decluttered state is a great way to hold yourself accountable while seeing if your needs are being met as well."

There may be many reasons why your home attracts clutter, but adopting a more mindful approach toward your storage space can shift your perspective and change your life for the better.

4. Use rolling storage containers

(Image credit: Fokyfok)

I'm guilty of previously having cardboard boxes shoved to the back of my underbed space since my small closet couldn't take more items. They were hard to reach to say the least, and I'd find myself literally crawling under the bed to get to them out.

Make your life easier by investing in storage containers on wheels. These are far more convenient to access!

"It's important to prioritize flexibility and accessibility in your space to keep it decluttered," say Jocelyn and Nicole. "Investing in rolling units of the right height to fit under your bed will really help."

Mindy agrees. "Use plastic or canvas underbed storage bins with lids to keep items protected from dust. Clearly label the sides of the bins too so that a quick glance will remind you of what’s stored under the bed."

Mindy recommends the Sterilite 60-quart underbed storage bin with latches from Target, as well as this mDesign under bed box.

FAQs

How do you make an underbed storage look good?

There are many ways to do so. Consider concealed castors, transparent boxes with lids, and smart and streamlined drawers. Also, purchasing storage units the same color and material as the bed will make the bed, and eventually, the entire room feel more streamlined.

What items create most clutter under the bed?

Anything that isn't packed and sealed properly can create a lot of clutter under the bed. Bulky sweaters and jackets can add to the chaos if they are not in vacuum-sealed bags. The same goes for seasonal clothing, extra bedding, and holiday decorations. Books placed loosely will clutter-up the underbed area and also ruin over time.