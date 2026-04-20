I love nothing more than dusting off my vases come the first day of spring. I long for a household budget that allows for weekly bouquets and to have bowls full of stone fruit on my kitchen bench at all times. I stop hefting out coats and turn my gaze to cute dresses. But the truth is, there's more to spring than posies and produce.

Welcoming the new season is exciting, as is indulging in spring decorating, but it equally demands a to-do list that goes beyond a generic 'spring clean'.

According to the design experts, there are several tasks that are often neglected come springtime. So, if, like me, you are guilty of glossing over seasonal prep in favor of spending some time in the newly-emerged sunshine, here are five things not enough people change in their homes come springtime.

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1. Switch Out Bedding

Swapping out the bedding for new tones is an easy but effective way to mark the new season, says designer Blair Moore. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Moore House Design.)

Swapping out seasonal bedding is not as simple as removing a blanket or putting away your heavyweight duvet in favor of a lighter one (although that's important, too). Instead, designer Blair Moore of Moore House Design says it pays to think beyond the practical.

"I think bedding is one of the most overlooked seasonal changes," she tells me. "People might take off a blanket, but I love fully refreshing it and swapping for lighter fabrics. I also like to add a bit more color, something that feels breathable and alive. It’s such an easy way to celebrate the shift in season and bring that sense of renewal into your home."

If bright hues aren't your style, interior designer Greg Natale says you can also take things down a notch. "Selecting colors that are softer and more muted in tone can help bring that breezy element into your bedroom, aesthetically tempering the warmth of the spring and summer months," he says.

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2. Clean Neglected Spaces

The start of a new season means it's time to go the extra mile when cleaning your home, says Shona McElroy. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but your weekly clean isn't going to cut it. Sure, you could leave it at a quick kitchen bench wipe and whip-around vacuum, but when it comes to truly cleaning your home, if not now, then when? Those cupboard tops and ceiling corners aren't going to dust themselves!

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"One essential spring task that’s often forgotten is looking beyond the obvious surfaces to the places that quietly collect dust and wear over time," says Shona McElroy of Smac Studio. "It's a great time to strip the couch to wash (or if you can't wash, steam clean) the covers, as well as steam clean the rugs, the mattress and bedhead. It's also a great time to pop your pillows through the wash."

It doesn't stop at soft furnishings, either. Vacuuming the tops of ceiling fans, wiping out light fittings and having a good scrub of the bathroom grout are also essential tasks, Shona says. "It's arduous, but for me it's a Saturday or Sunday with music on and windows open. The feeling of my clean, fresh home afterwards is amazing."

Holly Vaughan of Vaughan Design & Developments notes that the same approach should be applied to styled surfaces. "Moving things around a bit, putting some things away, and restyling brings an instant change," she says.

3. Change Up Home Scents

As you introduce the heady scent of flowers, it's important to swap out candles and diffusers to reflect similar notes. (Image credit: Holly Vaughan.)

While flowers will never fail to make your home smell like spring, there are other scents that deserve your attention, too. Candles, diffusers, and room sprays should all be swapped out seasonally. Move away from the woody, deep undertones of winter towards something a bit lighter.

"I think scent is often overlooked!" says Holly Vaughan. "I like to lean towards fresher fragrances, as this gives any space a lighter feeling to it. Moving into spring is all about having a refresh, making things feel a bit lighter, and simplicity."

Holly Vaughan Social Links Navigation Director Based out of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, Holly Vaughan of Vaughan Design & Development is known for creating spaces that push the envelope with their creative vision. Working alongside her husband, Will Vaughan, Holly works hard to strike the balance between practical and aesthetic, paying keen attention to smaller details.

4. Nurture Indoor Plants

Popping your plants into more fruitful, sunny spots for spring is a wise move, says Polly Ashman. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs. Design: Polly Ashman. Styling: Rachel Moreve.)

The power of indoor plants is no secret. Bringing fresh energy to a space with the added bonus of purifying the air, they should be considered a vital and essential inclusion in any interior, if you ask me.

Polly Ashman of Polly Ashman Design says that, come spring, we need to show our plants a bit of TLC following the long winter days they have just endured (or perhaps not survived).

"Indoor planting can be treated as a seasonal reset, not just an addition of greenery," she says. "As light levels increase in spring, reposition plants to take advantage of brighter spots. It’s also a good moment to swap out tired or struggling plants for fresher, more resilient varieties, and to refresh planters."

For those who aren't so green-thumb inclined, Greg Natale suggests adding botanical touches through furnishings, art, and decor — "pieces that can be used over time".

Polly Ashman Interior Designer Polly Ashman is a London-based interior designer whose background in building and project management allows her to work across an array of varied residential homes. From West Country Barn conversions to Central London townhouses, Polly specialises in spaces full of color, personality and sophisticated finishes.

5. Change Aircon Filters

Swapping out the filters in your appliances helps to your surfaces dust-free after winter has passed — and protects your newly-refreshed bedding. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

OK, so this is not exactly a pretty project, but as an allergy sufferer, let me tell you, it's an important one. If you've gone through winter relying upon an air conditioning unit or HVAC system, it's time to change the filter. This will help to catch any errant pollen and dust that has no doubt been clogging the system over the year's cooler months. While you're at it, add any air purifier and vacuum cleaner filters to the list.

It may be boring, but if left undone, you risk cancelling out the elbow grease you put into your deep spring clean.



Suffice it to say that my to-do list for spring-ifying my home just got slightly longer, but the things designers do to make their homes feel like spring are worth listening to. After all, there's nothing quite like a total home refresh to inspire.

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