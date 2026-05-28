12 IKEA Bathroom Buys That Look Seriously Expensive (But Really Aren't)

The bathroom is the room most people furnish last and think about least — and it shows. A functional vanity, a mirror that came with the flat, a soap dispenser that's been there so long you start using a bar instead. It's only when you start swapping things out that you realize how much the details matter. And do you know a surprisingly good place to shop for expensive-looking (but not necessarily actually expensive) bathroom accessories? IKEA.

That's right, there are plenty of great bathroom buys hidden amongst IKEA's best products. And it's not just the vanities; it's the smaller things too — stoneware accessories, mirrors that could belong in a boutique, or bamboo trays that make a cluttered shelf look more curated. Just like when making your bathroom look more expensive, it's all about material, finish, and a bit of extra thought.

So, what are the most expensive-looking IKEA bathroom buys? I've gone through the range to find 12 pieces most worth your attention, from hooks to hampers and handy little accessories.

When it comes to modern bathroom trends, renovating isn't the only way (in fact, it's often not the best choice). These pieces are all reasonably inexpensive, but will make a massive difference to how your bathroom looks, feels, and functions.

And why stop there? The best IKEA kitchen storage buys could double (if not triple) the storage capacity in the heart of your home.

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