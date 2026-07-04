Okay, This Curved Sunlounger Is an Actual Design Moment — Plus, Its Foldable Style Makes It a Small Garden Savior for Summer

Whether it’s poolside, on a patio, or on a lawn, sunloungers are the comfiest way to relax in your garden — and this ergonomic, rocking design is next level

Annalise Smith&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A curved sunlounger is spotlighted on a green/yellow surrounding checkered background showing various angles of how it rocks and folds
(Image credit: CASARIA®)

If there’s one thing I learnt from the heatwave last week, it’s that there’s no way I’ll be able to survive the whole summer with my thighs sticking to my flimsy plastic garden chair. Summers are for relaxing with an iced beverage whilst reading a book, but to truly soak up the feeling, you need a sunlounger.

Whilst the feeling of basking in the sunshine on a sunlounger is one typically reserved for once-a-year poolside or beach holidays, there’s no reason you can’t up the levels of comfort in your garden. But, of course, it has to look good, and when I stumbled across the Casaria® Rocking Wooden Sunlounger on Amazon, I was impressed. It not only looks incredibly stylish, but its ergonomic design makes it the ultimate relaxation piece for your outdoor space.

Now, rocking isn’t for everyone, so if you have family members looking for a more stable chair, this lounger comes with wooden wedges to make a firmer stand. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for under £85.

If you’re anything like me, physical exertion of any kind during the summer has to be kept to a minimum. Luckily, this lounger is pretty effortless to pack away — without compromising on sturdiness, it neatly folds in half when the unpredictable summer downpours hit your garden, plus the linseed oil finish also helps in case you don’t manage to get it to your ‘garden closet’ in time.

It works indoors too — in front of a fireplace with a blanket draped over the top or in a sauna would look super stylish. But in case you want a more traditional, stable sunlounger, here are six alternatives for a comfort-optimised summer.

Don’t worry if you only like sunbathing in small doses — patio awnings are the latest trend that gives you the option to cool down from the heat without having to retreat back inside, all while adding another layer of luxe to your garden.

And for more ideas for your garden and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.

Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.