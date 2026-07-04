If there’s one thing I learnt from the heatwave last week, it’s that there’s no way I’ll be able to survive the whole summer with my thighs sticking to my flimsy plastic garden chair. Summers are for relaxing with an iced beverage whilst reading a book, but to truly soak up the feeling, you need a sunlounger.

Whilst the feeling of basking in the sunshine on a sunlounger is one typically reserved for once-a-year poolside or beach holidays, there’s no reason you can’t up the levels of comfort in your garden. But, of course, it has to look good, and when I stumbled across the Casaria® Rocking Wooden Sunlounger on Amazon, I was impressed. It not only looks incredibly stylish, but its ergonomic design makes it the ultimate relaxation piece for your outdoor space.

Now, rocking isn’t for everyone, so if you have family members looking for a more stable chair, this lounger comes with wooden wedges to make a firmer stand. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for under £85.

Amazon Casaria® Rocking Wooden Sunlounger £81.55 at Amazon UK With summers getting warmer, turning your garden into an outdoor living room is becoming an essential investment. And I don’t just mean getting out your cracked plastic chairs from the shed. I’m talking about outdoor seating that feels permanent, but can easily be stored away. At £81.55, this rocking sunlounger looks chic and sturdy enough to belong in a luxury hotel, but without the hefty price tag. It’s the perfect space-saver too — not only is it foldable, but it also has a wooden bar to make carrying it even easier. Not everyone likes the look of a slightly dated rocking chair — so this ergonomic, curved lounger gives it a modern makeover. Plus, it’s weather-resistant and made from FSC-certified acacia wood, making it a high-quality, durable piece, too.

If you’re anything like me, physical exertion of any kind during the summer has to be kept to a minimum. Luckily, this lounger is pretty effortless to pack away — without compromising on sturdiness, it neatly folds in half when the unpredictable summer downpours hit your garden, plus the linseed oil finish also helps in case you don’t manage to get it to your ‘garden closet’ in time.

It works indoors too — in front of a fireplace with a blanket draped over the top or in a sauna would look super stylish. But in case you want a more traditional, stable sunlounger, here are six alternatives for a comfort-optimised summer.

Casaria® Wooden Sun Lounger for Garden £104.95 at Amazon UK Rocking sunloungers may not be for everyone, so this one, also from Casaria®, has the same elegant curve but without the rocking. Plus, the sinuous structure looks like it would feel great for your back. It’s foldable, has a sleek leather handle for carrying it, and feels less bulky — an elegant addition to any modern garden. Alfresia Acacia Wooden Sun Lounger £229.99 at Amazon UK Like the Casaria lounger, this Alfresia style is foldable, has wheels, and is made from acacia wood. This design, however, has a more consistent wood grain and has six different color choices for the accompanying cushion. Lined in white piping, the lounger cushion comes with a matching cushion so you can truly maximize your daytime napping. COSTWAY Folding Sun Lounger £94.95 at Amazon UK At first glance, it doesn’t look like your typical sunlounger, but it holds a secret — a retractable footrest that transforms it into a comfortable resting spot for your garden. If you’re looking for outdoor dining chairs that can turn into a place to rest after a heavy dinner, this is a strong contender. Made from acacia wood and black, weather-resistant rattan, it also has a curved design that can be easily folded away. Wayfair Rebrilliant Solara Curve Sun Lounger £149.99 at Wayfair UK I can picture this chic lounger being unfolded in the garden of a French country house. You might not have the budget to splash out on a whole summer house, but you can certainly bring the same elegance and relaxing mood to your outdoor space. This curved lounger also comes with a stylish beige and flanged-edged cushion that not only looks premium but will feel super comfortable, too. Furniturebox Nata Sun Lounger Sofa £419.99 at Amazon UK Whilst it may not be foldable, the combination of brown rattan with an acacia frame certainly makes up for it in terms of style. It also has a pull-out side table for you to rest your book and iced coffee on. Plus, it’s a sustainable product, with the acacia being FSC-certified and sustainably sourced, and will be sure to elevate any outdoor space. Soho Home Orion Outdoor Sunlounger £3,995 at Soho Home For that premium, ultimate comfort and sleek look, this uniquely round one from Soho Home offers just that, with its streamlined, mid-century modern design. Crafted from solid teak, one of the most high-end woods because of its water-resistance, you’re probably safe to leave this one under an awning with a cover over it. The backrest can also be adjusted to three height settings, all hidden behind a diamond fluted wooden base.

Don’t worry if you only like sunbathing in small doses — patio awnings are the latest trend that gives you the option to cool down from the heat without having to retreat back inside, all while adding another layer of luxe to your garden.

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