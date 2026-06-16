I may be limited to the confines of my apartment garden in London — I only have a patio and small grassy space to work with — but that doesn't mean I can't dream about owning a pool. In fact, I've been doing exactly that ever since I saw this Floating Outdoor Lounger by Badesofa a few months ago. It's so sophisticated-looking I'd forgive you for not even realizing it's actually a pool float.

Having watched my parents care for their backyard pool for decades, I know two things for sure: it's hard to find stylish pool floats that last longer than a season, and high-quality deck loungers are a buy-well, buy-once sort of purchase. So, could over £1000 for a pool float be justified? This one feels like a piece that ticks all the right boxes: It is resistant to water, UV rays, chlorine, and salt, and the 'Magic Dry' function helps it dry quickly without retaining excess moisture. Sleek modern design? Plush cushions? I mean, this floating lounger does it all.

When you invest in the best garden furniture, lounging in your backyard becomes so much better. Relax with friends and guests on the deck, and when the midday sun gets too hot, toss this lounger into the pool to cool off in fabulously sophisticated style. I may not have a pool of my own, but I can definitely help with sourcing a more stylish setup.

This Badesofa Floating Outdoor Lounger looks like a high-end piece of outdoor furniture, not just any old pool float. (Image credit: Badesofa)

Badesofa Floating Sun Lounger Single £1,399 at Westwing This chic outdoor lounge chair comes in four neutral but stylish colorways that will blend with the outdoors and your favorite outdoor decor. Plus, if you have an extra £400 to invest, the brand also has a double-size floating lounger that fits two people. All things considered, it's a pretty fair price for a high-quality, durable outdoor furniture piece that will last much longer than plastic, blow-up floats.



I was first introduced to the Badesofa brand after discovering its bath sofas and sauna pillows — cushions that can float and are designed to be used in wellness and weather-proof situations. It's the ultimate range to upgrade your wellness routine. But as they say, the bigger, the better, and the Badesofa Floating Lounger is making a big splash in luxury poolside decor.

You may have noticed that garden furniture trends this season are becoming increasingly inspired by our favorite getaways. And who doesn't want their backyard to feel like a retreat? But beach club-inspired outdoor furniture doesn't have to look kitschy; as you can see, it can look very modern and elevated. Style this lounger next to a sleek outdoor side table and parasol, and voilà, the vacation starts in the backyard.

Badesofa may have mastered the inconspicuous pool float style, but there are plenty of other ways to transform your backyard with elevated, poolside decor — no matter what your favorite swimming pool trends or styles are.

Garden Glory Floating Sunbed in Saffron Yellow-Brown £489 at nordicnest.com This terracotta orange and sage green combo would look stunning in more natural garden schemes and styled next to natural pools. It elevates your lounge area while blending into the palette of the environment. Business & Pleasure Air Mattress Pool £629 at Westwing For something a little more causal, this pool air mattress from Business & Pleasure blends modern coastal decor with durable outdoor materials. Style this pared-back striped pattern with a few colorful throws for a fun pop of color. SunnyLife Luxe Double Lounger £208 at Free People If you are really focused on upgrading your poolside oasis this summer, SunnyLife has all the options. This luxe double lounger can be styled as an outdoor daybed, then easily moved to the pool to cool down.

When the day comes for me to have my own backyard pool, a floating lounger is at the top of my list. It's perfect for relaxation and entertaining. And you know what, so is a chic, folding garden bar — good thing I've recently done my research in that area too.

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