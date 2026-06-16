This Luxe Pool Float Doubles as an Outdoor Sofa — And It's the Hottest Way to Cool Down This Summer

Channel your favorite beach holiday in the comfort of your own home with this sleek, floating lounger

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Image of a plush, modern outdoor sectional sofa on a pool deck in front of a pool and a few grassy bushes.
(Image credit: Badesofa)

I may be limited to the confines of my apartment garden in London — I only have a patio and small grassy space to work with — but that doesn't mean I can't dream about owning a pool. In fact, I've been doing exactly that ever since I saw this Floating Outdoor Lounger by Badesofa a few months ago. It's so sophisticated-looking I'd forgive you for not even realizing it's actually a pool float.

Having watched my parents care for their backyard pool for decades, I know two things for sure: it's hard to find stylish pool floats that last longer than a season, and high-quality deck loungers are a buy-well, buy-once sort of purchase. So, could over £1000 for a pool float be justified? This one feels like a piece that ticks all the right boxes: It is resistant to water, UV rays, chlorine, and salt, and the 'Magic Dry' function helps it dry quickly without retaining excess moisture. Sleek modern design? Plush cushions? I mean, this floating lounger does it all.

When you invest in the best garden furniture, lounging in your backyard becomes so much better. Relax with friends and guests on the deck, and when the midday sun gets too hot, toss this lounger into the pool to cool off in fabulously sophisticated style. I may not have a pool of my own, but I can definitely help with sourcing a more stylish setup.

Image of a light gray pool lounger on a beige pool deck next to a pool.

This Badesofa Floating Outdoor Lounger looks like a high-end piece of outdoor furniture, not just any old pool float.

(Image credit: Badesofa)

I was first introduced to the Badesofa brand after discovering its bath sofas and sauna pillows — cushions that can float and are designed to be used in wellness and weather-proof situations. It's the ultimate range to upgrade your wellness routine. But as they say, the bigger, the better, and the Badesofa Floating Lounger is making a big splash in luxury poolside decor.

You may have noticed that garden furniture trends this season are becoming increasingly inspired by our favorite getaways. And who doesn't want their backyard to feel like a retreat? But beach club-inspired outdoor furniture doesn't have to look kitschy; as you can see, it can look very modern and elevated. Style this lounger next to a sleek outdoor side table and parasol, and voilà, the vacation starts in the backyard.

Badesofa may have mastered the inconspicuous pool float style, but there are plenty of other ways to transform your backyard with elevated, poolside decor — no matter what your favorite swimming pool trends or styles are.

When the day comes for me to have my own backyard pool, a floating lounger is at the top of my list. It's perfect for relaxation and entertaining. And you know what, so is a chic, folding garden bar — good thing I've recently done my research in that area too.

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.