Beach Towels Are Summer 2026's Real Style Statement — These 12 Design-y, Colorful Picks Are Worth Showing Off in the Sun
Perfect to lounge by the coast or elevate even the most neutral of bathrooms
There are people for whom summer holidays equate with nothing else than recharging. But if you are anything like us at Livingetc, time off also equates with greater opportunities to capture your sense of style, whether it'd be through an impromptu creative project you decide to pick up while OOO or, more simply, via the travel essentials that follow you around on your vacation.
As I write this, uninterrupted sunshine and sweltering temperatures have been hitting London for weeks on end now. And so, while certainly still key to a smooth, stress-free itinerary, there is a feeling that luggage itself — left in your chosen hotel or apartment rental at check-in to be emptied out and, then, filled up again right before departure — is somewhat losing its relevance. What's gaining momentum, instead, are all of those objects and lifestyle accessories that, rather than merely helping you in the transit to your destination, get to be out in the wild with you as you spend another summer you'll do anything not to forget. Laid out on sand and imbued with salty air, beach towels are one of them.
From print-like compositions carrying the humor, wit, and captivating atmosphere of decades that belong in a celebrated past to stripy numbers that'll make any sun lounger and bathroom rack look simultaneously playful and sophisticated, our beach towels 2026 edit is for daring globetrotters who fear not being seen and admired out in the sun, and for everyone wanting to keep a slice of that sunshine in their home year-round. Discover our picks of the ultimate summer 2026 buy.
M&S has recently had a style glow up, but luckily for all of us, that doesn't mean we can't still find beautifully affordable buys like this one. For just £15, this sand-resistant beach towel by the beloved British brand gives you the essentially chic look of design favorites like TEKLA et al. And for that price tag, it's definitely worth testing its performance.
No matter how easy they are to transport, I have never come to love microfiber beach towels, as the synthetic composition of the fabric always causes it to stick to your limbs — not fun. Still, this reasonably priced, summer fantasia by Dock & Bay, available via John Lewis, makes for a whimsical, spirited exception. Think about it as your plan B when traveling with nothing but a handbag: it'll keep you dry and colorful.
Another twist on the stripy beach towel, this red, pink, and butter yellow pick by Westwing is a little wider than most models while retaining the chicness of a Livingetc-approved buy. It will look stunning on the rocky beaches of your next summer escape and, once temperatures drop, even cooler folded up in your bathroom cabinet.
Growing up, one of my family's beach towels had shells imprinted on it exactly like this TBCo. To this day, it remains one of my favorite ones. Made from 100% cotton, this chic and comfortable towel sets itself aside from the stripes-filled extravaganza of many of the best beach towels for summer 2026 by looking back to 1980s print designs. I love how the aubergine and pale pink feel like neutrals in their own right, and the checkerboard sides are an added aesthetic touch.
While not specifically advertised as a beach towel, this olive green and stone, fringed TOAST design ticks all the boxes of our favorite beach towels 2026 designs. Woven from 100% cotton, it lets air and water through naturally. It comes in an understated color palette that accentuates nature's own vibrancy and is complete with tassels for a Boho-revival effect.
This tranquil number by favorite Scandi homeware brand Ferm Living proves you don't need in-your-eye colors to make a style statement. Rich in sandy and creamy hues, it's the abstract answer of holiday goers who simply can't see themselves wearing pops of brighter shades, and want to their beach towel to blend seamlessly with the scenery. How to blame them?
The real spark for this roundup of the best beach towels for summer 2026, Jonathan Adler's Beachy Couture line perfectly encapsulates the sense of nostalgia, playfulness, and irreverence I associate with the hot season. It looks like a 1950s cinema poster of some kind, meaning it's perfect to style indoors in your bathroom while getting you instantly noticed by the coast. Just pick your favorite one from the three Playa motifs: Le Mer, Le Soleil, and La Plage.
If there's one geometrical motif that never grows old, it's the Missoni signature 'zig-zag', and no, it's not just me being Italian — it's a fact. This Hugo Striped Cotton-Terry Towel, brought to life by the house's traditional mix of complementary shades, feels timeless, ideal for those who seek a vintage look without coming across as démodé.
I have said it before and I say it again: nothing beats a stripy beach towel. But these SUITE 702 models, available in a varying range of pastels, are not your usual stripes either. There's a hand-painted quality to them that makes them ideal for beachgoers wanting to stand out from the crowd. I like how thin and easy to pack and yet functional this cotton game feels, and at a very affordable price, too.
I received this Torres Novas beach towel as a gift back in 2024, and have adored it ever since. In autumn and winter, it brings a touch of summer to my much gloomier bathroom. In summer, I make sure to take it with me everywhere I go for a stripy look that keeps me dry and cool. Made from 100% cotton, it might not be the slimmest to pack, but it's definitely worth the hassle of squeezing into your luggage, which is what I'll do next month.
More on beach towels that double up as decor, this Od Riviera Plag one, available in this earthy terracotta colorway and a night navy blue, blends the boundaries between functionality and aesthetic by making a bucolic coastal scene wearable and... layable? It comes with a crafty, tactile jacquard weave pattern and a velour side for a soft touch.