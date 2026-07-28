There are people for whom summer holidays equate with nothing else than recharging. But if you are anything like us at Livingetc, time off also equates with greater opportunities to capture your sense of style, whether it'd be through an impromptu creative project you decide to pick up while OOO or, more simply, via the travel essentials that follow you around on your vacation.

As I write this, uninterrupted sunshine and sweltering temperatures have been hitting London for weeks on end now. And so, while certainly still key to a smooth, stress-free itinerary, there is a feeling that luggage itself — left in your chosen hotel or apartment rental at check-in to be emptied out and, then, filled up again right before departure — is somewhat losing its relevance. What's gaining momentum, instead, are all of those objects and lifestyle accessories that, rather than merely helping you in the transit to your destination, get to be out in the wild with you as you spend another summer you'll do anything not to forget. Laid out on sand and imbued with salty air, beach towels are one of them.

From print-like compositions carrying the humor, wit, and captivating atmosphere of decades that belong in a celebrated past to stripy numbers that'll make any sun lounger and bathroom rack look simultaneously playful and sophisticated, our beach towels 2026 edit is for daring globetrotters who fear not being seen and admired out in the sun, and for everyone wanting to keep a slice of that sunshine in their home year-round. Discover our picks of the ultimate summer 2026 buy.