Drop all lookbooks, log off Pinterest, and most importantly, stop scrolling: if the color, material, or motif of your kitchen and dining room renovation is all you've desperately been trying to wrap your head around recently, and if, despite all that, you still haven't managed to make up your mind just yet, you're in luck.

You might think our habit of constantly monitoring all the best restaurant openings is all about knowing where to dine out next. But really, the addresses high on our radar come in handy the next time we decide to dare a dining room glow-up, as they are ideal for satisfying our cravings for surprising interiors and mouthwatering plates.

Now that many hospitality addresses begin to resemble the look and feel of a home, we believe it's time to swap your usual interior design catalogue with some on-field research. Selected for their striking floors and the way they reinterpret traditional, vintage, and contemporary aesthetics into one, each of the eateries below is a masterclass in being bold from top to toe.

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Mount St. Restaurant. London, UK

"Mount St. Restaurant truly is a dining and gallery experience all in one," recalls our editor, Hugh Metcalf. (Image credit: Mount St. Restaurant. Design: Studio Laplace)

First Floor, 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX

There's a reason why Mount St. Restaurant has made the cut in our edit of the best restaurants in London for design connoisseurs, or more than just one. What's certain, though, is that, together with its spectacular painting collection, its mesmerizing, terrazzo-style Palladiana mosaic floor played a role in the final decision. Composed of several types of marble fragments, this architectural element of the establishment is actually a hidden-in-plain-sight work of art itself. The brainchild of American artist Rashid Johnson, Broken Floor is a piece diners can "explore, interact with physically, and stand on", making a truly unusual masterpiece, and a pretty functional one. Upstairs at Mount St. Restaurant, more terrazzo extravaganza awaits, as Verde Api marble brings shine to the floors of the level and its central bar.

At home: terrazzo-marble flooring like this statement Palladiana one is the perfect way to infuse any home with the old-world grandeur of a storied Italian palazzo. Placed underfoot, it allows you to bask in it all day long. Easy to clean, resistant, and cool even in the hottest temperatures, terrazzo is the ultimate trick for homes that resist fleeting trends while seamlessly readapting to today's warmer climate. In one word, timeless.

SIX Coffee+Wine. Almaty, KZ

This Kazhakstan coffee shop, wine bar, and restaurant is well worth traveling to the other side of the world for. (Image credit: Damir Otegen. Design: NAAW)

Bogenbai Batyr Street 117, Almaty 050010, Kazakhstan

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Choosing a floor for your kitchen and dining room also allows you to bring a different kind of rhythm, or twist, to your interiors. That's what Kazakh coffee shop, wine bar, and restaurant SIX Coffee+Wine's shell limestone-inspired, tinted terrazzo floor does best with its chessboard aesthetic. All around, minimal furniture in chrome and pale wood, colorful stained glass windows, industrial-style lighting, and creaturesque, velvety soft seating are styled into a cadenced composition of straight and soft lines, to which the floor itself provides an eye-catching base. Inspired by the minerals and materials that characterize Almaty's own architecture, the interiors of SIX Coffee+Wine also show how even flooring can help you bring that outdoor-indoor living feeling into your home scheme.

At home: tinted terrazzo is a pared-back alternative to more extravagant, fully speckled surfaces like that of Mount St. Restaurant, great for kitchens wanting texture without pattern overload. Pair it with natural stone counters or wood for a crafty, grounding look.

Deux Gares Express. Paris, FR

The Luke Edward Hall-envisioned Deux Gares Express hotel and restaurant in Paris looks and feels like a country-chic, maximalist fantasy. (Image credit: Bastien Lattanzio. Design: Luke Edward Hall)

2 Rue des Deux Gares, 75010 Paris, France

I know an iconic Paris hotel when I see one, and boy, is Hôtel Les Deux Gares iconic. Inaugurated last autumn, this proudly maximalist base in the city is sandwiched between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est railway stations, ideally located for a pitstop vacation. Inside, you'll find spirited retro café and neo-bistro Deux Gares Express, where alongside the most delicious brioche croque-monsieur, Boulangerie Sain pastries, and Taka & Vermo selected cheeses thrives interior inspiration for the most irreverent among us. Designed, like the rest of the eatery, by British tastemaker and writer Luke Edward Hall, the bold geometric tiled floor of Deux Gares Express is an explosion of color not everyone will necessarily appreciate or seek to recreate in their own space. Still, boasting complementary tones of brown, yellow, and green, this kaleidoscopic look rings immediately country-chic, as if we were somewhere in rural Burgundy rather than in the much more trafficked, grayer Paris. For Hall, the color combo is a timeless, even neutral, one, "a million times warmer and easier on the eye" than those preferred by millennials.

At home: if anything, the designer's whimsical attempt proves patterned tile floors need not rely on traditional colors (black-and-white, navy blue) at all costs. Opt for earthy, saturated color combos styled with organic and wooden furnishings for a home that feels soft, welcoming, and nonchalant, instead of clinical.

Capiche. Surat, IN

A chocolatey interior, clad in terracotta tiles, sets the mood for this quirky pizzeria in Surat. (Image credit: Neogenesis+Studi0261)

1st, Samanvay, Gymkhana Rd, near Chandni Chowk, Piplod, Surat, Gujarat 395007, India

After Yiaga in Melbourne, one of the most impressive restaurant openings of this year so far, Surat's pizzeria Capiche is the second interior I come across in 2026 entirely clad in terracotta bricks. In the case of the latter address, the choice is thematic, its space designed to evoke the structure of a traditional brick oven. For architects Chinmay Laiwala, Jigar Asarawala, and Tarika Asarawala of Neogenesis+Studi0261, the earthy reddish-brown and burned-orange palette "radiates warmth, enveloping guests in a cocoon of rustic sophistication." We couldn't agree more. And you, will you be so bold as to go for a total brick look?

At home: continuous brick flooring is a flooring trend that infuses rustic warmth into open-plan kitchens, and works especially well when paired with extra earthy layers, such as wooden and rattan furniture. Consider it for a sturdy, textural, and truly unusual outdoor patio dining room, or experiment with it indoors for a Mexico City-inspired, tactile look.

Brown's of Leith. Edinburgh, SCT

One for the bold, this raw cement floor from a former warehouse in Edinburgh makes for a cool loft-style look that takes you by surprise. (Image credit: Richard Gaston. Design: GRAS)

4-6 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QS

Ever since I came across the sensual industrial interior of Peckham's new bar and nightclub Palais, one of the coolest red-tinted bars in London, I haven't stopped thinking about its paint-drenched, lacquered interiors, matte chrome decor, and overall boldness. Brown's of Leith in Edinburgh, a former 130-year-old engineering works factory turned multi-restaurant food hall and nightlife venue, brings a similar edge to Scotland. The work of studio GRAS, the space captivates with its mix of exposed metal architecture and piping, sleek silver furniture, and soft cream curtains, though really it's the floor that gives the space its immersive ambience. Retained from the warehouse, the original red-stained and raw concrete flooring has been completed with reclaimed sandstone bricks sourced from a quarry. The result is perfectly imperfect.

At home: perfect for loft conversions or kitchens wanting that 'unfinished' warehouse aesthetic, worn, exposed, sealed concrete flooring is a low-maintenance option that pairs well with reclaimed materials and patina, evolving in tandem with the house and those who live inside it.

La Sponda. Positano, IT

Le Sirenuse​'s late, great style curator Franco Sersale collaborated with artisanal workshop Fornace De Martino to craft the sea-turquoise and terracotta tiled floor of the hotel's in-house restaurant, La Sponda, and it shows. (Image credit: Le Sirenuse. Design: Franco Sersale)

Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy

Already spotlighted in our recent deep dive into the most beautiful pools in the world, Positano's legendary hotel Le Sirenuse is back on Livingetc for the sea of hand-painted, hand-glazed terracotta floor tiles that make its in-house restaurant, La Sponda, even more magical. Created specifically for the stay by the stay's late style curator, Franco Sersale, and the historic family-run ceramics workshop Fornace De Martino, these crafty design details stand out for their natural pigments — earths and oxides — and subtle reflections, coming to life at night when the restaurant terrace glimmers with lights.

At home: handmade glazed ceramic tiles like the ones of La Sponda are your secret to bringing Mediterranean romance home after your holiday in Il Bel Paese. Their uneven surface and one-off finish, a sign of the artisanal crafting and firing behind them, make them one-of-a-kind. Pick them for a veranda or outdoor dining terrace that captures the beauty of coastal Italy year-round.

Bar di Bello. Los Angeles, US

LA-based studio 22RE infused Bar di Bello with the softly glowing atmosphere and material quality of Italy's coolest 1970s design coves, and largely thanks to its eye-catching floor. (Image credit: Sean Davidson. Design: 22RE)

3300 Sunset Blvd #109-110, Los Angeles, CA 90026, United States

Any avid reader of Livingetc's lifestyle stories will know I am a real sucker for a listening bar. Los Angeles's Bar di Bello captures the enduring charm of 1970s Italian design, the soul-filled ambience of London's coolest sound hangouts, and the electrifying atmosphere of a film set into one. In the dim light of this 22RE-designed address, the marble and stone mosaic flooring could almost pass for checkered carpet, feeding further into its nostalgic vibe. Chocolatey brown and ochre travertine and basalt tiles have been laid to facilitate wayfinding in the space, paired with wood-heavy, walnut furnishings, back-lit surfaces, and sculptural lighting. It's a choice that conveys depth and character to a dining room that would otherwise risk coming across as flat, perfect to root people in place through patterns and warmth. We have a new contender for our list of the best Los Angeles restaurants.

At home: mosaic marble flooring makes for a glamorous, mid-century modern Italian pairing straight out of a Gio Ponti home. The understated, yellowed-like palette of Bar di Bello, specifically, gives it an old-Hollywood look that makes me think of sumptuous dinner parties and exclusive gatherings; a dreamy setting for keen hosts and their social life. Finish it with intentional pops of color in the form of eccentric vintage furniture or artwork for an even more striking result.

There's no stopping restaurant openings, and while every year we attempt to bring you a curated edit of some of our favorite and most recently unveiled culinary establishments, we know no roundup will ever suffice to capture the full range of design inspirations gathered in their dining rooms.

Here are just a few of the places we have fallen for since our latest list came out:

• First Look — Inside Le Fou, Vienna's New Anti-Trend Cocktail Bar With Big 'Main Character' Energy

• Finally, a Restaurant Terrace in London Serving Design Inspiration Fit for a Heatwave and Beyond — Here's All You Need to Bring Its Instantly Iconic Look Home

• "Like a Rustic Small Town Square You Stumble Upon on Holiday" — How Notting Hill's Romantic Lebanese Restaurant KINZ Mastered the Art of Indoor-Outdoor Dining

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