With dozens of hotel openings announced in London every year, it's easy to miss the hottest new openings. St Clement, though, the first hotel concept in London by Soho House's former CEO and founder, Nick Jones, certainly wasn't one of the debuts to go unobserved. Nestled above the pioneering group's 180 The Strand private members' club, St Clement soft-launched in early June and will be fully operative in autumn. Although a preview was enough for it to catch our eye.

Discreet, elevated, and uncompromisingly irreverent, its Eagle + Hodges-designed scheme leans heavier on a residential feel than the flashy aesthetic typical of short-term holiday stays. That's exactly what makes it one of the best design hotels in London for Livingetc. St Clement is the latest addition to the 180 Quarter, a slowly growing 360-degree lifestyle conglomerate comprising a collection of 140 fully serviced, loft-style private apartments, London-favorite restaurant Toklas, workspace and creative studios, and multifunctional coffee shop, bakery, and deli Corner Shop 180, among others.

Swapping the grand, ceremonial essence of traditional hotels with an inspiredly curated selection of mid-century modern furnishings, striking artworks, and (the odd) timeless touches, the property confirms what we have concluded from our explainer on resort-core: that the time we take off our commitments shouldn't be viewed as fleeting, or with a due date, but as an inspiring reset that continuously inform the way we think of and experience life in our day to day.

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Design Notes — Quietly Exclusive, Uncompromisingly Curated

At St Clement, guests will experience what it feels like to live the high life on the River Thames. (Image credit: St Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

Our desire to retain the feeling of our favorite holidays year-round is what's turning more hotels into sophisticated boltholes whose pared-back look and taste-heavy object and art curation make for longer-term engagement — whether we're looking to get energized or for repose.

That's what the stylistic choices of the design studio's co-founders, Alex Eagle and Sophie Hodges, conceal. Compared to the notoriously bold, layered look private members' club Soho House is known for across the globe, St Clement feels intentionally restrained.

Soft plaster walls, natural stone, brushed steel, oak flooring, stained-glass screens by Brian Clarke, and a kaleidoscope of geometrically cut, handcrafted furnishings, alongside vintage George Nakashima and Jean Royère homeware, bring the address closer to a private residence for the extra-rich than your average London stay.

Packed with personality, the bathrooms at St Clement are just as nspired and painstakingly researched as everything else. (Image credit: St Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

The interior styling, which purposefully juxtaposes contrasting textures — from velvet to rattan, from wood to marble — and forms — sharp edges contrasted with softer silhouettes — throughout, reads as collected over time rather than imposed-on.

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This is also evident in the generously sized (from 450 square feet up) suites of St Clement, complete with luggage-dedicated wardrobe compartments, end-of-bed benches storing yoga mats as well as hand-weights, and the characterful books, sculptures, and accessories resting on their shelves — not too many, nor too few. This is a place crafted to be lived in, not simply to be treated as a base, and God is in the details.

The Holiday Ethos — Fewer Touchpoints, More Unhurried Fun

The interior styling, which purposefully juxtaposes contrasting textures — from velvet to rattan, from wood to marble — and forms — sharp edges contrasted with softer silhouettes — throughout, reads as collected over time rather than imposed-on. (Image credit: St Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

Many people conceive hotels as a place to check into simply to get elsewhere. St Clement, on the other hand, is a destination in itself, and, as such, comes free of all admin-y steps associated with the hotel experience as we know it — in-person check-in, paid-for minibar snacks, laundry forms.

Similarly to New York's capsule hotel Now Now Noho, St Clement, too, has made the whole stay process paperless and digital-first: pre-arrival WhatsApp direct messaging and online payment links are shared with visitors to make them feel welcome, assisted, and with plenty of time in their hands to do as they please.

It's a model that can sound impersonal at first, but really strives to be the opposite: returning guests will be monitored in an 'orange book' and rewarded with preferential rates, while Jones also argued that reciprocal respect, kindness, and an appreciation for St Clement's model — not money or visibility — are the values he expects from his ideal clientele.

What Else Is In for You — Fine Dining, Wellness, and Uninterrupted River Views

No self-respecting hotel comes short of culinary flair nowadays, and Café Clement scores high on both gastronomic genius and spirited interiors. (Image credit: St Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

You know a hotel restaurant is truly good when people head there even without sleeping at the same address — or head out to it on purpose from elsewhere. That's exactly what Jones hopes the newly launched Café Clement, the property's all-day French-Italian brasserie from chef Danny Bohan, will be for the British capital: one of its best restaurants.

Bobbi's Bar, the in-house speakeasy-style late-night venue, injects rhythm into every sojourn with vinyl DJ sessions running until (yes!) 3AM. Set to land in time for the real opening of St Clement in September, rooftop restaurant Lunette will see Sessions Arts Club alumna Florence Knight at the helm, promising mouthwatering food served against a jaw-dropping backdrop. Also incoming is the stay's three-floor health club and spa, a wellness incubator bringing together a 25-meter pool, hammam, banya, sauna, steam and treatment rooms, and ice baths.

Every St Clement resident will also be granted access to Soho House membership, a perk ideal for those looking to establish deeper connections in the city — and beyond. Because, as well as feeling reinvigorated, contemporary travel is all about chasing moments that matter, and savoring memories as they unfold. That, not hotspot ticking, is what St Clement is really for.

Book your stay at St Clement.

Is this the best hotel room view in the whole of London? Judging is now open. (Image credit: St Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

With its expansive spaces and quietly luxurious interiors, St Clement proves there is no need for excess to make a lasting impression.

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