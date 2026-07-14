Finally, a Restaurant Terrace in London Serving Design Inspiration Fit for a Heatwave and Beyond — Here's All You Need to Bring Its Instantly Iconic Look Home

Enter Tower House, or what, at least in our eyes, might well be the most beautiful riverside eatery in the capital

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A rotating gif showcasing a restaurant terrace decorated with a mix of French cafe-style chairs, red and brown banquettes, thriving plants, and wrought iron furniture painted green.
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(Image credit: Paddy Clugston)

For some unknown reason, it seems much easier for restaurants with outdoor seating in London (and beyond) to slip into pastiche — garish fake flower arrangements and plants, cheap or démodé furniture, kitsch branded cocktail banners that wipe away the most remote sense of atmosphere. Luckily, though, there are exceptions to the rule that show al fresco dining doesn't renounce style, like owner Nick House and executive chef Theo Hill's Tower House.

The eatery, inaugurated in November 2025, revives the premises of a former mid-19th-century riverside home sandwiched between Richmond and Twickenham Bridge, and boasts a sprawling, elevated garden from which to savor its "spontaneous, generous, and full of joyful flavor" menu while soaking in the Thames golden hour. But that's not all.

Compared to most restaurants with outdoor seating in London, Tower House retains a consistently sophisticated aesthetic inside and out. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a vaguely Asian-infused, golden-hued bar enriched with intricate floral wallpaper, velvety stools, and sheeny brass touches. With an antique Rosso Levanto marble fireplace as its beating heart, the eatery oozes a sense of undisturbed calm, and anchors people in place through a range of sensory accents, from wall-to-ceiling glazed tiling to patchwork flooring and sleek cabinetry.

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A restaurant with bold, petrol green-tinted interiors brought to life by intricate floral wallpapers, soft golden lighting, plush textiles, and a just as beautiful outdoor terrace.

Tower House's piece de resistance: the most thriving of London restaurant terraces.

(Image credit: Paddy Clugston)

Downstairs at Tower House, where the mood is defined by the live flame of the open-plan kitchen counter, the energy shifts from glamorous to eccentric-chic modern heritage: old-style wrought iron chandeliers complete with chunky candles hover above diners' heads. Together with the William Morris-like floral carpet and the flared-leg marble tables styled alongside sculptural upholstered stools in a lounging nook of the dining room, the unsuspected lighting fixture makes this past-present theme even more evident.

But back to Tower House's true piece of resistance: the restaurant terrace. Seating up to 100 guests and tucked behind a balcony door on this lower level, this is the ultimate spot to sip your drinks out in the sunshine. Lush palm trees, softly glowing lanterns, and considered outdoor furniture turn the patio into a vibrant oasis I have rarely seen before in the capital (if not at cult eatery Petersham Nurseries). You'll find winding grape vines spreading like paint on an abstract canvas on textured pergolas, gently illuminated Punica trees, and seasonal blooms to complete the scheme with a pop of color.

Designed for typical British weather, the terrace at Tower House is protected by a see-through glass roof, which opens up to make room for blue skies whenever the forecast predicts some sunshine. A timeless detail, black wax stamps seal the menus every day, turning the discovery of Hill's delicacies into a hands-on performance. They've thought about everything, haven't they?

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Speaking of restaurants, are you sure to have all of the best restaurant openings of 2026 so far on your radar? If not, you're still in time to up your reservation game: just make note of your favorite dining rooms for serial interior enthusiasts. We promise you won't regret it.

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Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.