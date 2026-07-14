For some unknown reason, it seems much easier for restaurants with outdoor seating in London (and beyond) to slip into pastiche — garish fake flower arrangements and plants, cheap or démodé furniture, kitsch branded cocktail banners that wipe away the most remote sense of atmosphere. Luckily, though, there are exceptions to the rule that show al fresco dining doesn't renounce style, like owner Nick House and executive chef Theo Hill's Tower House.

The eatery, inaugurated in November 2025, revives the premises of a former mid-19th-century riverside home sandwiched between Richmond and Twickenham Bridge, and boasts a sprawling, elevated garden from which to savor its "spontaneous, generous, and full of joyful flavor" menu while soaking in the Thames golden hour. But that's not all.

Compared to most restaurants with outdoor seating in London, Tower House retains a consistently sophisticated aesthetic inside and out. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a vaguely Asian-infused, golden-hued bar enriched with intricate floral wallpaper, velvety stools, and sheeny brass touches. With an antique Rosso Levanto marble fireplace as its beating heart, the eatery oozes a sense of undisturbed calm, and anchors people in place through a range of sensory accents, from wall-to-ceiling glazed tiling to patchwork flooring and sleek cabinetry.

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Tower House's piece de resistance: the most thriving of London restaurant terraces. (Image credit: Paddy Clugston)

Downstairs at Tower House, where the mood is defined by the live flame of the open-plan kitchen counter, the energy shifts from glamorous to eccentric-chic modern heritage: old-style wrought iron chandeliers complete with chunky candles hover above diners' heads. Together with the William Morris-like floral carpet and the flared-leg marble tables styled alongside sculptural upholstered stools in a lounging nook of the dining room, the unsuspected lighting fixture makes this past-present theme even more evident.

But back to Tower House's true piece of resistance: the restaurant terrace. Seating up to 100 guests and tucked behind a balcony door on this lower level, this is the ultimate spot to sip your drinks out in the sunshine. Lush palm trees, softly glowing lanterns, and considered outdoor furniture turn the patio into a vibrant oasis I have rarely seen before in the capital (if not at cult eatery Petersham Nurseries). You'll find winding grape vines spreading like paint on an abstract canvas on textured pergolas, gently illuminated Punica trees, and seasonal blooms to complete the scheme with a pop of color.

Designed for typical British weather, the terrace at Tower House is protected by a see-through glass roof, which opens up to make room for blue skies whenever the forecast predicts some sunshine. A timeless detail, black wax stamps seal the menus every day, turning the discovery of Hill's delicacies into a hands-on performance. They've thought about everything, haven't they?

Get the Look

Holloways of Ludlow HAY Terrazza Folding Seat Cushion £68 at Holloways of Ludlow No one wants to sit at a table that isn't comfortable, so whether indoors or out, the secret to gatherings that linger into the night is a good cushion. These reasonably priced HAY designs come in multiple trendy colorways and make you feel at home without sacrificing your garden's look with excessive puffiness. Ferm Living Soothe Block Candle Holder in Aluminium £19 at fermliving.co.uk Candlelight is back in vogue and going strong, and there's no way for you to style a truly romantic dinner outside without an adequate pick of candleholders. Not only do their gather the wax bound to trickle down onto the table throughout the night, but they also bring a much needed touch of shine. 1stDibs Antique Sauveur Arras French Wrought Cast Iron Spine Scrolling Garden Side Chair £1,366.15 at 1stDibs Picking the right chairs is, needless to say, equally fundamental. Inspired by Tower House's shaded outdoor terrace and its sculptural seating, we have gone on the lookout for some design icons you'll want to treasure for years to come (and rightly so, given the price tag). If these Antique Sauveur Arras chairs are out of budget, consider these Palissade Dining Chairs available via Heal's or this whitewashed alternative at H&M Home. Serax Dinner Plate Anemone Milk Midnight Flowers £82.50 at serax.com As most people tend to focus on what comes in them rather than their surface, plates might often be overlooked during a restaurant experience. Yet, I have reasons to think they might help restaurateurs make it memorable by tapping into a sense of playfulness that can help little detail standout. I personally love the handpainted plates at Tower House, and this SERAX x Marni collection feels as whimsical as crafty and fun. John Lewis Scallop Wood-Effect Wind-Up Parasol, 2m, Bon Bon Pink, Navy Blue £150 at John Lewis If there's one thing we have learned from the recurring heatwaves we've endured so far, it's that knowing when to seek some shade can be a real lifesaver this summer. When dining alfresco, keep yourself and everyone else safe and cool by leaving some room for a beautiful parasol. This scallop design from John Lewis has got the nostalgic look of a lot of iconic private members' club pools and beach clubs, and it lets you bring their charm to your own patio. Holloways of Ludlow Hay Palissade Patio Set £2,731.20 at Holloways of Ludlow I always struggle to find outdoor furniture that doesn't have that aged vibe to it, particularly when it comes to wrought iron. But this garden set by HAY ticks off all boxes for looks, sturdiness, and comfort. It is certainly not cheap, but considering it comprises a generously sized table, four chairs, and a bench, its current sale price of £2731.2 (from £3414) makes it a decent affair for people looking for a durable upgrade.

Speaking of restaurants, are you sure to have all of the best restaurant openings of 2026 so far on your radar? If not, you're still in time to up your reservation game: just make note of your favorite dining rooms for serial interior enthusiasts. We promise you won't regret it.

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