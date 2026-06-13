What do you get when you bring together an iconic pillar of British luxury and an avant-garde Italian design house? The summer terrace of dreams — that's what you get. It's London's slice of La Dolce Vita, right in the heart of Mayfair, and I'm already plotting how to bring the beauty to my own backyard.

A luxury-lovers' collaboration of dreams, London landmark hotel, The Dorchester, has teamed up with Milanese fashion house, La Double J, to bring life to their Summer Garden. Open until September, this modern garden terrace invites you to leave the rush of the city behind and indulge in the exuberant charm of Italy's southern coast. Floral motifs and eye-catching patterns collide in this luxurious dreamscape, where lush greenery brushes up against the glorious sculptures by American sculptor Lyman Whitaker — a cacophony of the real and surreal; there is a truly magical quality to this joyful terrace.

Inspired by La Double J's design philosophy to 'Raise Your Vibrations', this garden is abuzz with the joyfulness of creative exploration. Combining the spirit of Italian maximalism that is so central to the La Double J brand with the quintessential British refinement you expect from one of London's most notorious hotels, this terrace ushers in a new age of luxury, one that is full of character, color, and celebration.

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Explore the Dorchester's Summer Terrace, by La Double J

Shrouded away from the busy streets of Mayfair, this garden offers an escape in the city. (Image credit: The Dorchester, La Double J)

Although both are undeniable giants in the world of luxury design, La Double J and The Dorchester are not an immediately obvious pairing. One is a luxury landmark of Central London, one of the city's best hotels, rooted in tradition, dating back to the 1930s, and the other is a young, playful brand, combining Italian artistry with a feel-good design style. But, fresh off a four-year renovation process, The Dorchester is shaking things up, embracing a new, inspired take on what modern luxury can look like.

It was this renovation that laid the foundation for this collaboration. As Luca Virgilio, The Dorchester's general manager, explains, "The La Double J summer garden reflects the same attention to detail and craftsmanship seen throughout the wider renovation, the most significant restoration in the hotel’s history. Every element has been thoughtfully considered to integrate seamlessly with the hotel’s renewed identity, shaped by a clear vision for this new chapter."

In the general renovation, the design is intentionally timeless, crafted to see the hotel into a new era, while respecting its past. In this installation, however, there was more room to explore something more playful, due to the gardens' inherently ephemeral nature. "While the renovation is rooted in timeless design, this installation introduces a more seasonal and expressive layer. Created as a summer experience, it brings a sense of playfulness through bold prints, layered textures and sculptural elements, creating a lighter, more dynamic contrast to the hotel’s more structured and enduring spaces," says Luca.

Throughout its history, The Dorchester has remained a favorite of the city's elite, hosting royals and Hollywood stars alike. Similarly, since its formation in 2015, La Double J has gained a loyal following among the luxury-lovers in the know. Together, the two are ushering in a new age of luxury hospitality, celebrating a maximalist, more-is-more attitude that acts as a relief from years of pared-back minimalist design.

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The garden is a harmonious combination of the two brands — embodying both La Double J's vision of Italian glamour and The Dorchester's quintessentially British sensibilities. "The La Double J summer garden brings a distinctly Italian sense of warmth, color and expressive design, while still feeling very much at home in Mayfair and in keeping with the spirit of a British summer garden party," explains Luca. "There’s a clear dialogue between the two, from the bold prints and vibrant palette to the relaxed, sociable atmosphere — creating something that feels both lively and elegant, and very natural to the setting."

Layers of patterns and colors build up a richly decorated, yet inviting look. (Image credit: The Dorchester La Double J)

From the floors to the cushions to the place settings, every element of this infectiously joyful garden is bursting with color and life. Immediately setting the tone for the garden and providing a fantastical foundation to build upon, the patio flooring is decorated in La Double J's signature Napoli Rosa print, a burst of warmth and beauty spreading out beneath your feet. Scalloped-shape tiles in orange, pink, and brown bring the warmth of a golden sunset across the garden floor, reflecting a fearless use of color that continues throughout the design.

No inch has gone unconsidered. Decorated porcelain plates lie across the tables, accompanied by striking vases and colorful glassware. On the seats, the cushions are emblazoned with floral patterns, and the edges are trimmed with orange, fuzzy piping. "The intention was to create a garden that feels vibrant and immersive, while still maintaining the level of detail expected at The Dorchester," says Luca. "Through layered textiles and expressive table settings, the space balances color and movement with a sense of cohesion and that typical Dorchester refinement."

It's not just the table settings that create this immersive experience, though. The entire courtyard garden has been transformed into a summertime storybook, bursting with color and life. Playing a key role in this transformation are Lyman Whitaker's signature floral statues. Also used at La Double J's head offices, for this terrace, the flowers were customized to replicate the colors of Icelandic poppies: "The result is a fantastic creatures garden where the sculptures dance as flowers in movement with the intensity of wind," explains Luca.

"Adding magic to the space and capturing the attention of those who pass or drive by thanks to their height. The other two flowers framing the entrance are large-scale sculptures of Icelandic poppies, specifically made for the project, all made by hand and painted by Viareggio-based artist Luca Bertozzi, known for his works at Carnevale di Viareggio in Italy.”

A careful balance of Italian maximalism and British refinement, it's a space that feels inviting, warm, and never overwhelming.

Get the Look

LA DOUBLEJ Set of Two Wood Placemats £130 at NET-A-PORTER The best table settings are built up in layers, with each element adding to the overall effect, and these beautiful wooden placemats are a worthy addition to any dinner table this summer. We love the soft, peachy tone and the floral design. LA DOUBLEJ Set of Six Gold-Plated Porcelain Dessert Plates £390 at NET-A-PORTER I've never been one for grand displays of chinaware, but if I had these stunning plates, you best believe they'd be on show at all times. Each of these six porcelain plates sports a unique, surrealist take on a floral design, inspired by the Italian grotesque art of the 15th century. LA DOUBLEJ Gold-Plated Porcelain Cake Stand £260 at NET-A-PORTER The crown jewel of any summer tea party, this porcelain cake stand is almost too pretty to cover up with a baked good. Handcrafted in Verona and finished with a glimmering, golden trim, this stand turns every day into a special occasion. Furn Furn. Orange Folk Flora Water Resistant Outdoor Cushion £15 at Next UK The lovely floral cushions bring so much life and color to The Dorchester's courtyard, and this gorgeous burnt umber outdoor pillow from Next allows you to do the same in your garden, for a fraction of the price. Oliver Bonas Olleta Swirl Wine Glasses Set of Two | Oliver Bonas £19.60 at Oliver Bonas These lovely wine glasses have a candy-like quality, with the swirling blue marble propping up the pale green glass. With a Murano-inspired finish, these glasses add to the Italian dreamscape effect. Madrid - Slim Line - 20 X 20 X 1.2 Cm £145 at ottotiles.co.uk Bring the sunny spirit of La Dolce Vita to your garden all year round with these beautiful, colorful tiles from Otto Tiles. The encaustic cement finish is super durable and perfect for outdoor use, and the colorful pattern will fill your garden with life no matter the weather.

If you want to dive even deeper into the beautiful design culture of Italian tradition, why not treat yourself to a little getaway? Our roundup of the best hotels in Italy will have you covered — but don't blame us if you want to visit them all.

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